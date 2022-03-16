Premier League Odds

Man City remain at the summit of the Premier League table and the bookies continue to go odds-on about the Citizens winning the title at the close of 2021/22, therefore why not register today with any of our featured bookmakers and make sure of getting the very best Premier League odds and free bets

Man City 4/11 to win 2021/22 Premier League title

Update: 16.03.22

Manchester City’s lead at the summit of the Premier League table is now down to just four points and with Liverpool enjoying a game-in-hand over the league leaders, this could prove to be a very tight title race.

Following their comprehensive 4-1 demolition of Manchester United in the derby match earlier this month, Manchester City could only manage a share of the spoils in a goal-less draw with Crystal Palace in their subsequent Premier League match. This opens the door for Liverpool to narrow the gap between themselves and the league leaders down to just a single point with a win from their game-in-hand.

Liverpool have been constantly hunting down Manchester City who at one point seemed to have the Premier League title already in their grasp, however Pep Guardiola certainly won’t be panicking given that he has at his disposal a squad which is deep and rich in quality. Nevertheless this isn’t as comfortable for City as it was a few weeks ago and the home meeting with Liverpool could prove pivotal in determining where the Premier League trophy will end up.

Of all the teams that Man City will be facing in the Premier League between now and the end of the season, they have dropped points in just one of the reverse fixtures earlier in the campaign and this was against Liverpool. The Reds will certainly be fancying themselves at the Etihad Stadium and at the time of writing they are enjoying solid momentum with wins in each of their last eight Premier League matches.

One distinct disadvantage for Jurgen Klopp’s men is the fact that they will be up against three of the big six between now and the end of the season, while City’s only big six challenge will be against Liverpool.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

4/11 – Manchester City

2/1 – Liverpool

150/1 – Chelsea

Update: 09.03.22

Ahead of this weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures, Liverpool and Manchester City remain as they were at the top end of the league table. This could well prove to be a theme of this season’s title race.

Manchester United’s pathetic display in their derby match against City meant that Pep Guardiola’s men strolled to an easy three points in front of their own home fans at the weekend and they remain six points clear of closest title challengers Liverpool with the latter having a game in hand. Goals from Riyad Mahrez (two) and Kevin de Bruyne (also two) made this a comfortable win despite Jadon Sancho offering the visitors a glimmer of hope by equalising in the first half to make it 1-1.

Liverpool kept themselves in contention for the Premier League title by edging past top-four hopefuls West Ham United at Anfield, Sadio Mane scoring the only goal of the match in the 27th minute with assistance from the VAR. There was always going to be a tiny chance that Manchester United would do Jurgen Klopp’s men a favour but in reality, this is what the Reds may have to rely on – other sides getting results.

Should Liverpool manage to win all of their remaining twelve Premier League outings then they will be champions, assuming that they keep their superior goals difference. If they slip up just once, then they will require assistance from elsewhere. Liverpool fans will be looking for Crystal Palace to cause an upset at home to Manchester City on Monday evening while Guardiola’s side will be travelling to Villa Park for their final game of the campaign.

Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad Stadium on 10th April already has the feel of a cup final and it’s possible that this might not be the final meeting between these two adversaries this term, the possibility remaining that they could face each other in the Champions League at some stage. Indeed with both sides expecting to make it through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, there’s a possibility that they could lock horns no less than four times in the space of 18 days next month if draws go the right way – once at Anfield, twice at the Etihad Stadium and once at Wembley.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

1/4 – Manchester City

3/1 – Liverpool

125/1 – Chelsea

Update: 03.03.22

Manchester City remain firmly in control of their destiny at the top of the Premier League table but they will need to keep a cautious eye on second-placed Liverpool who will be ready to pounce on any slip-ups.

Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Everton in their last Premier League outing ensured that they kept their six-point lead at the top of the table intact, however Pep Guardiola will be mindful that second-placed Liverpool can halve that lead with their game-in-hand and take this title race right down to the wire. Indeed the Citizens are set to face Liverpool in five weeks time and Guardiola will be thankful this match is not being played at Anfield where the Reds have been enjoying some excellent form.

Man City have won more games than any other top-flight side this season but with just eleven league games left to play, they won’t be breaking through the 100 point barrier even if they win all of these games. The most important thing for Guardiola however will be to maintain a lead over the Reds and in order to ensure this is still the case at the end of the campaign, they cannot afford a single slip-up.

As for Liverpool, they have lost just twice in league action this season and having lifted the League Cup at the weekend, they are still battling on three fronts. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been enjoying some blistering form in league action with wins in each of their last six Premier League games and just a single defeat in their last fifteen. The fact that they sit just six points behind City whilst also having a game in hand means that they are still in with a chance of snatching the title from under City’s noses and the bookies have shortened the odds on them doing so from a general 10/3 to 11/4.

All-in-all the 2021/22 Premier League title is City’s to lose and given their excellent showing throughout the season, it’s hard to envisage them slipping up between now and the end of the season.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

1/4 – Manchester City

11/4 – Liverpool

125/1 – Chelsea

Update: 23.02.22

With Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table down to six points and second-placed Liverpool enjoying a game-in-hand, things are looking less certain for Pep Guardiola’s men.

A 2-3 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur isn’t really that much to get too concerned about given that City still enjoy a comfortable lead at the summit of the Premier League table, however this lead is far from commanding and Liverpool will be confident of narrowing the gap in the coming weeks. This was only City’s third league defeat of the campaign – less than any other top-flight side except Liverpool and Chelsea – and it came on the back of a four-game winning run across competitions, during which the Citizens scored 15 goals and conceded just one.

That said, the bookmakers have scaled back in their optimism about City winning the 2021/22 Premier League title and while they remain huge odds-on favourites at a general 1/5, these odds are far lengthier than they have been at any time since December.

There’s no suggestion that the defeat to Spurs was the start of a poor run of form however and Guardiola’s men are expected to return to winning ways when they face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening (live coverage on Sky Sports at 5:30pm). Next up for the Citizens in the Premier League is the derby match with Manchester United and their next league outings are against Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

1/5 – Manchester City

10/3 – Liverpool

125/1 – Chelsea

Update: 17.02.22

Manchester City enjoy a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as we edge ever closer to the business end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Manchester City are flying high in both their domestic and European campaigns, Pep Guardiola’s men demolishing Norwich City 4-0 at Carrow Road in the Premier League last weekend and following this with a comprehensive 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon in the first (away) leg of their last-sixteen Champions League tie on Tuesday evening. The Citizens are firm favourites to go all the way in Europe’s top club competition and they are massive odds-on favourites to win the Premier League title for the fourth time in five seasons.

City have lost just two games in domestic league action this season – less than any other Premier League side with the exception of second-placed Liverpool – and they have won twelve and drawn one of their last thirteen across competitions. Their goal difference continues to be the best in the Premier League and they have leaked less goals than any other top-flight outfit.

The Citizens go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening (live coverage on Sky Sports at 5:30pm) and this will be a tough test against a side battling for a top-six finish. Second-placed Liverpool have an altogether easier assignment when they lock horns with relegation-threatened Norwich City at Anfield earlier in the day, the Reds also enjoying a game-in-hand over Man City as things stand.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

1/14 – Manchester City

6/1 – Liverpool

150/1 – Chelsea

Update: 09.02.22

Manchester City remain very much in the driving seat to clinch their fourth Premier League title in five seasons and the bookies make them huge odds-on favourites to achieve this feat.

Manchester City reign supreme at the top of the Premier League table with nine points separating them from second-placed Liverpool as things stand. Jurgen Klopp’s men do have a game-in-hand over the league leaders but it’s hard to envisage them closing the gap between now and the end of the season, especially so given City’s blistering form of late. Pep Guardiola’s men dropped points when drawing 1-1 at Southampton earlier this month but they returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion when thumping Fulham to the tune of 4-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Thus far the Citizens have lost just twice in league action this season and along the way they have recorded eighteen league wins, four more than closest rivals Liverpool. Their goal difference is the best in the top-flight with more goals scored than any other Premier League side with the exception of Liverpool and less goals conceded along the way than any other top-flight team.

There may be lots of the season left to play and anything can happen between now and the end of the campaign, however it’s hard to see City slipping up any time soon. Indeed the bookies have City priced-up as 1/12 favourites to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of 2021/22, way ahead of closest challengers Liverpool who are out at 7/1. A clear indication that this title race is very much a two horse race is illustrated by the fact that third-favourites Chelsea are way behind in the market at 125/1, although some firms go 66/1 on the Blues.

Either way, City remain in the driving seat as we head rapidly towards the business end of the campaign and should they fail to finish in pole position, it would be one of the biggest surprises of recent seasons.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

1/12 – Manchester City

7/1 – Liverpool

125/1 – Chelsea

Update: 26.01.22

Manchester City are now nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League table and while the odds on them winning the title this season have lengthened, most bookies remain optimistic about their chances of claiming their fourth Premier League trophy in five seasons.

Manchester City haven’t exactly been unstoppable this season but on the whole they have been a country mile above the rest of the Premier League. The Citizens have lost just twice this season while they have enjoyed eighteen league wins since the start of the campaign, far more than any other side in the top-flight. A twelve-game winning run in the league came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday but this in itself isn’t anything to get too concerned about given recent performances.

That said, there’s still plenty of points left to play for between now and the end of 2021/22 and there is no likelihood of Pep Guardiola believing that the title race is all done and dusted. Indeed Man City trailed Liverpool by seven points at the mid-way point of 2018/19 and were a full eight points adrift after twelve matches last season before storming back to win the Premier League both times. These fightbacks serve as a reminder that fortunes can change very quickly.

City have now gone unbeaten in thirteen league outings and they have enjoyed some emphatic wins during this time, most notably their convincing victories over Leeds United (7-0) and Leicester City (6-3). While they dropped points against the Saints at the weekend, the bookies still make Guardiola’s side 1/8 favourites to lift the Premier League trophy this term, well ahead of second favourites Liverpool who are way behind in the betting at a general 6/1.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

1/8 – Manchester City

6/1 – Liverpool

125/1 – Chelsea

500/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

500/1 – Manchester United

750/1 – Arsenal

Update: 18.01.22

Having edged past title rivals Chelsea last weekend, Manchester City are now eleven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table and the bookies have further shortened the odds on them winning the title for the fourth time in five seasons.

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to twelve games when they edged past Chelsea to the tune of 1-0 at the weekend and they not sit a full eleven points clear at the top of the league table, albeit having played one game more than second-placed Liverpool. Like the Reds, the Citizens have lost just two league games this term so far and along the way they have enjoyed some thoroughly convincing wins, the most notable being the thrashings of Leeds United (7-0), Newcastle United (0-4) and Leicester City (6-3) in the past month.

Given their commanding lead at the top of the table, it is no surprise to see the bookies make Pep Guardiola’s men huge odds-on favourites to secure their fourth title in five seasons, most firms going around 1/20 that the Premier League trophy ends up at the Etihad Stadium at the close of the campaign.

Liverpool are perceived to be City’s biggest threat in the race for the title although Jurgen Klopp’s men are eleven points behind the leaders (with one game-in-hand) and it’s hard to see them closing the substantial gap between themselves and the Citizens, especially given the blistering form of the latter. The Reds are a general 9/1 shot for title glory this term and these odds are a realistic reflection of Liverpool’s chances.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

1/20 – Manchester City

9/1 – Liverpool

66/1 – Chelsea

Update: 04.01.22

Manchester City are unstoppable right now and following their weekend win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, they are now just 1/10 to win the 2021/22 Premier League title.

Manchester City scored the winner in stoppage time to beat Arsenal 2-1 in North London on January 1st and they now sit a full ten points clear at the summit of the Premier League table as we head deeper into the second half of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been pretty much unstoppable since the start of the season with their 21 league outings returning 17 wins, 2 draws and just 2 defeats. They have now gone eleven Premier League games without defeat – an excellent run which includes a 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United and a 6-3 demolition of Leicester City – and the bookies now go just 1/10 that they win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Liverpool are perceived as the biggest threat to Man City despite the fact that they sit eleven points adrift of the league leaders. The Reds do enjoy a game-in-hand over the two sides above them in the table but they have failed to win any of their last three outings and it’s hard to envisage them narrowing the gap between themselves and the Citizens.

Chelsea sit second in the Premier League table as things stand but they too are unlikely to catch Man City in the foreseeable future, the Blues having won just one of their last five Premier League outings.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

1/10 – Manchester City

10/1 – Liverpool

25 – Chelsea

250/1 – Arsenal

250/1 – Manchester United

250/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

Update: 28.12.21

To say that Manchester City have been red-hot in recent weeks would be a massive understatement and the bookies have further shortened the odds on them winning the 2021/22 Premier League title.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have been hugely impressive in recent weeks and while their defensive frailties were clear for all to see when beating Leicester City on Boxing Day, they are without a doubt the ones to beat in the top-flight this term. Pep Guardiola has had numerous injury concerns to contend with of late but they have been banging in the goals with reckless abandon, no less than seventeen being scored in their last three games. A 7-0 demolition of Leeds United was followed by a 4-0 win at Newcastle United which in turn preceded a thrilling 6-3 win over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium last time out.

City have now won nine in a row in the Premier League and their lead at the summit of the table is now six points, second-placed Liverpool admittedly having a game-in-hand over the league leaders. On the back of this latest run, the bookies have slashed the odds on the Citizens winning the 2021/22 Premier League title with most firms going just 3/10 that the trophy heads to the Etihad Stadium for the fourth time in five seasons.

Liverpool remain hot on the heels of Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp’s men six points behind City but with a game-in-hand over the league leaders. The Reds saw their title push suffer a setback when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in their last league outing earlier this month and the bookies have lengthened the odds on them winning the Premier League title to a general 4/1.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

3/10 – Manchester City

4/1 – Liverpool

9/1 – Chelsea

125/1 – Arsenal

125/1 – Manchester United

Update: 07.12.21

Manchester City are now in pole position in the Premier League table and as we fast approach the festive period, the bookies continue to slash away at the odds on them winning the Premier League title for a fourth time in five seasons.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City made light work of struggling Watford on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s men going three goals ahead thanks to Raheem Sterling who opened the scoring in the 4th minute and Bernardo Silva who banged-in a brace in the second half. The Hornets pulled one back through Cucho Hernandez but it was nothing more than scant consolation in what was a one-sided encounter.

This was the seventh win on the trot for Manchester City across competitions and it was enough to send them top of the Premier League on account of Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham United. The bookmakers reacted by further shortening the odds on the Citizens winning their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, most firms now going just 8/13 that the trophy heads to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the campaign.

Hot on Man City’s heels are Liverpool who currently sit just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s men. The Reds have been enjoying some excellent form this season although they left it late in the day to secure victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, Divock Origi scoring the only goal of the game in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The bookies now go 5/2 that Liverpool win the Premier League trophy at the end of the season and it certainly looks as though they will give Man City a run for their money between now and the end of the season.

The other competitor in what is starting to look a three-horse race for the 2021/22 Premier League title is Chelsea. The Blues suffered a setback in their title ambitions when they lost 3-2 at West Ham United last time out although they remain very much in touch with leaders Man City, just two points separating the sides as we head rapidly towards the mid-way point of the campaign.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

8/13 – Manchester City

5/2 – Liverpool

9/2 – Chelsea

80/1 – Manchester United

Update: 02.12.21

Manchester City extended their winning run to six games across competitions when they edged past Aston Villa in the West Midlands last night.

Manchester City edged closer to the 2021/22 Premier League title with a 2-1 victory at Villa Park last night, however the main talking point of the match was the wonder-goal from Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese winger met a cross from Gabriel Jesus and powered it home in what could be a genuine contender for Goal of the Season. This was further testament as to how important the player is for Man City this term after a summer where his future at the Etihad Stadium looked far from secure.

West Ham once again dropped points last night but with Chelsea and Liverpool each picking up maximum points in their respective mid-week outings there is a real feeling that a thrilling title race is on the cards this season.

After fourteen rounds of Premier League fixtures, just two points separate current leaders Chelsea from third-placed Liverpool while West Ham United now sit seven points adrift of the top-three following their drop in form in recent weeks. As far as the betting market is concerned, the bookmakers continue to chip away at the odds on Man City once again lifting the Premier League trophy, most firms now going just 4/6 that they continue their dominance in the top-flight by winning the title for a fourth time in five seasons.

Current league leaders Chelsea come in next in the betting, the Blues an 11/4 shot to finish the 2021/22 campaign at the top of the pile, while third-placed Liverpool are a 10/3 shot for Premier League glory. An indication of how this looks set to be a three-horse race for the crown is very much in evidence on the markets with Manchester United coming in next at a whopping 150/1.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

4/6 – Manchester City

11/4 – Chelsea

10/3 – Liverpool

150/1 – Manchester United

200/1 – Arsenal

Update: 25.10.21

Liverpool were utterly dominant when demolishing Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday and on the back of this convincing win, the bookmakers have slashed the odds on Jurgen Klopp’s men winning the 2021/22 Premier League title.

This was a hugely important match and one which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been desperate to win, if only to strengthen his position at Old Trafford. The Norwegian is favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and three points against arch-rivals Liverpool would certainly have helped his cause. At it was, the Red Devils came nowhere close and their frailties were clear for all to see, Liverpool’s solid defence combined with a toothless display from United contributing to what was in all respects a pretty embarrassing afternoon for the home side.

Rarely is this fixture so one-sided, however the writing was on the wall before kick-off, Liverpool undoubtedly the in-form side in the top-flight right now and United defensively suspect of late. The Red Devils presented their visitors with few problems along the way with Klopp’s men dominating across all areas and illustrating why they can be considered to be genuine title challengers this term.

While Man City remain favourites to successfully defend their Premier League title at 10/11 odds-on, the odds on Liverpool knocking them off their perch this term have been comprehensively slashed on the back of yesterday’s emphatic win, most bookies now going just 5/2 that the Premier League trophy heads to Anfield in a few months’ time.

Current leaders Chelsea come in next at 11/4 while Manchester United complete the top four, way out at 66/1.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

10/11 – Manchester City

5/2 – Liverpool

11/4 – Chelsea

66/1 – Manchester United

Update: 29.09.21

Manchester City are now odds-on with some bookmakers to win a second successive Premier League title.

Over the past decade, Manchester City have won exactly half of the Premier League trophies with three runners-up prizes during that time and they are now odds-on to once again finish top of the pile at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. Pep Guardiola’s men took little time in getting going this season, a disappointing opening-day 1-0 defeat Tottenham Hotspur proving to be nothing more than a minor blip in an otherwise excellent league campaign which has now seen them go five games without defeat, the only points dropped being in a goal-less draw with Southampton. The Citizens have banged-in twelve goals and conceded one in the Premier League since the start of the season and some bookies go as low as 5/6 that they clinch the title this term.

City’s main rivals all dropped points in their last league outings, Chelsea losing to Pep Guardiola’s men, Liverpool being held to a 3-3 draw by Brentford and Manchester United losing 1-0 at home to Aston Villa. The odds on each of these sides winning the title have all drifted following these results, Chelsea still second favourites at 11/4 while Liverpool and Manchester United are out at 4/1 and 9/1 respectively. The top-five in the market is completed by Arsenal who are way out at 100/1 despite their recent resurgence.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

5/6 – Manchester City

11/4 – Chelsea

4/1 – Liverpool

9/1 – Manchester United

100/1 – Arsenal

200/1 – West Ham United

200/1 – Everton

250/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

250/1 – Leicester City

Update: 23.09.21

Prior to the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Chelsea were 6/1 to lift the trophy although these odds have now been significantly slashed with some firms going as low as 15/8 on the Blues.

Manchester City remain favourites to win the 2021/22 Premier League title with most bookies but they aren’t far ahead of arch-rivals Chelsea in the betting. The odds on the Blues winning the title have been slashed from a general 6/1 to around 2/1 with some firms going as low as 15/8 on Thomas Tuchel’s men. This is due to a rash of bets being aimed at the West Londoners following a raft of top-quality signings during the summer months, plus obviously the fact that Chelsea have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign.

Chelsea’s impressive win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend did nothing to deter punters from backing them and the Blues are now the favoured team on the betting market. Indeed money continues to pour towards Chelsea in the Premier League Winner market and the likelihood is that their odds on finishing top of the pile will shorten even further.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are a short distance behind in the market, most firms going 7/2 that the Premier League trophy heads to Anfield this season, while Manchester United complete the top four at best odds of 6/1. Evidence that this is set to be very much a four-horse race for the title is demonstrated by the fact that Tottenham Hotspur are fifth favourites at odds as high as 200/1.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

9/5 – Manchester City

2/1 – Chelsea

7/2 – Liverpool

6/1 – Manchester United

200/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

Update: 17.08.21

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City remain firm favourites to once again finish the season in pole position but rivals Manchester United have been most backed in the market since the start of the campaign. In the ‘Premier League Winner’ market, the chasing pack have gained ground on City following their defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the campaign. Pep Guardiola’s men have seen their odds drift from odds-on to a general 11/10 after losing 1-0 to Spurs at White Hart Lane, while the next four sides in the betting market have all seen their prices shorten with Chelsea now down to 7/2 second favourites.

Bolstered by the return of Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are next in the market at odds of 4/1 while Manchester United’s hugely convincing 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United has resulted in their odds being slashed from 7/1 to as low as 5/1 with some firms.

The biggest mover in this market has been TottenhamHotspur who have drastically shortened from 80/1 to as low as 25/1 with some bookmakers. Spurs can still be backed as high as 50/1 with one firm.

The opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign has certainly resulted a massive shake-up in the betting market, however generally this usually tends to be the case as the season gets underway and the general consensus is that defending champions Manchester City will once again be the ones to beat this term.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

11/10 – Manchester City

7/2 – Chelsea

4/1 – Liverpool

5/1 – Manchester United

25/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

50/1 – Leicester City

27.05.21

The 2020/21 Premier League campaign may only have just ended but the bookmakers have been busy pricing up the odds on each top-flight side winning the title in 2021/22.

Manchester City wrapped up the 2020/21 Premier League title in impressive fashion and with the Citizens having now been champions of England three times in just four seasons, it should come as little surprise to learn that the bookies have them priced up as favourites to repeat this success at the end of 2021/22.

Pep Guardiola’s men finished the season 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United and most bookies go 4/6 that they are top of the pile in twelve months time. Indeed as far as City are concerned their season is far from finished given that they have the small matter of a Champions League Final meeting with Chelsea on the horizon.

Despite struggling with consistency throughout the season, defending champions Liverpool managed to haul themselves into the top four of the Premier League and secure for themselves a Champions League berth for 21/22. The Reds are fancied to give Man City their biggest challenge for the title next season with most bookies making them joint-second-favourites at 5/1 to win the trophy alongside Chelsea at the same odds. Manchester United are a 7/1 shot for title glory while Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are each 33/1.

2021/22 Premier League Winner Best Odds

4/6 – Manchester City

5/1 – Liverpool

5/1 – Chelsea

7/1 – Manchester United

33/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

33/1 – Leicester City

66/1 – Arsenal

100/1 – Everton

150/1 – Leeds United

150/1 – West Ham United

200/1 – Aston Villa

250/1 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

500/1 – Brighton & Hove Albion

750/1 – Southampton

750/1 – Newcastle United

1000/1 – Burnley

1000/1 – Crystal Palace

1500/1 – Norwich City

1500/1 – Watford