The 2022/23 Premier League season will soon take a break for the 2022 World Cup and attention is focusing on who the next managerial casualty of the campaign will be following some high profile sackings in recent months, therefore why not keep up to date with the latest Premier League scores, results and news developments by visiting our Fixtures & results page.

Steven Gerrard becomes the next managerial casualty of 2022/23

Update: 21.10.22

Aston Villa wasted no time in sacking Steven Gerrard following a dismal 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham last night. Gerrard has been in charge at Villa Park for less than one year and the side have managed just two wins from their eleven Premier League matches this term.

Having been in charge of Aston Villa for eleven months, Steven Gerrard has been sacked by the club following a dreadful start to the season. After eleven rounds of Premier League fixtures, the Villans have managed just two league wins, their most recent defeat against Fulham (3-0) being their sixth league loss of the campaign and the catalyst which resulted in the former Liverpool star’s dismissal.

A club statement after the defeat read: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard took the reins at Villa Park from Dean Smith in November 2021, however after just eleven months in the hot-seat he has become the fourth managerial casualty in the Premier League this season following the dismissals of Bruno Lage, Thomas Tuchel and Scott Parker.

The former Rangers boss stated that he wasn’t intending to quit his position but ultimately the choice was taken out of his hands with the Villa board wasting no more time in removing him from his role.

This was always going to be a must-win game for Gerrard, the former Liverpool man already under immense pressure after seeing his men suffer defeat in five of their opening ten matches and collect just nine points during that time. As things stand, the West Midlands outfit sit outside the bottom three on goal difference alone and whoever succeeds Gerrard will be given the remit of simply keeping the club in the top-flight.

Update: 17.10.22

Leicester City have managed to haul themselves off the foot of the Premier League table and the pressure has been eased on Brendan Rodgers who no longer finds himself favourite in the Premier League Sack Race market. Who then is deemed to be the man most in danger of being shown the door in the top-flight? As it stands, none other than Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea on Sunday came as no massive surprise to anyone but it did nothing to lift the pressure on under-fire boss Steven Gerrard who now finds himself firm favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight. After ten rounds of fixtures, the West Midlands outfit sit just four positions and four points above the foot of the Premier League table with just two wins from their ten league matches and five defeats during this time. This is Villa’s worst start to a Premier League season since they were last relegated from the top flight and the manager might have just two games left to rescue his position according to some reports.

The statistics don’t make for comfortable reading for the former Liverpool star who has been in the hot-seat at Villa Park for eleven months. He took the reins at the West Midlands club following the sacking of Dean Smith in November 2021 at a time when Villa were languishing in 16th position in the table and just two points above the drop zone. Almost a year on from that, the omens don’t look great for Gerrard with his side suffering their second worst start to a Premier League campaign ever, after their awful 2015/16 campaign when they dropped down to the Championship.

Since Gerrard was appointed as Villa boss, his men have lost eight Premier League matches in front of their own home fans. No other top-flight side have lost more times on home soil during that period while only Norwich City and Watford, who both suffered relegation last term with nine and twelve home defeats respectively, have worse records. Not only that but Villa have managed just two wins from their last eighteen games against teams currently in the top-flight while they have found the back of the net a mere seven times whilst on league duty this season, only West Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers scoring less with four.

Little wonder that Gerrard is currently Evens with some bookmakers to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League.

Update: 27.09.22

Following the recent departures of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter – the latter taking the reins at Chelsea following the sacking of the former – there have been a few changes in the Premier League Sack Race market.

With Leicester City still sitting firmly at the foot of the Premier League table as we return from the international break, boss Brendan Rodgers is still favourite in the betting. Nevertheless the odds on him becoming the next top-flight manager to be given the heave-ho have drifted, partly on account of the odds on Ralph Hasenhuttl moving in the opposite direction.

As things stand, the Leicester City and Southampton managers appear to be on the very thinnest of ice right now with almost every other Premier League manager available at double figures in the market.

As far as Brendan Rodgers is concerned, he desperately need to lift his men away from the bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have collected just one point from their last seven games and they were thrashed 6-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing prior to the international break. This may well be the end of an era for a manager who has been held in very high regard during his time at the King Power Stadium.

The odds on Ralph Hasenhuttl becoming the next managerial casualty in the top flight have shortened following reports which suggest that he will soon be on the move from the south-coast club. Southampton have averaged a point per match this term and while the Austrian still occupies the hot-seat, it remains to be seen how much longer he will be at St Mary’s.

Next Premier League Manager To Leave Best Odds

6/4 – Brendan Rodgers

2/1 – Ralph Hasenhuttl

8/1 – Bruno Lage

9/1 – Steve Cooper

10/1 – David Moyes

16/1 – Steven Gerrard

33/1 – Frank Lampard

Update: 21.09.22

Leicester City’s winless run continued last weekend when they were demolished by Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane and the odds on boss Brendan Rodgers becoming the next managerial casualty in the Premier League have been slashed.

Leicester City’s dreadful run continued at the weekend when they were thrashed to the tune of 6-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in North London. Thus far the Foxes have collected just a single point from their seven league outings and the pressure is growing on Rodgers as we head deeper into the campaign.

Leicester have leaked eleven goals in their last two leaguer outings and far from challenging for a European berth towards the end of the season, the East Midlands outfit look destined for relegation to the Championship unless they can turn things around. As things stand, Rodgers seems unable to come up with a winning formula and many believe that his time at the King Power Stadium could soon be at an end.

This is certainly what the leading UK bookmakers believe with some firms going as low as 4/9 that he is the next Premier League manager to be sacked this season. This leaves him well ahead of Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl who is next in the betting at a general 7/4. Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage is next in the market at odds of around 8/1 while West Ham’s David Moyes and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper complete the top five at 9/1 apiece.

Next Premier League Manager To Leave Best Odds

4/9 – Brendan Rodgers

7/4 – Ralph Hasenhuttl

8/1 – Bruno Lage

9/1 – David Moyes

9/1 – Steve Cooper

Update: 16.09.22

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is second favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League at odds as low as 5/1 and he could be under further pressure should the West Midlands side fail to beat Southampton at Villa Park this evening.

Aston Villa have been struggling in the Premier League so far this season with a mere four points collected from their opening six league outings and just a single win recorded during that time. On the back of this shaky form, manager Steven Gerrard is second favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market (best odds 7/1, worst odds 5/1) despite buying himself more time thanks to a hard-fought 1-1 draw with defending champions Manchester City last time out.

Villa’s only league victory so far this term was against fellow strugglers Everton and the supporters are becoming somewhat frustrated with their boss seeming to prefer Philippe Coutinho to Emilia Buendia, the latter’s appearances generally correlating with the teams better performances.

As things stand, Gerrard is second favourite in the Sack Race market although he is some way behind Brendan Rodgers whose Leicester City side are firmly positioned at the foot of the Premier League table with just one point collected from their opening six games. Nevertheless this might change if this evening’s meeting with Southampton doesn’t produce a positive result for the home side.

After Aston Villa’s defeat to Arsenal, many leading bookies had Gerrard priced as low as 5/4 to be the next manager to be sacked in the top-flight, however his side’s performance against Man City resulted in his odds drifting to as high as 7/1. Another factor is the precarious plight of Rodgers at the King Power Stadium, Villa due to play the Foxes last weekend but the match postponed due to the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Update: 13.09.22

Thomas Tuchel was the latest managerial casualty in the top-flight when he was dismissed by Chelsea last week and several other Premier League bosses will be feeling the heat as we head deeper into the new campaign, few more so than Brendan Rodgers. The Leicester City boss has overseen some hugely disappointing performances from his side this term and far from challenging for a European berth as many had hoped, the Foxes are one of the favourites to be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men currently sit firmly at the foot of the Premier League table with just a single point collected from their opening six league outings, this coming courtesy of a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford on the opening weekend of the season. They needed penalties to see off League Two outfit Stockport County in the League Cup a few weeks ago and they were demolished 5-2 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match.

On the back of this abysmal form, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is unsurprisingly massive favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market, most online UK bookmakers going 2/5 that he turns out to be the next managerial casualty in the top flight. Indeed his closest rival – Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper – is way behind at a general 5/1 while Aston Villa gaffer Steven Gerrard is a 11/2 shot for the sack, the West Midlands side having lost four, won just one and drawn one of their opening six league games.

Elsewhere in the market, Everton boss Frank Lampard is a 12/1 shot to be next in line for the chop, alongside Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the same odds. Klopp has overseen a dismal start for the Reds, his men having won just two of their opening six league games along with a comprehensive 4-1 mauling at the hands of Napoli in their Champions League group opener last week.

Update: 13.09.22

Having collected just a single point from their opening six league games, Leicester City find themselves three points adrift at the foot of the table and boss Brendan Rodgers is feeling the pressure.

The 2022/23 season is now well underway and there have already been a few managerial casualties, the most recent being in the Premier League where Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was recently dismissed from his post. Many other top-flight managers will be feeling the pressure and few more so than Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers who has overseen a set of dismal results since the start of the new term.

The Foxes launched their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford but since then they have failed to add to their meagre points tally, subsequent outings returning nothing in way of reward with back-to-back league defeats to Arsenal (4-2), Southampton (1-2), Chelsea (2-1), Manchester United (0-1) and most recently Brighton & Hove Albion (5-2). Their only moment of respite came with a hard-fought 3-1 penalty shoot-out win over newly-promoted League Two side Stockport County in the League Cup last month.

On the back of this dreadful start, manager Brendan Rodgers is facing the wrath of fans and as things stand, he is firm favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight with most bookmakers going 1/3 that he is axed. Indeed while it’s fair to say that the past seven years have been the best in the history of Leicester City, it looks as though the fairytale is coming to an end.

Leicester fans have had plenty to celebrate during that time with a Premier League title, a Champions League quarter-final and FA Cup and Community Shield success, however nothing can last forever and even at this early stage of the season, fans are fearful of relegation to the Championship.

Will Brendan Rodgers turn things around in the coming weeks? Only time will tell but many more poor results and the time could be up for the Northern Irishman.

Update: 04.08.22

As the 2022/23 Premier League campaign gets underway, many top-flight managers will be nervously looking over their shoulders and none more so than Everton’s Frank Lampard who only just managed to steer his side away from relegation at the end of last season.

Lampard has been frontrunner in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market since the tail-end of last season, many pundits being completely underwhelmed by the Toffees’ meagre summer transfer market response to narrowly avoiding dropping into the Championship in May, despite the club securing the signature of Dwight McNeil for £20 million.

McNeil was the third new arrival at Goodison Park during the summer and the second to come from Burnley after James Tarkowski, the centre-back having featured in all-but-eight of Burnley’s 152 top-flight games over the past four seasons. The other new signing at Everton this summer is Ruben Vinagre from Sporting Lisbon.

Does this level of investment by Everton this summer reflect a distinct lack of faith in their manager or is it a change in direction after many years of incompetent spending under club owner Farhad Moshiri? Either way, the bookies continue to make Lampard favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and most firms go 4/1 that he is first to lose his job in 2022/23.

The former Chelsea boss will likely be given more time to prove whether he has assembled a solid team throughout the summer months but given his relative inexperience in the Premier League, it’s hard to get too excited about his chances of seeing the whole season through at Goodison Park.

Next Premier League Manager To Leave Best Odds

4/1 – Frank Lampard

6/1 – Jesse Marsch

7/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

15/2 – Brendan Rodgers

10/1 – Marco Silva

12/1 – Scott Parker

16/1 – Bruno Lage

Update: 25.07.22

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign gets underway next week and many believe it won’t be long before we witness a managerial casualty in the top-flight. If this proves to be the case, who is it most likely to be?

We’re now almost at the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and many sides will likely struggle to get going at the start of the season. The newly-promoted teams will be aiming to get things off to the best possible starts and their respective board will likely be patient with regard to their managers, however the likes of Everton and Leeds United will be looking closely at their head coaches following some disappointing showings last term.

3/1 – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard inherited an Everton side which had failed to get going under Rafael Benitez and while the former Chelsea and Derby County boss managed to keep the Toffees in the Premier League at the eleventh hour, failure to get things going at the start of the season could prove to be his undoing. Lampard has now had time to impose his style of play upon his squad and should positive results not be forthcoming, then the board may well decide that a new manager may be the only way forward.

5/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

Ralph Hassenhuttl kept Southampton in the Premier League with room to spare last season and the south-coast side won’t be willing to let him go any time soon, however he has been attracting interest from many other clubs and could be tempted to up-sticks should the right offer come along.

6/1 – Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds flirted with relegation to the Championship until the final day of the 2021/22 season when they were handed a reprieve by Burnley. The West Yorkshire side are once again expected to struggle in the new season and while they have been adding a few reinforcements throughout the summer, we wouldn’t be surprised if they got off to an unconvincing start and decided that a change of manager was their best option in the opening few weeks.

Update: 29.06.22

The start of a new season is generally a tough time for managers of Premier League clubs and failure to hit the ground running can spell disaster for those who only just managed to steer their side away from relegation at the end of the previous campaign. Newly-promoted managers are generally given more time to adjust to life in the Premier League and for that reason, the managers of Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Fulham don’t feature highly in the ‘Sack Race’ betting market despite the fact that these three sides are generally expected to struggle from the outset.

Ralph Hassenhuttl – 5/1

Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhuttl has been in the dugout at St Mary’s for a considerable length of time although while he has successfully kept the south coast side in the top-flight under his watch, he is being tipped as one of the most likely contenders to be first to leave his post in 2022/23. The likelihood of Hassenhuttl being given the heave-ho by Southampton is pretty remote but with many clubs across the continent ready to pounce, there is every chance that he might be tempted to up-sticks and try his hand at a new challenge elsewhere.

Jesse Marsch – 6/1

Having flirted with relegation towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Leeds United escaped the threat at the eleventh hour although in fairness they should really thank Burnley for their help, the Clarets’ ineptitude saving the West Yorkshire side’s skin on the final day of the season. Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is currently reshaping his squad ahead of the new season although much will depend whether or not the club owners will prove willing to put their hands deep into their pockets. Another season of struggle almost certainly lies on the horizon for the Whites and with the American gaffer needing to fill some big holes after recent departures from Elland Road, it’s little wonder that he is one of the favourites in the ‘Sack Race’ market.

Frank Lampard – 8/1

Frank Lampard was always going to struggle at Goodison Park with a squad which hadn’t exactly flourished under Rafael Benitez, however this excuse will butter no parsnips in 2022/23. Thus far we haven’t been any notable business in the summer sales for the blue half of Merseyside and Lampard will need to get his skates on here, especially given that his defence needs a serious overhaul. The former Chelsea boss will likely be given more time to prove whether he has assembled a solid team throughout the summer months but given his relative inexperience in the Premier League, it’s hard to get too excited about his chances of seeing the whole season through at Goodison Park.

Update: 01.06.22

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign has drawn to a close and we now have a nine-week wait until the start of the new season, however thoughts are already turning to whom might turn out to be the first managerial casualty of 2022/23.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard wasn’t initially responsible for Everton’s struggles last season as there were clearly issues which needed fixed prior to his arrival at Goodison Park, however he failed to turn things around during his four months and 21 days in charge. Having been in charge of 19 Premier League matches, Lampard presided over just six wins and as such, he did fail in many respects.

Lampard will remain in the hot-seat at Goodison Park for the time being but while he did steer his men clear of relegation towards the end of 2021/22, he has done little to suggest he should stay. Another dismal start to the season and he may well prove to be the first top-flight managerial casualty of the new campaign.

Marco Silva

Marco Silva has suffered relegation from the Premier League in the past but he has set his standard very high after an excellent Championship campaign with Fulham. In all-but-one of their last four returns to the top-flight, a manager has been dismissed at some point after a relegation battle. Scott Parker made it through the entire campaign after the Cottagers were relegated and this has been the one and only time that a Fulham manager hasn’t been sacked whilst in the Premier League.

Indeed while Silva may have impressed when lifting Fulham up from the Championship, it’s how he performs in the top-flight that now counts and if he can’t keep them clear of the relegation zone in the early stages of the season, history suggests that he won’t last too long.

Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch was under real pressure from the outset after he took the reins at Leeds United from seemingly irreplaceable Marco Bielsa. After two months at the reins, the American had managed just two wins from twelve matches while the side had conceded 19 goals and only survived in the Premier League thanks to a final day win and a defeat for fellow relegation strugglers Burnley.

The main remit for Marsch will be once again to keep Leeds United in the top-flight and if he is clearly struggling in the opening few weeks of the new campaign, then he could be the first manager to lose his job.

Update: 11.05.22

As the end of the 2021/22 campaign fast approaches, Southampton are realistically safe from the threat of relegation but the pressure is still mounting on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl following some dismal results.

A 3-0 defeat away to Brentford on Saturday afternoon extended Southampton’s winless run to four games and having collected just a single point during this time, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his position scrutinised by Southampton supporters.

Indeed while the Austrian coach still has the backing of the Southampton hierarchy, many of the fans are turning on the boss with chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ and ‘sacked in the morning’ coming from the stands at the Brentford Community Stadium.

This 3-0 defeat was the eighth loss in eleven matches for the south-coast outfit, a disappointing run which contains just a solitary win. They have slipped down the Premier League table to 15th position and while the likelihood of them being relegated in extremely thin, they can’t yet mathematically guarantee their top-flight survival with two games left to play.

Hasenhuttl and the club board are reportedly working together to strengthen the side in the summer transfer window, however the Saints boss is now favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League. The bookies are very much of the opinion that no top-flight managers will be shown the door between now and the end of the campaign but should this not be the case, then Hasenhuttl is just 7/2 to be given his marching orders.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Odds

4/7 – No Manager To Leave

7/2 – Ralph Hasenhuttl

5/1 – Roy Hodgson

10/1 – Bruno Lage

16/1 – Ralf Rangnick

16/1 – Antonio Conte

Update: 03.05.22

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost each of their last three games to nil and manager Bruno Lage is feeling the pressure as we head towards the close season.

The general consensus is that there will be no more managerial casualties in the Premier League before the curtain comes down on the 2021/22 campaign, however if there is to be a sacking then the most likely candidate seems to be Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage. Wolves were devoid of ideas and out-fought as they handed Brighton & Hove Albion a relatively easy three points at the weekend, Lage himself understandably deflated as his men threw away yet another opportunity to clinch a place in European competition for next season. The Portuguese boss condemned his side for the dismal display and he will certainly be a man under pressure, the bookies slashing the odds on him being the next managerial casualty in the Premier League to a general 9/2.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are three points adrift of the top seven in the league table although they have played one game less than West Ham United who occupy the final European berth as things stand. Nevertheless with the end of the 2021/22 campaign rapidly approaching, time is fast running out and the bookies go 9/2 that Wolves lose patience in the manager and show him the door.

Realistically it would seem unlikely that they would actually do this before the season draws to a close and most firms go 1/3 that there are no further managerial sackings between now and the end of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Watford boss Roy Hodgson is a 13/2 shot on the Premier League Sack Race market while Frank Lampard is now out at 10/1 following Everton’s surprise 1-0 win over Chelsea at Everton at the weekend. Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is also a 10/1 shot for the chop while Manchester United gaffer Ralf Rangnick is now out at 14/1.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Odds

1/3 – No Manager To Leave

9/2 – Bruno Lage

13/2 – Roy Hodgson

10/1 – Frank Lampard

10/1 – Antonio Conte

14/1 – Ralf Rangnick

18/1 – Dean Smith

Update: 27.04.22

The end of the season is fast approaching and while the general consensus is that there will be no more managerial casualties in the top-flight before the curtain comes down on 2021/22, three names remain very much in the frame.

Antonio Conte – 4/1

Antonio Conte was appointed by Tottenham Hotspur as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor in November 2021 and he penned a contract which should see him at the club for 18 months as well as an option for a further year. Nevertheless it has been reported that Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave PSG and Conte has been installed as favourite to replace him in the French capital. As such, the Spurs boss has seen the odds on him leaving Tottenham Hotspur and becoming the next manager to leave his post slashed to just 4/1 and he has made it clear that he would be more than happy to walk away from the Premier League during the summer.

Frank Lampard – 4/1

Frank Lampard has failed to turn things around at Goodison Park and following a 2-0 defeat at neighbours Liverpool last weekend, his men have dropped down into the relegation zone as we fast approach the sharp end of the campaign. The Toffees do have a game-in-hand over 17th-placed Burnley as things stand but given that they have lost 19 of their 32 league games this term, this game-in-hand may well count for nothing. The bookies go 4/1 that Frank Lampard is the next top-flight managerial casualty and while it would perhaps be unwise to let him go at this extremely late stage of the campaign, it would also come as little surprise.

Roy Hodgson – 9/2

Watford’s 5-1 thrashing by Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday was no huge surprise and it was just the latest in a string of hugely underwhelming performances by a Hornets side which have looked out of their depth in the Premier League this season. Roy Hodgson is the third manager at Vicarage Road this season and he has been unable to turn things around, his men nine points adrift of safety with just five games left to play.

Update: 20.04.22

No Manager To Leave – 1/2

We’re now just a few games away from the end of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and following the sacking of Sean Dyche at Burnley, the general feeling is that there will be no more managerial casualties between now and the end of the season. Indeed the dismissal of Dyche by the Clarets came as something of a surprise given that the Lancashire outfit have struggled since the early stages of the campaign and are now without a manager at a crucial stage of the campaign, a situation which other clubs will be eager to avoid.

Roy Hodgson – 9/4

Roy Hodgson was always going to be on a sticky wicket when he joined a club which had already gone through two managers since the start of the season. Like his predecessors, Hodgson has been unable to turn things around at Vicarage Road and they are now very much destined for an immediate return back to the Championship nat the first time of asking. It would be a surprise were the Hornets to sack Hodgson with only six matches left to play but that said, his position is undeniably very shaky to say the least.

Ralf Rangnick – 8/1

It wasn’t Ralf Rangnick’s finest hour (and a half) when his Manchester United side were demolished by Liverpool for the second time in a season. The Red Devils looked in complete disarray when leaking four goals against their arch-rivals last night and while Ralf Rangnick will be relinquishing the hot-seat at the end of the season as planned, some are calling for him to be sacked before then. To be fair this is very unlikely but the bookies make him one of the favourites to be shown the door between now and the end of the campaign.

Update: 05.04.22

With the end of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign getting ever closer, the bookies feel that we have seen the last of the managerial casualties in the top-flight this season.

No Manager To Leave – 2/1

The business end of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign is now very much in full swing and while a handful of clubs are currently battling against relegation, it would be foolhardy for these clubs to send their manager packing at this important stage of the campaign. The likes of Roy Hodgson and Frank Lampard may well be living on borrowed time but the chances are that they will last until the final whistle of the final league match of 2021/22.

Roy Hodgson – 10/3

Watford are looking genuine relegation candidates this season with most bookmakers going odds-on about the Hornets dropping straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking. The Vicarage Road outfit are on their third manager since the start of the campaign and given their precarious position, there is a distinct possibility that they may be on the search for yet another boss before the current season runs its course. As things stand, Roy Hodgson is a 10/3 to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and even if he does make it to the finish line, that may well be the end as far as his involvement with the club is concerned.

Frank Lampard – 5/1

Frank Lampard may have been Everton boss for just a couple of months but his failure to turn things around at Goodison Park means that he is one of the favourites to be sacked. Lampard was without a managerial position for over twelve months since leaving Chelsea in January 2021 and with the Toffees teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, it would come as no huge surprise were the Merseyside club to decide upon a change in the hot-seat between now and the end of 2021/22.

Update: 31.03.22

Now that we have returned from the final international break of the 2021/22 season, Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson are neck and neck in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market.

Frank Lampard 4/1

With just eleven games left to play and only three points separating them from the bottom three in the league table, Everton are involved in their biggest relegation battle in almost twenty years. Indeed given their recent turmoil, it’s far from certain that they will avoid dropping down into the Championship at the end of the campaign and far from signalling an improvement in fortunes, the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager has thus far failed to turn things around at Goodison Park.

Everton only appointed Lampard on 31st January but they are currently monitoring other options following a dreadful run of form and the bookmakers make the former Derby County and Chelsea manager joint 4/1 favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson 4/1

Watford managed a rare 2-1 win away at Southampton in their last outing prior to the international break but the Hornets still sit three points away from safety. This has been a poor season for Watford and the likelihood is that they will make a swift return back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Roy Hodgson is the third manager at Vicarage Road since the start of the season and while he has only been in the hot-seat since 25th January, most bookies go just 4/1 that he is the next top-flight boss to be shown the door.

The Hornets have managed just a single win in their last five Premier League outings and most bookmakers go 1/6 that they drop back to the second tier at the end of the campaign, however Hodgson will take a tiny bit of comfort from the fact that Everton sit just three points above Watford, the Toffees have real issues of their own right now.

Update: 22.03.22

With the Premier League action now having drawn to a close for the international break, Watford boss Roy Hodgson and Everton gaffer Frank Lampard are the managers looking most likely to be relieved of their duties in the Premier League.

Despite struggling in the Premier League for much of the season, Everton managed to make it through to the quarter-finals of this season’s FA Cup although that proved to be the limit of their involvement in the competition. The Toffees crashed to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and this defeat spelled the end for their only chance of silverware in 2021/22.

As we head into the international break, Frank Lampard is a man under pressure and while he has only been in the Goodison Park hot-seat for a few weeks, many believe that he will be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League. To be fair, Everton’s last league outing ended in a 1-0 win at home to Newcastle United and this boosted the side’s chances of escaping relegation to the Championship, however that’s certainly not to say that they are out of the woods just yet.

As things stand, the Toffees sit just one position and three points above the drop zone although they do have two games-in-hand over 18th-placed Watford. Perhaps it would be unwise of Everton to get rid of a manager on the eve of what could yet prove to be a relegation battle and the likelihood is that he will remain in his position until the end of the season at the very least.

Down at Watford, Roy Hodgson is being tipped to be Watford’s third managerial sacking of the season. Few would be surprised given that the Hornets boss has failed to turn things around at Vicarage Road since his arrival. Watford are currently three points adrift of safety in the relegation zone and they are odds-on to make a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Odds

2/1 – No Manager To Leave

4/1 – Roy Hodgson

4/1 – Frank Lampard

6/1 – Thomas Tuchel

8/1 – Brendan Rodgers

8/1 – Antonio Conte

Update: 18.03.22

We’re now approaching the international break and Everton boss Frank Lampard can perhaps breathe a slight sigh of relief as his Toffees side edge three points clear of the drop zone.

Frank Lampard has been a man under pressure since taking the reins at Goodison Park and while he had previously been out of work for over a year since leaving Chelsea in January 2021, it was starting to look as though his appointment on Merseyside was set to be a brief one. This may yet to prove the case but last night’s hard-fought win over Newcastle United at Goodison Park eased the pressure on Lampard as we move our attention to international matters.

That’s certainly not to say that Everton are out of the woods just yet. Having won just two of their last thirteen games, the Toffees are pushing their luck and as things stand they sit just a single position and three points above the relegation zone. Lampard himself remains one of the favourites in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market and his odds have only lengthened slightly in the betting from 5/1 to 6/1.

The appointment of Frank Lampard at Everton was intended to invigorate a side which was stagnating, however this hasn’t happened as yet. Last night’s win was certainly a welcome result but it was hardly convincing with the only goal coming deep into injury time.

Elsewhere in the betting market, the bookies go 2/1 that there will be no managerial casualties in the Premier League between now and the end of the season while most firms go 9/4 on Watford boss Roy Hodgson being the next top-flight manager to be shown the door. The Hornets have also been struggling this season and they are a 1/5 shot to be relegated back down to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Odds

2/1 – No Manager To Leave

9/4 – Roy Hodgson

6/1 – Frank Lampard

6/1 – Thomas Tuchel

8/1 – Antonio Conte

8/1 – Brendan Rodgers

Update: 16.03.22

The approaching international break is a tricky period for managers with this pause in proceedings allowing impatient owners to take the opportunity to make late managerial changes ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Thus far we have seen nine Premier League managers leave their posts since the start of the 2021/22 season, however will be a tenth in the coming days or weeks? The bookies go 2/1 that there will be no managerial casualties between now and the end of the campaign, however a handful of Premier League bosses are currently feeling the pressure.

Watford have been no strangers to sacking managers with no less than three axed in 2020/21 and two already having been shown the door this season. Following a poor run of form which saw the Hornets pick up just a single win from eight games, current boss Roy Hodgson will have been fearing the worst ahead of his side’s visit to Southampton. Indeed despite Watford collecting all three points on the south-coast, Hodgson is favourite in the Sack Race betting market at a general 9/4.

Who knows what the Watford board would have done during the international break if they had lost to the Saints. With no more league action for the Hornets until April, the main task for Hodgson is to ensure that they continue the momentum and take advantage of the break to give themselves valuable time on the training pitches.

Frank Lampard is another man feeling the pressure right now, Everton currently in big trouble following some dismal performances. The appointment of Lampard at Goodison Park was supposed to invigorate a club that was stagnating, however the early signs are giving cause for concern. The Toffees have suffered defeat in five of their six games under Lampard and this dreadful return has left the side sitting on the edge of the relegation zone with goal difference alone separating them from the bottom three (although they do have three games-in-hand over 18th-placed Watford).

Everton’s issues stem from long before Lampard’s arrival but his failure to turn things around after six games is worrying, especially so since the Toffees have some tough games against Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool on the horizon. They are also faced with daunting six-pointers against Brentford and Watford between now and the end of the season. Little wonder then that Lampard is second favourite in the Sack Race market at odds of 5/1.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Odds

2/1 – No Manager To Leave

9/4 – Roy Hodgson

5/1 – Frank Lampard

7/1 – Brendan Rodgers

10/1 – Antonio Conte

14/1 – Thomas Tuchel

16/1 – Ralf Rangnick

18/1 – Graham Potter

22/1 – Dean Smith

Update: 11.03.22

The odds on Thomas Tuchel becoming the next manager to leave his post have been slashed from 40/1 to just 4/1 following the news that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government and as a result he is no longer in a position to sell the club as originally intended. Not only that but the club cannot now sell any tickets to games, have been forced to close all their shops and have been blocked from buying or selling players. Shirt sponsor ‘3’ have asked for their logo to be removed from the shirts with immediate effect and all of this has brought into question the future of manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel took the reins at Stamford Bridge in January 2021 and just four months later he took his men to the Champions League title. Nevertheless on the back of the recent sanctions announcement, the odds on Tuchel leaving Stamford Bridge have been slashed from 40/1 to as low as 4/1, making him firm favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ with some firms.

At the time of writing, Chelsea sit in third position in the Premier League table with 53 points collected from their 26 league games. Their match against Norwich City at Carrow Road went ahead as planned last night with the Blues winning 3-1.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson is also one of the leading contenders in this market at general odds of 5/1 while Everton boss Frank Lampard is the same price to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight despite the fact that he has only been in charge of the Toffees for six weeks.

Elsewhere, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is a 6/1 shot to be shown the door before any other top-flight boss while Antonio Conte is a 15/2 punt due to Tottenham Hotspur’s indifferent form of late.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Odds

4/1 – Thomas Tuchel

5/1 – Roy Hodgson

5/1 – Frank Lampard

6/1 – Brendan Rodgers

15/2 – Antonio Conte

Update: 02.03.22

Leicester City enjoyed a much-needed 2-0 win over Premier League strugglers Burnley last night but boss Brendan Rodgers remains a man under pressure.

Following the recent departure of Marcelo Bielsa from Elland Road, Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers are the two managers tipped to be the next casualties in the Premier League. The Tottenham Hotspur boss will have come under even more pressure following his side’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup while the pressure on Rodgers will have been eased slightly following his side’s 2-0 win over Burnley last night.

Some bookies go 2/1 that we won’t see any more managerial casualties between now and the end of the current campaign, however some firms go odds-on that Rodgers is next to be sacked in the Premier League. There can be little doubt that Leicester have failed to hit the heights of previous seasons and last night’s win at Turf Moor did little to radically improve their league standing. As things stand the Foxes sit in 12th position in the Premier League table with 15 points separating them from the top six and nine separating them from the relegation zone. Rodgers’ men enjoy games-in-hand over all the sides above them in the table with the exception of Arsenal, however the fact that they have won just 33% of their league outings doesn’t fill us with confidence about their chances of picking up points in these matches.

As far as Tottenham Hotspur are concerned, they are falling behind in the battle to clinch a European berth this season, the North London outfit currently sitting in 7th position with three points separating them from the top six. They did manage a 4-0 win over Leeds United in their last league outing but prior to this they had won just one of their previous five league matches, their sole win during this time ironically coming against league leaders Manchester City. As such the pressure remains very much on Antonio Conte to turn things around at White Hart Lane and most bookies go 3/1 that he becomes the next managerial casualty in the top-flight.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Odds

10/11 – Brendan Rodgers

3/1 – Antonio Conte

10/1 – Roy Hodgson

10/1 – Sean Dyche

16/1 – Ralf Rangnick

16/1 – Frank Lampard

Update: 25.02.22

Brendan Rodgers is no longer favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market with this particular accolade going to Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte is a man who isn’t scared to voice his opinion and he is something of a polarising figure in the footballing world. He made clear his feelings when Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to Premier League strugglers Burnley earlier this week, saying that “when you lose four out of five it means the club have to make an assessment, also to speak together, and to understand which is the best solution.”

This defeat to the Clarets has left Tottenham Hotspur seven points adrift of a top four berth with just a single win in five outings. Indeed question marks will be raised with the side having beaten league leaders Manchester City and then losing to a side at the opposite end of the division.

Prior to the post-match interview on Wednesday evening, Conte was priced at around 10/1 to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight, however he now sits well ahead of Rodgers in the betting at a general 7/4.

As things stand, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is second favourite to be shown the door at around 15/8 while Brendan Rodgers is now out at 11/2 on account of his side’s progression in the Europa Conference League. This is Leicester’s only chance of silverware this season and should they exit the competition at the next round, then Rodgers will once again be very much in the frame in the ‘Sack Race’ market.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Best Odds

7/4 – Antonio Conte

15/8 – Marcelo Bielsa

11/2 – Brendan Rodgers

11/2 – No Manager to Leave

14/1 – Roy Hodgson

Update: 22.02.22

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers remains firm favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League despite receiving the full backing of the club board at the weekend.

Leicester City saw their winless start to 2022 continue when they lost 2-1 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, however according to reports this disappointing run isn’t going to cost Foxes boss his job. The 49-year-old has the full backing of the Leicester City board and reports suggest that the club haven’t made any plans to replace the former Celtic and Liverpool manager any time soon.

As things stand, Leicester City sit in 11th position in the Premier League table and far from challenging for a European berth as we fast approach the business end of the campaign, the Foxes have drifted down the league table and sit just five points above 17th-placed Newcastle United. The club aren’t yet in any real danger of being dragged into the relegation mix but a couple more poor results could force the board to think again.

At the time of writing, Rodgers sits atop the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market at general odds of Evens with some bookies going odds-on at 10/11. Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is deemed to be Rodgers’ main rival in this market at odds as low as 4/1, the West Yorkshire outfit sliding down the league table on the back of a poor run of form which has seen them collect just a single point in four league outings.

Burnley’s Sean Dyche comes in next at odds of 12/1 although his prospects for keeping his job were improved following his side’s impressive 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, a result which lifted the Lancashire outfit off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Best Odds

Evens – Brendan Rodgers

7/2 – No Manager to Leave

4/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

12/1 – Sean Dyche

16/1 – Roy Hodgson

Update: 17.02.22

Despite Leicester City’s heroics over the past couple of seasons, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers could be just a single away from facing the sack.

Following a disappointing run of results, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is coming under increasing pressure and defeat away to in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend could well spell the end for the 49-year-old at the King Power Stadium. Rodgers has reportedly fallen out with Leicester’s director of football Jon Rudkin, a particular issue being the club’s recent recruitment policy. Indeed some sources state that the axe could have been wielded last weekend were the Foxes to have lost to West Ham United, a match in which they secured a point thanks to an equaliser in the opening minute of stoppage time.

At the time of writing, Leicester City sit in eleventh position in the Premier League table and this is far removed from their back-to-back fifth-placed finishes in 2020 and 2021. In the battle for European football they are a huge 12 points adrift of 6th-placed Arsenal and 16 points away from the Champions League berths.

Rodgers’ side suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last month and this came on the back of an exit from the Europa League at the group stages of the tournament. On the back of their disappointing recent form and reports that his sacking may be imminent, the bookies have slashed the odds on the Northern Irishman being the next managerial casualty in the Premier League from 9/2 to as low as Evens over the past week, leaving him way ahead of second-favourite Sean Dyche at a general 8/1.

The Clarets boss is also feeling the pressure with his side sitting firmly at the foot of the Premier League table with just a single win from 21 league outings. The Clarets lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion on the south coast this weekend and three points here would certainly ease the pressure on their under-fire manager.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Best Odds

Evens – Brendan Rodgers

8/1 – Sean Dyche

10/1 – Roy Hodgson

10/1 – Antonio Conte

Update: 08.02.22

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is now 9/2 favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League after his side’s disappointing 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

The Foxes gaffer, who was around 20/1 in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market just a couple of weeks ago, has seen his odds slashed decisively to a general 9/2 with many leading UK bookmakers. Leicester City won the FA Cup last season, however they are now out of the competition following a hefty defeat by Championship side Nottingham Forest and they currently sit in tenth position in the Premier League table having leaked 37 goals in just 20 league outings.

Last season, Leicester conceded 50 goals throughout the whole league campaign but narrowly failed in their bid to secure the final Champions League berth which ultimately went to Chelsea. Indeed in 2019/20 they were also edged out of the Premier League top-four by Chelsea and Man United in a season during which they conceded 41 league goals, just four more than they have so far in the current campaign.

Once the January transfer window was slammed shut, Eddie Howe was favourite to be the next managerial casualty of the season, despite the fact that he had only been appointed as Newcastle United boss a couple of months earlier. Nevertheless his odds have drifted from 9/1 to a general 12/1 despite the fact that the Magpies haven’t kicked a ball in anger since then.

Over at Burnley, Sean Dyche seems to be on a sticky wicket with his side sitting firmly at the foot of the Premier League table. The Clarets have been looking particularly devoid of ideas despite the signing of Wout Weghorst and Dyche is now a general 6/1 for the chop.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Best Odds

9/2 – Brendan Rodgers

6/1 – Sean Dyche

9/1 – Roy Hodgson

12/1 – Ralf Rangnick

12/1 – Eddie Howe

Update: 27.01.22

Will Roy Hodgson be given a chance to turn things around at Vicarage Road? The Watford owners are hardly known for their patience and for that reason, the new Hornets boss has already been installed as one of the favourites in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market.

The leading UK bookies have reopened the market for the next managerial casualty in the Premier League following the arrival of Roy Hodgson at Vicarage Road and the new Hornets boss has immediately been installed as second-favourite in the market. Hodgson has been handed odds of just 6/1 to be the ninth top-flight managerial casualty of the campaign, leaving him close behind frontrunner Sean Dyche. The 74-year-old is Watford’s third managerial appointment of the campaign and it’s fair to say that it has been something of a trigger-happy season thus far with no less than eight managers having been sacked since the summer. Indeed given that there are still 115 days to go before the campaign draws to a close, the likelihood is that we will be witness to more managerial departures between now and 22nd May.

Watford have handed Roy Hodgson a contract which lasts until the end of the current season and surely he will be able to see this out. Nevertheless we’re talking about a club famous for sacking managers with reckless abandon and if their Premier League status continues to slip away from them, who knows what they will decide to do. Hodgson will be confident that he can turn things around at Vicarage Road given that he has achieved this with the likes of Crystal Palace and Fulham in the past. Watford sit two points away from safety at the bottom end of the Premier League table but with eighteen games left to play, anything can yet happen.

Elsewhere, Sean Dyche is now 5/1 favourite for the chop, the Burnley boss presiding over a team currently sitting firmly at the foot of the league table. The Clarets haven’t managed a single win in any competition since October 2021, while they offloaded their all-time top Premier League goalscorer to one of their relegation rivals. Not only that, they have won just once in the league this season and while they do still have games-in-hand over the sides above them in the table, the possibility of them being relegated grows stronger each passing week.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave Best Odds

5/1 – Sean Dyche

6/1 – Roy Hodgson

7/1 – Brendan Rodgers

8/1 – Eddie Howe

10/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

12/1 – Ralf Rangnick

Update: 25.01.22

It came as no huge surprise when Watford announced the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri earlier this week and the spotlight now falls on under-fire Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe desperately needed a positive result against Leeds United at the weekend and he got it, the Magpies edging past their rivals with an unconvincing 1-0 win at Elland Road. This eased the pressure on the under-fire manager but not by that much and Newcastle remain in a dangerous position in the Premier League table, just three points separating them from bottom side Burnley who have three games-in-hand.

This was Newcastle’s second win of the campaign and having already sacked Steve Bruce, the new club owners will be growing impatient with Howe’s inability to turn things around. There are a great number of points still available between now and the end of the season and things can change extremely quickly, however the prospect of relegation grows larger by the week.

Criticism is naturally being directed at Howe following a string of poor results but the stark fact is that he inherited a poor squad when he took charge. That said, he would have been in no doubt about this when he accepted the post and he will have known the risks involved.

Howe’s arrival at St James’ Park has rid Newcastle of its air of toxicity and brought about a large degree of improvement on the pitch, however there is a big danger that this may not be enough to avoid the drop to the Championship should further investment not be forthcoming.

As things stand, Howe is favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market with most bookmakers going a general 9/1 that he is the next managerial casualty in the top-flight. Burnley boss Sean Dyche comes in next at 10/1 while Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is a 16/1 punt.

Update: 20.01.22

Watford are in for a tough test tomorrow night when they lock horns with a Norwich City side which has shown a fair amount of fighting spirit in recent weeks and failure to take anything from this match could spell the end for Claudio Ranieri.

Watford sit just a single point above the relegation zone as we head deeper into the second half of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and a real six-pointer comes their way tomorrow night when they entertain a Norwich City side which are battling hard to haul themselves out of the bottom three. This is a massive test for the Hornets and one which Ranieri really cannot afford to lose if he wishes to remain in the hot-seat at Vicarage Road.

Indeed the Italian remains firm favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market with some bookies now going as low as 6/4 that he is the next managerial casualty in the top-flight. Watford’s recent performances have left a lot to be desired and their form over the past few weeks doesn’t make for pleasant reading with just a single point collected from their last seven league games, this coming courtesy of a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Watford board aren’t exactly known for their patience and it seems only a matter of time before they decide that enough is enough. The bookies are already pricing up potential candidates to replace Ranieri and as things stand, Frank Lampard looks to be the most likely option for the Hornets according to the bookies.

Elsewhere in the ‘Sack Race’ market, Sean Dyche is a 5/1 for the chop while Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is 10/1 to be next in the firing line.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

6/4 – Claudio Ranieri

5/1 – Sean Dyche

10/1 – Eddie Howe

12/1 – Ralf Rangnick

12/1 – Graham Potter

Update: 17.01.22

Rafael Benitez was clearly out of his depth at Goodison Park and it came as no huge surprise when he was dismissed earlier this week. Indeed many were surprised he lasted so long on Merseyside.

Following his sacking on Sunday, Everton manager Rafael Benitez said that he hadn’t realised the “magnitude of the task” at Goodison Park and to be fair, this was clear for all to see. The Toffees appointed Benitez as replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in June 2021 and the Spaniard never really got going, his side’s last thirteen Premier League matches returning just a single win. As things stand, the Toffees sit in 16th position in the Premier League table with a mere six points separating them from the relegation zone.

Nevertheless with Benitez gone, the question now is, who will be next to be sacked in the top-flight. As things stand, Watford’s Claudio Ranieri seems to be on thin ice with most bookies going 6/4 that he is the next managerial casualty in the Premier League. The Hornets board don’t have a reputation for patience and with the side sitting just a single point above the relegation zone, it would seem that Ranieri is living on borrowed time.

Burnley are currently sitting at the foot of the Premier League table and while boss Sean Dyche has thus far managed to remain at Turf Moor, his position is starting to look a little precarious. The Clarets do have a handful of games-in-hand over the sides above them in the league table but Dyche is just 5/1 with most bookies to be given the sack in the coming days or weeks.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

2/1 – Claudio Ranieri

5/1 – Sean Dyche

6/1 – Graham Potter

10/1 – Eddie Howe

Update: 04.01.22

Everton came off second best in their weekend meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park and the leading bookmakers have once again shortened the odds on under-fire manager Rafael Benitez becoming the next managerial casualty in the Premier League.

Everton continue to slip down the Premier League table on the back of some hugely disappointing results, a 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on 2nd January extending their winless run to four matches. On the back of this poor run, the bookies have shortened the odds on under-fire boss Rafael Benitez being the next manager to be sacked in the Premier League to as short as 5/4.

Benitez has been universally loathed at Goodison Park since his appointment last summer, hardly a surprise given his less-than-flattering comments about the Toffees during this time at Anfield. A string of poor results have hardly helped his cause and the board will doubtless be looking at their options as we move into the second half of the campaign.

Everton’s league position is a big cause for concern, the Merseysiders currently sitting in 15th position in the Premier League table. Just eight points separate Everton from the bottom three as things stand and failure to arrest this current run of poor form could send them spiralling further down the table.

Elsewhere in the ‘Sack Race’ market, Claudio Ranieri is a 6/4 punt for the chop. The Watford manager has failed to turn things around at Vicarage Road since his appointment a few months ago and given that the Hornets board aren’t exactly renowned for their patience, the likelihood is that he will soon be seeking pastures new.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

5/4 – Rafael Benitez

6/4 – Claudio Ranieri

10/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

14/1 – Thomas Tuchel

16/1 – Eddie Howe

16/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

Update: 31.12.21

Everton have continued to be a mixed bag throughout December with their four outings returning one win, two defeats and a draw, and manager Rafael Benitez continues to feel the pressure at Goodison Park with large sections of fans demanding his immediate removal.

With just five wins from their seventeen Premier League games, Everton sit in 15th position in the Premier League table as we fast approach the mid-way stage of the 2021/22 campaign. The Toffees have generally been hugely unimpressive under Rafael Benitez and while the Spaniard was hardly popular upon his arrival during the summer, it’s fair to say that he is almost universally loathed at Goodison Park right now.

Everton have been out of action since 16th December when they managed to share the spoils with Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and they will lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion in their next league outing on January 2nd, a match in which defeat could spell the end for Benitez. Indeed the bookmakers remain of the opinion that the Spaniard is living on borrowed time with most firms going 13/8 that he will be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight.

Next in the market is Watford boss Claudio Ranieri despite the fact that he has only been in charge at Vicarage Road for a few months. The Hornets are struggling at the bottom end of the Premier League table with just two points separating them from the bottom three and Ranieri is a general 5/2 shot to become the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

13/8 – Rafael Benitez

5/2 – Claudio Ranieri

7/2 – Marcelo Bielsa

14/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

16/1 – Eddie Howe

Update: 17.12.21

Everton have been very much a mixed bag in recent weeks but while the pressure has been lifted from his shoulders slightly, boss Rafael Benitez remains almost universally loathed at Goodison Park and he is still firm favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League.

Everton managed to bounce back from their thoroughly demoralising 4-1 defeat at home to local rivals Liverpool at the start of December when they edged past Arsenal to the tune of 2-1 just a few days later, however since then they have collected just a single point from their subsequent two league games, a 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace being followed by a decent 1-1 draw with high-flying Chelsea.

These results have done little to improve the standing of hugely unpopular boss Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park and the Spaniard remains almost universally loathed by the blue half of Merseyside. Indeed it’s hard to imagine Benitez winning over many of his own fans even if he took the Toffees into the Champions League, although this is unlikely to happen any time soon. The likelihood is that he won’t be given many more chances to turn things around and the bookies remain very much of the opinion that he is living on borrowed time.

Indeed while a couple of betting firms have made Benitez odds-against for the drop, many more go just 1/4 that he proves to be the next managerial casualty in the top flight and it’s not easy to argue a strong case for the Spaniard.

Elsewhere in the betting, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa comes in next at odds of 4/1 while Watford manager Claudio Ranieri is a 5/1 shot to be the next manager to be shown the door in the Premier League.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

5/4 – Rafael Benitez

4/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

5/1 – Claudio Ranieri

6/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

Update: 08.12.21

Everton’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Monday evening was a god-send for under-fire manager Rafael Benitez but the Spaniard remains the bookies’ favourite on the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market.

Everton fought their way back from a goal behind to win 2-1 against Arsenal earlier this week and as a result the pressure lifted slightly on Rafael Benitez. The Toffees have hauled themselves to within a single point of the top-half of the Premier League table on the back of this much-needed win although their Spanish boss is still very much fighting for his life at Goodison Park.

The board have made it clear that they are standing firmly behind their manager as we fast approach the end of 2021 but failure to build on Monday evening’s result may well force their hand. Either way, the fans have never warmed to Benitez and who can really blame them given that he referred to Everton as a “small club” whilst in charge of neighbours Liverpool.

The Spaniard has been favourite in the Sack Race market since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired at Old Trafford last month although his odds have lengthened from a general 1/7 to as high as Evens on account of the win over the Gunners earlier this week.

Elsewhere in the market, Watford manager Claudio Ranieri is next at 6/1 while Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl is a general 8/1 to be shown the door, the same price as Leeds United gaffer Marcelo Bielsa.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

Evns – Rafael Benitez

6/1 – Claudio Ranieri

8/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

8/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

Update: 06.12.21

Everton are in Premier League action tonight when they entertain Arsenal at Goodison Park and failure to take anything from this match may well spell the end for manager Rafael Benitez.

Having lost 4-1 to local rivals Liverpool last week, Rafael Benitez will be desperate for a better result when the Gunners come to town tonight although going on recent form it’s unlikely that the home side will be running in with all three points in the bag. The Toffees have been pretty abysmal in recent weeks and currently sit at the bottom end of the Premier League table with just five points separating them from bottom side Norwich City. Benitez’ men have taken just two points from their last eight Premier League outings and they have found the back of the net just once in their last four matches, therefore it’s hard to have much faith in them tonight.

Arsenal will be eager to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford last week and they will almost certainly prove too strong for the Toffees this evening. Indeed should Everton fail to take even a single point from this match, then it may well be game over for Benitez as far as his position at Goodison Park is concerned. The Spaniard has never been a popular figure at Everton and the fans have been pretty vocal with regard to their feelings towards him. The bookies continue to shorten the odds on him being the next managerial casualty in the Premier League, some firms going as low as 1/7 that he is next in line for the chop.

Indeed Benitez is way ahead of perceived closest rival Ralph Hassenhuttl who is out at 9/1 to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight. Claudio Ranieri comes in next at 10/1 while Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers completes the top four in the market at a general 11/1.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

1/7 – Rafael Benitez

11/2 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

10/1 – Claudio Ranieri

11/1 – Brendan Rodgers

Update: 02.12.21

Following his side’s defeat in the Merseyside derby last night, Everton boss Rafael Benitez is odds-on favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League with most bookmakers continuing to shorten the odds on him being given the push.

It was never an impossible task but it was always going to be difficult getting one over on red-hot Liverpool at Goodison Park last night. The Toffees found themselves two goals behind within twenty minutes of kick-off and while they managed to pull one back before the break, the visitors found the net twice more in the second half to run in as convincing winners.

Immediately following the final whistle the fans turned to the board with some sections demanding that they leave en-masse. More bile was directed at Rafael Benitez, a manager who has never been popular with the Toffees supporters since his arrival during the summer.

Indeed when Benitez was appointed as Everton boss, he will have looked at this fixture and dreamed of winning it. Then he would have his name chanted around Goodison Park. He certainly got his last wish although unfortunately these chants came from the Liverpool fans who were gleefully goading the home supporters.

The Toffees have now gone eight matches without a single win, six defeats coming their way during this time. As far as Benitez is concerned, this is real pressure and it’s hard to see how he can survive for much longer. Given that the Spaniard has never been popular at Goodison Park, the controversy surrounding his appointment means that he will be under even more scrutiny.

Can he survive for much longer? This certainly has to be in doubt and the bookmakers have slashed the odds on him being the next managerial casualty in the Premier League, most firms now going around 1/2 that he is given the heave-ho.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

1/2 – Rafael Benitez

8/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

12/1 – Claudio Ranieri

16/1 – Brendan Rodgers

20/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

25/1 – Eddie Howe

Update: 30.11.21

As we rapidly head towards the mid-way point of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, no less than six top-flight managers have already been dismissed by their clubs. Nowadays this is a common enough occurrence as boards increasingly look at the shorter-term results rather than long-term success, therefore it should come as no huge surprise to anyone that Everton boss Rafael Benitez is being touted as the manager most likely to be net in the firing line.

As things stand the odds on Benitez being the net Premier League manager to leave his post have shortened considerably and he is now as short as 4/6 with some firms. He faces a tough battle to keep his position with a Merseyside derby against rampant Liverpool just around thew corner, the Reds set to visit Goodison Park tomorrow night in what should – on paper at least – be a win for the visitors.

If the Toffees fail to get something from this derby match, then it will be hard to argue a strong case for Benitez. The stark fact that is that for a club the size of Everton and a squad with undoubted talent in the ranks, they should be higher than 14th in the Premier League table.

Many managers will be looking nervously over their shoulders at the moment but there are only four available at single-figure odds. Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhuttl comes in next at odds of 5/1 while Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is a general 15/2 shot for the chop. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is as high as 16/1 and as low as 13/2 in the market, mainly on account of the fact that he continues to be linked with a move elsewhere.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

4/6 – Rafael Benitez

5/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

15/2 – Claudio Ranieri

16/1 – Brendan Rodgers

16/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

20/1 – Eddie Howe

Update: 25.11.21

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unsurprisingly sacked by Manchester United last weekend and the main focus is now on Everton manager Rafael Benitez as he moves to the top of the ‘Sack Race’ market.

It came as little surprise when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed by Manchester United at the weekend, the 4-1 defeat at Watford proving to be the final straw for a board which until then had shown admirable restraint and patience. With the Norwegian gone, we now have a new name at the top of the ‘Sack Race’ betting market and this comes in the form of Everton boss Rafael Benitez.

Everton’s start to the season under Benitez was pretty impressive, the Toffees winning four and drawing one of their opening five games across competitions, however in their subsequent seven Premier League outings they have managed just a single win and find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They were thumped 3-0 at Manchester City on Sunday and having collected just two points from their last six games, it is hardly a surprise to see Benitez move to the summit of the Sack Race betting market.

As things stand, the Spaniard is a general 3/1 to be next top-flight manager to leave his post although he is as low as 3/1 in some quarters. Also at 3/1 is Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers who has been linked with a handful of other top-flight sides including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhuttl is a general 6/1 for the chop while Leeds United gaffer Marcelo Bielsa is around 8/1. The top five in the betting is completed by Watford gaffer Claudio Ranieri although his odds have drifted substantially to 10/1 on account of his side’s demolition of Manchester United last weekend, a result which prompted the Red Devils board into taking action.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

3/1 – Rafael Benitez

3/1 – Brendan Rodgers

6/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

8/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

Update: 17.11.21

As we return from then final international break of 2021, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains odds-on favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League.

Many have argued that England had a fairly easy path to both the European Championship final and qualification for next year’s World Cup, however in truth you can only play the sides in front of you and as such, it always involves a degree of fortune.

The very same applies to domestic competition and the argument goes that Manchester United are now to embark upon an easy run of games. The Red Devils only need to beat Watford in their first outing following the international break and this would ease the pressure on under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of tougher fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Indeed the ideal time to have got rid of the Norwegian boss would have been during the international break, this being the final one before the January transfer window. Instead, United chose to keep Ole on the books and while the pressure on him remains high, he will almost certainly be in the dugout for the weekend meeting with the Hornets. If he can survive the games against Chelsea and Arsenal, then he can further ease the pressure on himself with subsequent winnable matches against Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Burnley, sides who are all – with the exception of Brighton – in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

United will be looking for nothing less than maximum points in each of these games and such an achievement would certainly help Solskjaer’s cause, assuming that he lasts that long. This relatively straightforward Christmas schedule is undoubtedly fortuitous but here is an opportunity which Solskjaer needs to grab with both hands.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

1/2 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

7/1 – Claudio Ranieri

8/1 – Rafael Benitez

12/1 – Brendan Rodgers

14/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

14/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

Update: 09.11.21

The list of 2021/22 Premier League managerial casualties has grown longer this week with the departures of Norwich City’s Daniel Farke and Aston Villa’s Dean Smith in recent days. The big question is, who will be next?

It came as no huge surprise when Daniel Farke and Dean Smith vacated the hot-seat at Carrow Road and Villa Park earlier this week, the former ironically being sacked on the back of his side’s first win of the season. Both had endured dreadful starts to the season with Aston villa losing seven of their eleven league matches this term and Norwich collecting as measly five points during this time.

The focus is now back on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and following a hugely disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in their weekend derby match, the bookies have slashed the odds on the Norwegian becoming the next managerial casualty in the top-flight.

At the time of writing, Solskjaer is odds-on at just 8/13 on the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ and to be fair, it’s hard to envisage him being in the Old Trafford dugout for much longer. The United hierarchy have stated that they have no plans to change their manager and the likelihood is that he will still be in place for the game against Watford, however many have huge reservations about whether the Norwegian is the right man to turn things around.

Next in the Sack Race market are Watford manager Claudio Ranieri and Everton boss Rafael Benitez at 10/1 apiece while Marcelo Bielsa and Ralph Hassenhuttl are each 16/1 for the chop.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

8/13 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

10/1 – Claudio Ranieri

10/1 – Rafael Benitez

16/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

16/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

20/1 – Brendan Rodgers

20/1 – Graham Potter

20/1 – Thomas Frank

Update: 04.11.21

The odds are easing on Dean Smith being the next managerial casualty in the top-flight but the Aston Villa boss remains favourite in the ‘Sack Race’ market.

Aston Villa have now lost four on the bounce, the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of West Ham United piling even more pressure on under-fire boss Dean Smith. The West Midlands outfit now sit just three points above the relegation zone and a turnaround in fortunes is desperately needed. On the back of this dreadful recent form, the leading bookmakers have installed Dean Smith as the manager most likely to be sacked next in the Premier League at general odds of 6/4. Indeed Smith has been one of the most heavily backed managers in the Sack Race market over the past couple of days and he now sits ahead of Norwich City boss Daniel Farke who is a 3/1 shot for the chop.

If reports are to be believed, the match against Southampton at the weekend could be pivotal in determining where Dean Smith’s future lies and failure to win here could result in him being dismissed almost immediately.

Over at Norwich City, the club hierarchy are said to be considering bringing in a new manager to replace Daniel Farke. The Canaries sit firmly at the foot of the Premier League table as things stand with no wins coming their way as yet. Farke is 3/1 in the Premier League Sack Race market and in fairness it’s hard to see him keeping hold of his job for much longer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly bought himself more time thanks to a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and a draw in Bergamo last night, however the United boss is next in the Sack Race market at general odds of 5/1, just ahead of 8/1 shot Rafael Benitez.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

6/4 – Dean Smith

3/1 – Daniel Farke

5/1 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

8/1 – Rafael Benitez

14/1 – Claudio Ranieri

Update: 02.11.21

Following the 5-0 thrashing to Liverpool, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needed a positive result at White Hart Lane and he got this by the bucketful.

Only three days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was 2/5 odds-on favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight and in fairness it wasn’t expected that these odds would drift following the final whistle at White Hart Lane. The Red Devils were very much the outsiders in that match and many pundits anticipated another thumping for the visitors. Instead, United were the dominant force here and with Solskjaer’s men putting three past their hosts without reply, the pressure eased substantially on the Norwegian and transferred instead to his opposite number in the dugout.

Indeed, less 48 hours after the home defeat, Tottenham Hotspur decided to dispense with the services of manager Nuno Espirito Santo, while the odds on Solskjaer becoming the next Premier League manager to be sacked drifted from 2/5 to as high as 7/1.

The focus is now very much on Dean Smith, the Aston Villa boss now feeling the heat with his side having lost four on the bounce, culminating in a 4-1 thrashing at home to an in-form West Ham United at the weekend. Smith is now firm favourite on the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market at odds of Evens, leaving him well ahead of perceived closest rival Daniel Farke at 11/4. Solskjaer comes in next at 7/1, while Claudio Ranieri and Marcelo Bielsa are 12/1 apiece.

One of the big movers in the Premier League Sack Race market is Rafael Benitez. Everton’s dismal run continued last night when they lost 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers, this coming hot on the heels of a 5-2 demolition by Watford at Goodison Park. The Toffees have now collected just one point from their last four Premier League games and the odds on Benitez being next for the chop in the top-flight have shortened to as low as 8/1 with some bookmakers.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

Evns – Dean Smith

11/4 – Daniel Farke

7/1 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

8/1 – Rafael Benitez

12/1 – Claudio Ranieri

12/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

14/1 – Brendan Rodgers

Update: 28.10.21

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in charge at Old Trafford, however the bookies still go odds-on that he will be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League.

It is said that ‘no news is good news’ and this is probably the case for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the under-fire Manchester United boss still in the hot-seat and likely to be there for the weekend trip to Tottenham Hotspur. Nevertheless this is a man under real pressure right now and having seen his team demolished by Liverpool last weekend, he certainly won’t be wanting a repeat performance in North London.

Indeed following the weekend visit to White Hart Lane, United’s next Premier League outing will be the Manchester derby and it’s hard to envisage the Red Devils getting the better of their city rivals here. Defeat to Spurs at the weekend may spell the end for the Norwegian as far as his current position is concerned, however the club hierarchy could decide to wait until the important Manchester derby match before making any moves. The fears are that the visit of Man City could end in yet another Old Trafford embarrassment.

Either way, United will be forced to pay Solskjaer a severance package of £7.5 million in order to remove him from the dugout, however there are now widespread calls for him to be removed now, both from inside and outside the club.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

2/5 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

3/1 – Daniel Farke

14/1 – Dean Smith

16/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

20/1 – Claudio Ranieri

25/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

25/1 – Rafael Benitez

33/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

Update: 26.10.21

Manchester United’s embarrassing 5-0 demolition by arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday has been followed by a huge amount of criticism directed towards under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Many supporters believe that Solskjaer’s time at the club will come to an end very soon and the consensus is that he should indeed be sacked following what was the club’s biggest ever home defeat against Liverpool, a thrashing only eclipsed by the 7-1 defeat away to Liverpool 1895 at a time when United were still known as Newton Heath.

Even former players have been having their say and they too agree that the time has come for the Norwegian to go, however this decision is clearly up to the board. Could Solskjaer be sacked in the next few days or weeks? Yes, until a board member says otherwise. David Moyes was sacked following a 2-0 defeat at Everton while Jose Mourinho was sent packing after a 3-1 reverse at Anfield. Both of these defeats occurred on a Sunday and both managers were sacked on the following Tuesday.

United officials have long stated that Solskjaer has been taking Manchester United in the right direction and on the back of this they awarded him a three-year extension to his contract during the summer, however are they now regretting this decision? The thrashing on Sunday gave little evidence of a move in the right direction and other recent performances do little to install confidence in the Norwegian’s abilities to take the club forward.

The bookmakers continue to shorten the odds on Solskjaer becoming the next managerial casualty in the Premier League with some firms going as low as 1/5. To be fair, it is now very hard to argue a case for Solskjaer and the sheer magnitude of Sunday’s defeat does demand serious questions.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

1/5 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

9/2 – Daniel Farke

12/1 – Dean Smith

16/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

20/1 – Claudio Ranieri

Update: 25.10.21

The chants from some sections of the Old Trafford stands was pretty clear yesterday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not a popular figure amongst the home fans at the final whistle and while not all of the blame can be laid at the Norwegian’s feet, the fact is that the buck stops at him.

The mood of the day was perfectly illustrated by Sir Alex Ferguson puffing his cheeks out as he left for the exit after the end of what was an embarrassing afternoon for all those associated with the Red Devils. The former manager was clearly fuming at a defeat which will surely have big consequences.

This result had a sense of reckoning about it. It was a defeat of such a scale that even the most emphatic Solskjaer admirers will have a tough job arguing that the Norwegian is still up to the task of making the side a serious force in the domestic game in the near future.

He was certainly very much out of his depth and more to the point, he looked it. Liverpool boss Klopp stalked the touchline and never looked completely satisfied despite his men running rings around their hosts, while Solskjaer sat in his seat looking shell-shocked and completely despondent.

The vast gap between these two sides was all too clear to see. Liverpool can now be truly considered as genuine title challengers while United will be lucky to make the top four on this performance.

The Red Devils certainly contain some extremely talented players, indeed it should given that Solskjaer has spent upwards of £400 million, however they seemed a million miles away from Liverpool at Old Trafford yesterday. The Norwegian’s approach seemed to be ‘hope and pray’ with no clear shape or structure, his undoubtedly talented players just a collection of parts with no signs of being bolted together as a coherent unit.

The blame clearly belongs to Solskjaer and he will surely be not long for this world, at least the Old Trafford world. Odds of 1/3 are available for him being the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and on the back of yesterday’s performance, it’s hard to see how he can have any future with the club.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

1/3 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

5/1 – Daniel Farke

14/1 – Dean Smith

16/1 – Claudio Ranieri

Update: 21.10.21

Despite beating Atalanta in the Champions League last night, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight.

The dismissal of Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce earlier this week resulted in the bookies paying out on this market for the second time since the start of the season and it has also prompted them to completely reset the market. The big question is, who will be next to go? Man United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly be feeling the heat right now although the Champions League win at Old Trafford last night may well have cooled things off slightly.

Nevertheless the Norwegian is deemed most likely to be relieved of his duties before any other Premier League manager, most firms now going 2/1 that he is dismissed despite pulling out a late 3-2 victory last night after going two goals down within 29 minutes. Solskjaer was as high as 18/1 in the betting only a few days ago but following Steve Bruce’s departure, he has moved into the spotlight.

Indeed as things stand, there are three contenders in the market priced in single figures.

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri comes in next in the betting at just 4/1 despite having been in the job for just over two weeks. Rounding off the top three in this market is Daniel Farke at general odds of 13/2, the Norwich City boss presiding over a side which have collected just two points from their opening eight Premier League games.

At the opposite end of the market, the Premier League managers deemed to be safest are Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at 66/1 apiece. Odds of 50/1 are available for ‘No Manager to Leave’ between now and the end of the season, an unlikely scenario in our opinion.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

2/1 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

4/1 – Claudio Ranieri

13/2 – Daniel Farke

11/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

12/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

14/1 – Mikel Arteta

16/1 – Brendan Rodgers

16/1 – Bruno Lage

20/1 – Patrick Vieira

20/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

Update: 20.10.21

**Update: Steve Bruce sacked by Newcastle United**

Newcastle United are still in search of their first Premier League win of the 2021/22 campaign and with the new Saudi owners now in place, the likelihood of manager Steve Bruce lasting much longer in his current position always seemed thin.

Steve Bruce was always living on borrowed time. With the new club owners spending a massive amount on taking over the Magpies, it was inconceivable that they would continue to employ a boss who had overseen such a dismal set of results since the start of the season. Thus far, Newcastle have collected just three points from their eight league outings and this leaves them just a single point above rock-bottom side Norwich City. The Magpies will be looking for some new signings in the January sales but until then they will need a manager who can get the best out of the current crop of players. Clearly Bruce wasn’t doing that.

On the back of the weekend defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, the bookies continued to shorten the odds on Steve Bruce being the next managerial casualty in the top-flight and it came as no huge surprise when the inevitable happened earlier this morning. With Bruce gone, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – whose Manchester United side lost 2-4 at home to Leicester City last time out despite taking the lead in the 19th minute – is now favourite in the ‘Sack Race’ market with some firms going as short as 6/4 on him becoming the next managerial casualty in the top-flight,

Elsewhere, Claudio Ranieri is 5/1 in this market, despite having taken the reins at Watford only a few weeks ago. Daniel Farke comes in next at 6/1 on account of his Norwich City side sitting firmly at the foot of the Premier League table and still in search of their first league win of the campaign.

Update: 13.10.21

The likelihood of Steve Bruce managing to keep his job appear to be extremely remote following the recent takeover of the club and the odds on him becoming the next managerial casualty in the Premier League continue to be slashed.

There is much speculation as to whom the next manager of Newcastle United will be and many names are in the frame to succeed Steve Bruce. Clearly the club haven’t yet decided to get rid of their current boss however although it seems inconceivable that he will keep his position following the dreadful start to the season. The new club owners will want to start seeing results and given that the Magpies are still in search of their first league win of the season, it certainly doesn’t look good for Bruce.

The bookies continue to shorten the odds on Steve Bruce being the next managerial casualty in the Premier League with most firms now going 1/14 odds-on that he loses his job before any other top-flight manager. As things stand, Newcastle sit second from bottom of the Premier League table with a mere three points collected from their opening seven league outings and unless things start to improve, they will almost certainly find themselves amongst the relegation strugglers as we head further through the season.

Next in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market is Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo at general odds of 16/1. Spurs have managed just four wins from their seven league outings this term with three defeats during this time and it is starting to look as though Nuno’s days may be numbered, despite the fact that he has been in the hot-seat for just a few weeks. Also at 16/1 is Daniel Farke, the Norwich City boss presiding over a side sitting firmly at the foot of the division with just a single point to their name.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

1/12 – Steve Bruce

16/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

16/1 – Daniel Farke

20/1 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

20/1 – Claudio Ranieri

Update: 07.10.21

Following the announcement that new owners are taking over at St James’ Park, the bookies have slashed the odds on under-fire manager Steve Bruce being the next managerial casualty in the Premier League.

For many fans of Newcastle United, the announcement yesterday that new owners would take over from current owner Mike Ashley marked a very important period for the club. As things stand, the Magpies sit second from bottom of the Premier League table with a mere three points collected from seven matches and no league wins to their name thus far. Yesterday morning, Bruce was a general 3/1 for the chop, however following the announcement of an imminent takeover at the club, these odds have been slashed decisively to a general 1/4, thus making him huge favourite on the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market.

Indeed with Steve Bruce becoming the frontrunner in this betting market, distance has now increased between himself and the other top-flight managers. Next on the list comes Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo who is now out at 12/1 while Norwich City’s Daniel Farke is a general 14/1. Despite having only just taken the reins at Watford, Claudio Ranieri is a 16/1 shot to be next for the chop in the Premier League while Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is priced at 20/1.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

1/4 – Steve Bruce

12/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

14/1 – Daniel Farke

16/1 – Claudio Ranieri

20/1 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Update: 06.10.21

Steve Bruce will reach a major milestone after the international break when he takes charge of his 1000th match in a managerial capacity, however as things stand he has far more worrying statistics needing to be addressed.

It’s fair to say that Steve Bruce has never been a hugely popular figure on Tyneside, however his ratings are surely now at an all-time low with Newcastle United still in search of their first Premier League win of the season after seven games and second from bottom in the table. The fans are certainly of the opinion that he should make way for someone else, a reported 94% saying that he should leave in a recently-conducted poll by the club’s supporters trust.

The Magpies have conceded no less than sixteen league goals since the start of the season, joint-worst in the division alongside bottom club Norwich City. They have faced 115 shots with 40 of these being on target, this being the highest in the top-flight this term. These bleak figures reflect a far deeper malaise which shows the Newcastle boss grappling with the worst victory rate (29%) of any of the ten clubs at which he has been manager.

As we enter the international break, Bruce is firm favourite to become the next managerial casualty in the top-flight with most bookies going just 3/1 that he gets the chop before any other Premier League boss. This leaves him well above previous favourite Nuno Espirito Santo who is now as high as 6/1 with some bookmakers. Norwich City’s Daniel Farke remains very much in the danger zone, the Canaries boss a general 5/1 shot to be next in line for the axe.

Next Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

3/1 – Steve Bruce

5/1 – Daniel Farke

6/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

6/1 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

8/1 – Claudio Ranieri

10/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

10/1 – Bruno Lage

Update: 05.10.21

Xisco Munoz proved to be the first managerial casualty in the Premier League in 2021/22, however who will be next for the chop in the top-flight? Numerous names are in the frame with several at single figures in the betting market.

There are no less than five different Premier League bosses shorter than 10/1 on the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market following the sacking of Watford’s Xisco Munoz. As things stand, Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo is favourite to be given the heave-ho in the coming days or weeks, the Portuguese manager now as low as 3/1 with some firms on this market. Spurs currently sit in eighth position in the Premier League table with four wins and three defeats from their seven league outings, therefore it’s no surprise to see Nuno feeling the pressure.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has never really been a favourite on Tyneside and the Magpies boss is next in the market at a general 4/1, however the big mover over the past few days has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Manchester United gaffer has had his odds slashed from 12/1 to as low as 4/1 following his side’s disappointing draw with Everton at the weekend.

The top-four in the betting are Nuno Espirito Santo (3/1), Steve Bruce (4/1), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (4/1) and Daniel Farke (11/2), while next in the running order are Mikel Arteta (10/1), Sean Dyche (14/1), Patrick Vieira (14/1) and Bruno Lage (14/1).

It would appear that the most secure gigs are at Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham United, Manchester City, Brighton and Brentford where managers Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, David Moyes, Pep Guardiola, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank are all above 50/1 in the market.

Update: 29.09.21

Arsenal’s 3-1 win over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur has helped ease the pressure on under-fire Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and the focus is now on Spurs gaffer Nuno Espirito Santo.

Having been odds-on to be next in the firing line just a few weeks ago, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now out at 5/1 on the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market on account of his side’s turnaround in fortunes. The Gunners have won three Premier League games in succession, culminating in a 3-1 demolition of Spurs on Sunday, and as such the pressure has been somewhat eased on their manager.

That certainly isn’t the case for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo who may be wishing he had stayed at Molineux after the summer. Tottenham have suffered defeat in each of their last three league outings with an aggregate scoreline of 9-1, therefore it is hardly a shock to see Nuno’s odds slashed on the ‘Sack Race’ market, some firms going as low as 4/1 that he is next in line for the chop.

As things stand, Nuno is level at the top of the market alongside Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce, the Magpies still in search of their first league win of the campaign with just three points collected from their opening six matches.

Watford manager Xisco Munoz is a general 6/1 shot for the chop, ahead of Norwich City manager Daniel Farke whose side sits pointless at the foot of the Premier League table.

First Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

4/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

4/1 – Steve Bruce

5/1 – Mikel Arteta

6/1 – Xisco Munoz

8/1 – Daniel Farke

Update: 22.09.21

Arsenal managed a second successive victory when they edged past Burnley to the tune of 1-0 last time out, however boss Mikel Arteta still seems very much like a man living on borrowed time.

It was always going to be inconceivable that the Gunners were going to remain at the foot of the Premier League table throughout the season and as such, it came as no huge surprise when they ended their pointless start to the season by beating Norwich City and Burnley. Nevertheless 1-0 wins over two sides expected to struggle against relegation this season is little to get too excited about and much sterner tests will come Arsenal’s way over the next few weeks and months. These are tests which, going on early-season form, the Gunners will fail and it is hard to escape the conclusion that under-fire manager Mikel Arteta will soon be seeking meaningful employment elsewhere.

For many weeks, Arteta has been favourite in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market and this hasn’t changed despite the back-to-back wins. The Gunners boss is a general 2/1 to be the first top-flight managerial casualty of the 2021/22 season and in fairness it would come as no surprise were he to be given the heave-ho in the next few weeks, depending on results obviously.

Next in the market is, surprise surprise, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce. The Magpies’ manager has never been a big hit on Tyneside and few would really mourn his departure should he be given the elbow in the near future. Newcastle have picked up a measly two points from five league outings and the board will surely be losing patience, the bookies going 4/1 that he is next in line for the chop in the Premier League.

First Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

2/1 – Mikel Arteta

4/1 – Steve Bruce

6/1 – Xisco Munoz

8/1 – Daniel Farke

10/1 – Patrick Vieira

10/1 – Bruno Lage

16/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

20/1 – Dean Smith

25/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

25/1 – Rafael Benitez

Update: 15.09.21

Arsenal collected their first points of the season in their opening game after the international break, however manager Mikel Arteta is still feeling the pressure.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 66th minute against Norwich City to give the Gunners their first points of the 2021/22 campaign and in the process lift them off the foot of the Premier League table. Arsenal have suffered a dreadful start to the new campaign with league defeats against Brentford (2-0), Chelsea (0-2) and Manchester City (5-0) prior to the win over Norwich. Indeed while victory over the Canaries was a undoubtedly a welcome result, it does little to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Mikel Arteta who is still favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League. The Gunners boss is currently Evens to be next in line for the chop in the top-flight and this should come as no surprise given his side’s dreadful start to the campaign.

Elsewhere in the Premier League Sack Race market, Watford boss Xisco Munoz is second favourite for the chop at general odds of 7/2. The Hornets edged to victory over Aston Villa in their season opener but since then they have lost to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0), Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2) in the Premier League, a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup doing little to ease the pressure on the Watford gaffer.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce comes in next at 15/2, the Magpies sitting second from bottom in the Premier League table with just a single point collected from their four league outings, while Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is an 11/1 shot for the chop.

First Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

Evns – Mikel Arteta

7/2 – Xisco Munoz

15/2 – Steve Bruce

11/1 – Patrick Vieira

14/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

16/1 – Dean Smith

20/1 – Bruno Lage

20/1 – Sean Dyche

20/1 – Daniel Farke

Update: 31.08.21

Mikel Arteta’s season went from bad to worse when his Arsenal side were demolished by a rampant Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

If Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was a man under immense pressure before the weekend, he will be more so following the 5-0 thrashing by defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s men tore into the depleted Gunners with ease and ripped them to shreds in what was a thoroughly one-sided exchange and while the visitors were without a handful of key players, the manner of this defeat will have started alarm bells ringing at Gunners HQ.

Arsenal have never before lost their opening three league games without scoring a single goal but the stark fact is that they head into the international break on the back of a 9-0 aggregate defeat from their opening three league outings. How long the Arsenal hierarchy remain patient remains to be seen but the bookies have slashed the odds on Arteta becoming the next managerial casualty in the top-flight to a general 4/9.

Next in the market is Watford boss Xisco Munoz at odds of 8/1, the Hornets putting in a decent enough display when losing by just a single goal to current Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in their next outing. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is a general 9/1 punt to be next for the chop in the top-flight while Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhuttl is priced at 12/1 with most firms alongside Newcastle United gaffer Steve Bruce at the same odds.

First Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

4/9 – Mikel Arteta

8/1 – Xisco Munoz

9/1 – Patrick Vieira

12/1 – Steve Bruce

12/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

14/1 – Bruno Lage

Update: 26.08.21

Arsenal remain pointless at the bottom end of the Premier League table after two league games and as such, the pressure is mounting on under-fire boss Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that it will take some time in order to turn Arsenal’s fortunes around but there is a big possibility that the board may run out of patience well before then. The Gunners are only two games into the new Premier League season but they are still in search of points having lost to newly-promoted Brentford and reigning European champions Chelsea. The Gunners have yet to find the back of the net in league action this season and while the 6-0 demolition of Championship side West Bromwich Albion will have been a hugely welcome win last night, the main aim for Arteta will be to turn around his side’s league fortunes.

Arteta has recently added Martin Odegaard to his squad for a fee of £34 million but the Gunners boss has stressed the need for supporters to show patience with his youthful side. Perhaps he should concentrate on the patience of the club hierarchy above anything else.

As things stand, Arteta is big favourite on the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ betting market with many firms going odds-on that he becomes the nest managerial casualty in the top-flight. Indeed he sits well ahead of perceived closest rival in this market, Watford boss Xisco Munoz who is an 8/1 shot to be next in line for the chop.

New Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira comes in next at best odds of 9/1 while ever-unpopular Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce completes the top-four in the market at a general 10/1 alongside Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhuttl.

First Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

8/11 – Mikel Arteta

8/1 – Xisco Munoz

9/1 – Patrick Vieira

10/1 – Steve Bruce

10/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

14/1 – Bruno Lage

16/1 – Sean Dyche

20/1 – Dean Smith

20/1 – Daniel Farke

33/1 – Marcelo Bielsa

Update: 18.08.21

Following an opening-day 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brentford, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is now firm favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight.

Brentford were generally expected to take a while finding their feet in their first ever Premier League campaign, however Thomas Frank’s men came flying off the starting blocks by beating Arsenal 2-0 in their season opener. This was one of the big shocks of the opening weekend and it piled the pressure on under-fire Gunners boss Mikel Arteta from the outset.

Arsenal failed miserably in their quest to claim a European berth at the end of last season and in the end they finished a lowly eighth in the league table. Failure to achieve a top-six finish in 2021/22 will be seen as disastrous for a side accustomed to playing in European competition each season and the club hierarchy will be taking no chances this time around.

As such, it is no surprise to see the odds on Mikel Arteta becoming the first managerial casualty in the Premier League this season slashed decisively from around 12/1 to as low as Evens.

Elsewhere in the market, Patrick Vieira comes in next at 9/1 despite only recently being appointed as Crystal Palace manager. Newcastle United gaffer Steve Bruce is next in the firing line at general odds of 12/1 alongside Watford’s Xisco Munoz and Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhuttl while Burnley’s Sean Dyche features highly in the market at 16/1.

First Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22 Best Odds

Evens – Mikel Arteta

9/1 – Patrick Vieira

12/1 – Steve Bruce

12/1 – Xisco Munoz

12/1- Ralph Hassenhuttl

16/1 – Sean Dyche

18/1 – Bruno Lage

20/1 – Dean Smith

Update: 27.07.21

All of the leading UK bookmakers have released odds on who they believe will be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League and while Watford boss Xisco Munoz remains the favourite in the market, the odds on Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira losing his job before any other top-flight boss have been slashed decisively. Indeed some bookies have Vieira chalked in as favourite in this particular betting market at odds as low as 6/1 while Munoz himself is 6/1 across the board.

Vieira took charge of Crystal Palace earlier this month and his new charges have a tricky start to the season, their opening game of the 2021/22 campaign being against London rivals Chelsea. Over the next five weeks they will face West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool as well as new boys Brentford, therefore Vieira really needs to hit the ground running.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce also remains one of the leading contenders in the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market at general odds of 15/2. The Magpies gaffer has never really proven to be a hit with the Toon Army faithful and whilst he steered his side to a decent finish last season, many believe that Newcastle will be one of the relegation strugglers next term. A poor start to the season would certainly increase the pressure on the under-fire boss and the likelihood is that the board will be watching his progress carefully.

First Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22

6/1 – Xisco Munoz

6/1 – Patrick Vieira

15/2 – Steve Bruce

10/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

10/1 – Mikel Arteta

14/1 – Daniel Farke

20.07.21

It’s fair to say that Newcastle United fans haven’t generally been impressed with boss Steve Bruce’s time spent in the dugout, however a solid end to the 2020/21 campaign might well have bought the Toon boss some more time in the eyes of the Newcastle United board.

The stark fact is that few managers are safe in the Premier League and the cut and thrust of football management can be a ruthless and cruel place. The likes of Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp can perhaps be optimistic as to their chances of avoiding the chop this coming season but much can change in football over a short space of time and a poor run can result in the fans, and sometimes the board, turning against a previously popular and successful boss.

The likes of Watford and Norwich City are expected to struggle back in the Premier League and as such, their respective managers are amongst those expected to be shown the door in the early stages of the campaign. Brentford too are expected to find life tough in their first ever Premier League campaign although with Thomas Frank having guided them there in the first place, most pundits believe that he will be given a lengthier stay of execution.

As things stand, Watford gaffer Xisco Munoz is the man deemed most likely to be shown the door next season and most firms go 6/1 that he becomes the first managerial casualty of 2021/22. Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl comes in next at general odds of 8/1 alongside Newcastle boss Steve Bruce at the same odds. Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Norwich City’s Daniel Farke and new Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira complete the top-six in the market at 10/1 apiece.

First Premier League Managerial Casualty of 2021/22

6/1 – Xisco Munoz

8/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl

8/1 – Steve Bruce

10/1 – Mikel Arteta

10/1 – Daniel Farke

10/1 – Patrick Vieira

12/1 – Sean Dyche

14/1 – Bruno Lage

14/1 – Thomas Frank

14/1 – Rafael Benitez