Premier League Scores & results

Two of the three newly-promoted sides backed for the drop

Norwich City, Watford and Brentford all managed to haul themselves up into the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 Championship campaign but most pundits expect the Canaries and the Hornets to be struggling against relegation at the end of the season.

Premier League Relegation Odds

Update: 16.03.22

Norwich City – 1/100

It was yet more disappointment for Norwich City at the weekend as they were beaten by fellow strugglers Leeds United to the tune of 2-1 at Elland Road and it’s fair to say that the Canaries will likely be plying their trade in the Championship next term. The East Anglians have looked very much out of their depth in the Premier League since their promotion from the second tier at the end of last season and as things stand they sit five points adrift of safety. Dean Smith’s men have lost each of their last six league outings but to be fair they have shown a decent amount of fighting spirit by adding to the scoreline in nine of their last eleven competitive matches. Nevertheless the writing is on the wall as far as Norwich City’s top-flight survival is concerned and most bookies go 1/100 that they return to the Championship nat the first time of asking.

Watford – 1/5

Watford boosted their chances of escaping the drop with a decent 2-1 win away to Southampton on Sunday, however that wasn’t enough to lift them out of the bottom three in the Premier League table. The Hornets sit level on points with Everton at the time of writing and there is every reason to believe that they can indeed escape the drop straight back into the Championship should they manage to secure another handful of wins between now and the end of the campaign. The Vicarage Road outfit have been very much a mixed bag in recent weeks with five defeats, two draws and two wins in their last nine outings and despite their weekend win they remain odds-on for the drop at a general 1/5.

Burnley – 4/5

Burnley’s mini revival last month proved to be short-lived and following their back-to-back wins over Brighton & Hove Albion (0-3) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0), they have collected just a single point from their subsequent four league outings and found the net just once during this time. To be fair, Sean Dyche’s men are just a single point from safety and they enjoy games-in-hand over most of the sides around them in the lower reaches of the Premier League table but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that they are set to be embroiled in a battle against the drop in the coming weeks.

Update: 07.03.22

Norwich City – 1/40

Another nail was hammered into Norwich City’s Premier League coffin when they lost 3-1 at home to fellow strugglers Brentford on Saturday afternoon and the East Anglians now find themselves five points adrift of safety. The Canaries have been one of the favourites for relegation since the start of the 2021/22 campaign and true to form they have struggled to find their feet for the entirety of the season. There’s no evidence to suggest that a late great escape is on the cards and the bookies go just 1/40 that they find themselves back in the Championship at the first time of asking.

Watford – 1/6

Watford won automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season but the likelihood is that they will be making a swift return back to the second tier at the first time of asking. The Hornets have looked very much out of their depth throughout the campaign and despite putting in a brave display against Arsenal at Vicarage Road at the weekend, they lost by a single goal in a five-goal thriller to keep them within a point of bottom side Norwich City. The bookmakers go a general 1/6 that the Hornets will drop straight back down to the Championship this season and it’s hard to argue a strong case for them turning things around between now and the end of the season.

Burnley – Evens

Having held red-hot Liverpool to a narrow 1-0 scoreline and beating Brighton & Hove Albion (0-3) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) in their subsequent two outings, it looked as though Burnley were on their way to safety although back-to-back defeats to Leicester City (0-2) and Chelsea (0-4) have ensured that they remain very much in danger of relegation to the Championship. Sean Dyche’s men have won just three league matches this season – less than any other side in the Premier League – and while they sit just a single point adrift of the safety zone, their position isn’t looking too healthy as we fast approach the business end of the campaign.

Update: 01.03.22

Norwich City – 1/16

It’s hard to envisage Norwich City surviving in the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, the Canaries now sitting five points adrift of safety at the foot of the league table. The East Anglians lost 2-0 at Southampton on Friday evening and with only a single point to show for their last four league outings, the omens aren’t looking too good. Clearly there’s much of the season left to play but given that three of their four league wins this season came against sides struggling in the lower reaches of the table – namely Brentford, Everton and Watford – we don’t fancy Norwich City’s chances of avoiding the drop.

Watford – 1/5

Watford managed to hold Manchester United to a goal-less draw at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon and this stalemate was very much a case of missed chances for the Red Devils combined with an excellent performance from Hornets keeper Ben Foster against his former employers. Nevertheless a single point isn’t going to boost Watford’s Premier League survival chances all that much and they still sit firmly in the danger zone with three points separating them from the safety zone. The bookies go 1/5 that the Hornets drop straight back down to the Championship at the end of the season and it’s hard to argue with this price given most recent showings.

Burnley – 13/8

Prior to the start of February, Burnley had managed just a single Premier League win since the start of the season however they subsequently secured two wins on the bounce when beating Brighton & Hove Albion (0-3) on their travels and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) at Turf Moor, these vital wins boosting their chances of avoiding relegation. Sean Dyche’s men remain in the bottom three in the Premier League table but they have at least two games-in-hand over two of the three sides above them in the Premier League table (the exception being Everton) and they are now out at 13/8 to be relegated at the end of the campaign.

Update: 24.02.22

According to the betting market both Norwich City and Watford are set to drop straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking, both clubs currently odds-on for the drop. The Canaries sit on seventeen points as things stand with five points separating them from safety and a goal difference of -38, most bookies going 1/8 that they find themselves in the second tier next term. As for Watford, they are already onto their third manager since the start of the 2021/22 campaign and they sit four points adrift of the safety zone with the bookies going 1/5 that they too finish the season in one of the three relegation berths.

Several other sides are bidding to avoid finishing in the third relegation place, however five different sides are in danger of the drop with Burnley sitting on 20 points, Newcastle United and Everton on 22, Leeds United on 23 and Brentford on 24.

Having lost talisman striker Chris Wood to fellow relegation strugglers Newcastle United, Sean Dyche’s Burnley are very much in danger although they have boosted their chances of Premier League survival and lifted spirits thanks to back-to-back wins over Brighton (0-3) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0). The Clarets also have two games-in-hand over the two sides below them in the league table and a game-in-hand over Newcastle United who sit one position and two points above Dyche’s side in the league table.

Newcastle United have acquired a host of new faces in the January sales and with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burns giving the Magpies a massive boost, the Tyneside outfit are now 9/2 for the drop having been odds-on only last month.

The likes of Everton and Leeds United are also very much in the mix for relegation, the Toffees finding themselves with a new manager and walking into the relegation battle and Leeds United having failed to register a single win since mid January and leaking a grand total of 56 goals along the way.

New boys Brentford got things off to a fine start in their first ever Premier League campaign when beating Arsenal 2-0 but since then their performances have started to drop with no wins coming their way since January 2nd. They are now one of the most heavily backed sides for the drop with most bookies going around 3/1 that they find themselves straight back in the Championship at the end of the campaign.

Norwich City – 1/8

Norwich City’s 3-1 capitulation against Liverpool at Anfield came as no huge surprise and it sent the Canaries back to the foot of the Premier League table. Dean Smith’s men are starting to look a sure bet to be relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking, however the remainder of the Premier League Relegation betting market is very much wide open and hard to predict given the discrepancy in the lower reaches of the division in terms of matches played.

Watford – 1/5

Watford gave their Premier League survival bid a shot in the arm when they managed to grind-out an unconvincing but nevertheless welcome 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. This victory was never going to lift the Hornets out of the bottom three in the table but it won’t have done any harm to spirits in the Watford camp as we fast approach the business end of the campaign. The likelihood of the Hornets avoiding the drop looks slim but this win might have given them the boost needed to battle on.

Burnley – 1/3

Update: 22.02.22

Burnley desperately needed a positive result at Brighton on Saturday afternoon and they got it in bucketloads, the Clarets looking much improved in their 3-0 win on the south-coast. Sean Dyche’s men remain very much in the danger zone but they have hauled themselves off the foot of the table and will take much hope from the fact that they have two games-in-hand over the two sides immediately above them in the Premier League table. Having won just two league games since the start of the season, it’s hard to get too excited about Burnley’s prospects of avoiding the drop but they are undeniably still in with a chance if they can build on their weekend victory.

Brentford – 3/1

Brentford have played more games than any other side in the bottom half of the Premier League table and they have suffered an alarming drop in form since their 2-1 over Aston Villa on 2nd January, just a single point collected from their subsequent seven league outings. Thomas Frank’s side are entering a potentially season defining period with games against Burnley, Norwich City and Newcastle United – three of the six sides currently sitting below them in the league table – and failure to manage a win from these will throw the sting-less Bees into the relegation mix.

Norwich City – 1/8

With Newcastle United having found their feet once again, Norwich City have found themselves back in the Premier League relegation zone and they now sit four points adrift of safety having played at least one game more than the sides above them in the division. The Canaries lost 4-0 at home to title favourites Manchester City and they have now managed just four wins since the start of the campaign, therefore it’s no huge surprise to see them priced as favourites for the drop at the end of the season, most bookies going just 1/8 that they drop back down to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Watford – 1/5

Not only have Watford managed to collect just a single point in any of their last four games, they have failed to find the back of the net during that time, a thoroughly disappointing but expected 0-2 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion the most recent result for the Hornets. Roy Hodgson is now the man tasked with turning things around at Vicarage Road but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that he will soon be the latest in many recent managerial casualties at the club. As things stand, Watford are 1/5 for the drop this season and in our eyes, even this price is starting to look to generous.

Burnley – 1/3

Burnley currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table with seven points separating them from safety, however the Clarets have at least two games-in-hand over the three sides above them in the league table and they have been looking better defensively in recent weeks, draws against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United as well as defeat by just a single goal to Liverpool last weekend testament to this. Sean Dyche’s men have conceded just two goals in their last four league games and while they are 1/3 for the drop, we wouldn’t be surprised were they to mount a late escape in the coming weeks.

Update: 09.02.22

Frank Lampard didn’t enjoy the dream start he will have hoped for at Everton with his new charges being thumped 3-1 on Tyneside last night.

Punters have been flocking towards Everton on the ‘Premier League Relegation’ betting market this morning following the Toffees’ 3-1 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Newcastle United at St James’ Park last night. Lampard’s men took the lead thanks to an own goal from Jamaal Lascelles, however Mason Holgate pulled things level just a minute later and the Magpies pulled away after the break with further goals coming courtesy of Ryan Fraser and newly signed Kieran Trippier. This meant that Frank Lampard became only the second of eight new Premier League managers appointed since the start of the season to lose his first game in charge, the other being Claudio Ranieri at Watford.

Surprisingly Lampard decided not to call upon striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite the fact that he was deemed fit enough for an appearance on the bench, however the likelihood is that he will start against fellow strugglers Leeds United this coming weekend. As things stand, Everton sit in 16th position in the Premier League table ahead of this weekend’s outing while opponents Leeds United sit one position and three points above them. For their efforts, Newcastle United sit just one point adrift of the Toffees although the Tyneside outfit have played one game more.

On the back of last night’s result, Everton’s relegation odds have been slashed from around 6/1 to a general 7/2 while in the same market, Newcastle United are now a 9/4 shot to drop down into the Championship at the end of the season. Burnley’s 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United wasn’t enough to lift them off the foot of the table and the Clarets are still one of the favourites for relegation at a general 1/2, while Watford’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham United pushed them further into the danger zone and down to 2/9 for the drop.

Update: 01.02.22

Norwich City – 1/5

Norwich City have hauled themselves out of the relegation zone for the first time since the early stages of the season, the Canaries having thumped a hapless Watford side to the tune of 3-0 at Vicarage Road in their last outing. The East Anglians have played at least one game more than all three sides below them in the Premier League table and for that reason, the bookies are still very much of the opinion that they will be dropping straight back down to the Championship at the end of the season, most firms going 1/5 that this proves to be the case.

Watford – 2/7

Watford dropped into the bottom three in the Premier League table on account of their 3-0 thrashing at home to fellow strugglers Norwich City last time out, a result which prompted the sacking of Claudio Ranieri and his subsequent replacement by Roy Hodgson. Whether the new manager will manage to turn things around at Vicarage Road remains to be seen, however failure to do so will almost certainly result in a relegation and the board appointing their fourth new manager of the season. As things stand the bookmakers go 2/7 that Watford will find themselves straight back in the Championship after just a single season in the top-flight.

Burnley – 1/2

At the time of writing, Burnley sit at the foot of the Premier League table and Sean Dyche is favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League. The Clarets do have at least two games-in-hand over all the sides immediately above them in the league table but the fact that they have managed just a solitary win from their 18 league games thus far doesn’t bode too well. Burnley did well to claim a point at the Emirates Stadium in their last outing but the leading bookmakers don’t fancy their chances of top-flight survival, most firms going 1/2 that they drop down to the Championship at the close of the campaign.

Update: 26.01.22

Norwich City – 2/9

Norwich City eased their relegation worries slightly with a fine 3-0 win away to fellow strugglers Watford at the weekend, this win resulting in the sacking of Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri the following day. The Canaries have now hauled themselves out of the relegation zone although they have played more games than the sides below them in the league table. At least they are moving in the right direction and on the back of their weekend victory, the bookies have slightly lengthened the odds on them being relegated straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking from 2/11 to 1/5.

Watford – 1/3

Watford have dropped into the relegation zone on account of their hugely disappointing 3-0 reversal at home to Norwich City at the weekend. This was the catalyst for the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri and the club are now on the hunt for their third manager since the start of the campaign. The Hornets do enjoy at least one game-in-hand over the two sides immediately above them in the Premier League table but the odds on them slipping down into the Championship have shortened from 4/7 to a general 1/3.

Burnley – 1/2

Burnley earned for themselves a somewhat unlikely point when holding top-four chasing Arsenal to a goal-less draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday although this wasn’t enough to lift the Clarets off the foot of the Premier League table. Sean Dyche’s men remain two adrift of second-bottom side Watford although they enjoy at least two games-in-hand over the sides immediately above them in the table. There are plenty of points still to play for this term and much can change in the coming weeks but Burnley’s recent form doesn’t make for pleasant reading and most bookies go odds-on at 1/2 that they suffer the drop at the end of the campaign.

Newcastle United – 6/4

Newcastle United’s weekend meeting with Leeds United was a must-win for manager Eddie Howe and his side battled out a 1-0 victory over the Whites at Elland Road. This was by no means a convincing win but it earned for the Magpies a welcome three points and lifted them to within a single point of safety. Eddie Howe’s men are by no means clear of danger and the manager’s job remains very much on the line but this was a step in the right direction and the bookies have lengthened the odds on the Magpies dropping into the Championship at the end of the season from 11/10 to a general 6/4.

Update: 21.01.22

A mere three points separate the sides occupying the bottom three places in the Premier League table although looking at the relegation odds you really wouldn’t think so. The bookies seem to have a large degree of clarity on who they believe will be dropping down to the Championship at the close of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and we are now past the half-way mark in a transfer window which could prove pivotal in determining who will still be struggling against relegation at the business end of the season.

Norwich City

As we fast approach the end of the January sales, Norwich City remain favourites to be relegated straight back to the Championship at the end of the season following their promotion from the second tier at the end of 2020/21 at general odds of 2/11. This is a lengthier price than the 1/10 on offer prior to the start of the transfer window but this is more down to their shock weekend victory against Everton than any activity in the transfer window. The Canaries are operating on a very limited budget and there is no indication that they will be adding any significant signings to the squad between now and the end of the January sales.

Burnley

With four games in hand over Norwich City, Burnley find themselves sitting at the foot of the Premier League table. They were Evens to be relegated to the Championship prior to the start of the transfer window and given that they have subsequently had a hard time of things, these odds have shortened to a general 4/7. This price could shorten even further with some tough assignments on the horizon, the Clarets set to come up against Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool in their next three outings. Failure to pick up points here will leave Sean Dyche’s men in an even more precarious position although the Clarets are hopeful of luring Mislav Orsic to Turf Moor in the transfer and this would add some creativity to their attacking set-up.

Watford

Some bookies have the Clarets and the Hornets priced the same in the ‘Premier League Relegation’ betting market although at best odds, Watford are a bit longer than Burnley. Claudio Ranieri’s men sit just a single point outside the bottom three as things stand and they do enjoy two games-in-hand over Norwich at the time of writing. Watford’s relegation odds have generally remained stable throughout the transfer window but January arrivals at Vicarage Road coulee be crucial. Samuel Kalu looks set to be one of the new arrivals this month and he would certainly add an element of much-needed creativity in attacking areas.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United are now the only side in the bottom four available at odds-against in the relegation market. The newly found financial prowess of the Magpies could give them the edge should they manage to bring in the right players. Newcastle United have been linked with a number of notable players since the start of the January sales and should they manage to lure some of their main targets such as Diego Carlos, Duvan Zapata and Jesse Lingard to St James’ Park this month, then their relegation odds could lengthen substantially.

Update: 17.01.21

Norwich City have managed to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone but they remain in danger of the drop despite picking up three points against Everton last time out.

Norwich City’s 2-1 win at home to Everton on Saturday afternoon was enough to lift them out of the bottom two in the Premier League table and it was also the catalyst which resulted in the dismissal of Toffees boss Rafael Benitez. Nevertheless the Canaries remain very much in the danger zone and with both sides below them in the Premier League table enjoying games-in-hand, the bookies are still very much of the opinion that the East Anglians will be dropping straight back down to the Championship at the end of the campaign, some firms going as low as 1/16 that this proves to be the case.

As things stand, Burnley sit at the foot of the Premier League table with eleven points to their name, however Sean Dyche’s men enjoy three games-in-hand over second-bottom side Newcastle United and four games-in-hand over Norwich City. The Clarets are currently joint-second in the betting at a general 4/7 for the drop, level with Watford who currently sit just a single point above the relegation zone.

Newcastle United sit second from bottom of the league table as things stand and it will be interesting to see who they bring in during the January sales and whether the new arrivals have an immediate impact on results. The Magpies have managed just a single win in twenty league outings and they are priced at Evens to drop down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Premier League 2021/22 Relegation Odds

1/16 – Norwich City

4/7 – Burnley

4/7 – Watford

Evens – Newcastle United

6/1 – Everton

8/1 – Leeds United

Update: 13.01.22

Having agreed to the sale of principal striker Chris Wood to fellow relegation strugglers Newcastle United, Burnley have had their relegation odds slashed by the UK bookmakers.

All of the leading bookmakers have slashed the odds on Burnley being relegated to the Championship at the end of the season following the sale of Chris Wood to the Magpies. Bookies and punters alike have immediately responded to the transfer and the odds on the Clarets dropping out of the Premier League have shifted from 10/11 to as low as 1/2.

Best odds of 4/6 are available with some bookies on the Clarets being relegated this term, this making them general third favourites for the drop behind Norwich City at 1/16 and Watford at 1/2. The club who have secured the signature of Wood, Newcastle United, are still deemed to be in real danger of relegation with most firms going 11/10 that the Magpies find themselves in the second tier next season.

Despite enjoying a decent first season back in the top-flight, Leeds United are struggling this season and most bookies have them priced at 9/2 for the drop. Everton and Brentford come in next at a general 10/1 apiece while Crystal Palace are a 16/1 punt with most bookies for relegation at the end of the campaign.

Premier League 2021/22 Relegation Odds

1/16 – Norwich City

1/2 – Watford

4/6 – Burnley

11/10 – Newcastle United

9/2 – Leeds United

10/1 – Eerton

10/1 – Brentford

16/1 – Crystal Palace

Update: 04.01.22

Norwich City – 1/12 for Relegation

There can be little doubt now that Norwich City are destined for relegation at the end of the season, the canaries having been thumped 3-0 away to Crystal Palace in their last outing. Indeed Norwich have lost their last five league games by an aggregate scoreline of 14-0 and they remain firmly at the foot of the Premier League table as we head into the second half of the campaign. On the back of their thumping by the Eagles, the bookies have one again shortened the odds on the East Anglians dropping back down to the Championship, most firms now going 1/12 that this proves to be the ase.

Watford – 4/7 for Relegation

Watford sit just two points above the bottom three in the Premier League table and they enjoy two games-in-hand over the bottom two as things stand. Nevertheless the Hornets have been struggling this season and an impressive 4-1 win at home to Manchester United has been followed by six successive defeats. On the back of this dreadful run, the bookies have slashed the odds on Watford being relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking to a general 4/7.

Burnley – 4/6 for Relegation

Burnley have been close to the foot of the Premier League table since the early stages of the season and they now sit just a single point and two positions above bottom side Norwich City. The Clarets have looked out of their depth throughout the campaign and as we head into the second half of the season, Sean Dyche will be desperate to turn things around. The Clarets have managed just a single point from their last four league games and they are priced at just 4/6 for relegation at the close of the campaign.

Update: 28.12.21

Norwich City – 1/9 for Relegation

Norwich City were thumped 5-0 at home to Arsenal on Boxing Day and they remain firmly in the danger zone at the foot of the Premier League table. The Canaries look destined for a swift return back to the Championship at the end of the season and having lost 12 of their 18 league fixtures as we enter the second half of the season, the bookies have shortened the odds on them being relegated with most firms going 1/9 that they find themselves back in the second tier next term.

Newcastle United – 8/13 for Relegation

Newcastle United ended their three-game losing run when sharing the spoils with Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park on Monday. Nevertheless the Magpies are still very much in danger of relegation with just a single point separating them from bottom side Norwich City who also have a game-in-hand. Eddie Howe’s men have thus far managed just a single win in the Premier League this season – this coming against fellow strugglers Burnley – and the bookies go odds-on at 8/13 that they drop down to the Championship at the end of the campaign.

Watford – 8/11 for Relegation

Watford sit just two points clear of the relegation zone but they have at least one game-in-hand over the sides immediately above them in the Premier League table. The Hornets have won four games this season so far – more than any other side in the bottom nine with the exception of Everton and Brentford – but they have lost eleven of their Premier League outings, more than any other side except Norwich City. Claudio Ranieri’s men have now lost three on the bounce and the bookmakers go a general 8/11 that they drop straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Update: 21.12.21

Norwich City – 1/7 for Relegation

Norwich City remain at the foot of the Premier League table and it’s hard to envisage this situation being any different following their meeting with Arsenal on Boxing Day. The Canaries have generally looked very much out of their depth since the start of the campaign and they have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three outings, the East Anglians picking up no points during this time. The bookies go just 1/7 that Norwich will be relegated straight back to the Championship at the end of the season and it’s hard to against this prediction.

Newcastle United – 8/13 for Relegation

Newcastle United may have new owners and a new manager but thus far these changes have had absolutely no effect on the side’s league standing. As things stand, the Magpies sit level on points with bottom side Norwich City in the Premier League table and the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City last time out was evidence of the huge challenge ahead for boss Eddie Howe. The new owners will doubtless splash some cash during the January sales but it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to secure the club’s Premier League status for another season.

Watford – 8/11 for Relegation

Watford’s 4-1 win over Manchester United last month proved to be no signal of a turnaround in fortunes for the Hornets. Indeed Claudio Ranieri’s men failed to build on this result and have since picked up no points whatsoever from their three subsequent league outings. Watford generally manage to get themselves into the scoresheet but their frailties at the back have let them down in recent weeks and they remain odds-on for relegation straight back to the Championship at the end of the season.

Update: 17.12.21

Their new owners may well have deep pockets but it starting to look a real possibility that Newcastle United will be thew wealthiest club in the Championship next season.

We’re fast approaching the mid-way point of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and as things stand, four sides sit in serious danger of being relegated at the end of the season. The big question is, who will drop into the Championship at the end of 2021/22. We take a look at the leading contenders in the betting market.

Norwich City – 1/8 for Relegation

Norwich have been in the bottom two of the Premier League table since the early stages of the campaign and at the time of writing they sit level on points with Newcastle United at the foot of the division, an inferior goal difference keeping them firmly in bottom position. The Canaries have looked out of their depth from the outset and having lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in their last outing, the bookies have slashed the odds on them dropping straight back to the Championship to 1/8.

Newcastle United – 4/6 for Relegation

Newcastle United may now be in the hands of wealthy owners and they may have a new manager at the helm but all of this has done nothing to improve matters on the pitch. The Magpies have collected just ten points from their 17 Premier League outings and their poor form continued with a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in their last outing. Having won just one league game this term, it’s no surprise to see the Tyneside outfit priced at odds-on to drop down to the second tier this season.

Watford – 8/11 for Relegation

Watford have enjoyed some convincing wins this season, most notably their emphatic victories over Everton (2-5) and Manchester United (4-1) but on the whole they have been far from impressive and now sit just two points outside the bottom three. The Hornets have managed four wins this term – only Everton and Brentford have managed more in the bottom half of the league table – but they have lost no less than 11 of their 16 league games. Having lost each of their last four outings, the bookies have continued to hack away at the odds on them being relegated back to the Championship this season with most firms now going 8/11 that they find themselves in the second tier next term.

Update: 09.12.21

Things are now extremely tight at the bottom end of the Premier League table with three sides sitting level on ten points apiece.

We’re now fast approaching the mid-way mark in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and three sides sit on ten points apiece at the bottom end of the division as things stand. The big question is, as we fast approach the Christmas period, who will be dropping down to the Championship in a few months’ time and who will haul themselves to safety?

Norwich City – 1/6 for Relegation

Norwich City sit at the foot of the Premier League table on account of their inferior goal difference and having lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Canaries are looking increasingly out of their depth. The East Anglian outfit have managed two wins this term – more than each of the other two sides in the bottom three – but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that their time in the Premier League will come to an end at the end of the season.

Newcastle United – 4/5 for Relegation

Newcastle United are now under the guidance of Eddie Howe and they can look forward to some notable squad additions in the January sales courtesy of the wealthy new owners, however the Magpies are still very much in the danger zone and they face some tricky assignments in the lead-up to the new year. Howe’s men are up against the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United over the next few weeks and it’s hard to see them hauling themselves out of the bottom three by the turn of the year.

Burnley – 5/6 for Relegation

Burnley can perhaps take comfort from the fact that they have a game-in-hand over all the sides around them in the bottom reaches of the Premier League table, however it’s hard to escape the fact that the Clarets are set for a relegation battle in a few months’ time. The Lancashire outfit lost 1-0 to fellow strugglers Newcastle United in what was a real six-pointer on Saturday and they have managed just a solitary league win since the start of the campaign.

Watford – 10/11 for Relegation

With Claudio Ranieri at the reigns, Watford remain very much in the danger zone with just three points separating them from the bottom three as things stand. The Hornets have managed four wins this season – more than any other side in the bottom six – but on the other side of the coin they have lost more games (ten) than any other side in the Premier League. As such, it is no surprise to see them priced at odds-on for the drop this season.

Update: 01.12.21

A potential six-pointer between the (then) bottom-two in the Premier League ended with the spoils being shared at St James’ Park last night and neither side will have had much to cheer at the final whistle.

This was a match that Newcastle United desperately needed to win. The Magpies sit firmly at the foot of the Premier League table with just seven points collected from their opening fourteen Premier League games and while they sit just six points away from the safety zone, they have played at least one game more than any other side in the bottom half of the league table. Victory over fellow strugglers Norwich City last night would have been enough to lift them out of the bottom two and closer to safety.

Another winnable game comes Newcastle’s way this weekend when they entertain Burnley at St James’ Park but failure to secure maximum points here will certainly spell trouble. This match is followed by meetings with Leicester City (away), Liverpool (away), Manchester City (home) and Manchester United (home) in the lead-up to the end of the year. If the Magpies can’t beat Norwich City and Burnley, then it’s hard to envisage them managing anything from these four outings.

As things stand, Eddie Howe’s men are odds-on for the drop with most bookmakers going around 4/7 that they find themselves in the Championship next season, despite the fact that the new club owners will likely bring in some top-quality players in the January sales. Norwich City are top of the market for Premier League Relegation in 2021/22 at 2/9, the Canaries having leapfrogged Burnley in the league table thanks to their point earned at St James’ Park but having played two games more than the Clarets.

Watford are next in the betting at 10/11 while second-bottom side Burnley are best odds of Evens for the drop.

Premier League Relegation 2021/22 Best Odds

2/9 – Norwich City

4/7 – Newcastle United

10/11 – Watford

Evens – Burnley

5/1 – Leeds United

Update: 26.11.21

Norwich City – 1/5

Norwich City managed to haul themselves off the foot of the Premier League table courtesy of a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Southampton on Saturday, both teams scoring in the opening seven minutes and Grant Hanley scoring the winner for the Canaries just 11 minutes from time. This was Norwich City’s second win on the bounce and gave new manager Dean Smith a perfect start at Carrow Road. The bookies are still very much of the opinion that Norwich will be relegated straight back down to the Championship this season but their odds on doing so have lengthened from 1/8 to 1/5 on the back of their weekend win.

Newcastle United – 10/11

New Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has yet to steer the Magpies to their first win of the season and with fellow strugglers Norwich having won at the weekend, the Tyneside outfit now sit two points adrift at the foot of the Premier League table after twelve league games. The new club owners will likely splash the cash in the January sales but until then we envisage more misery for Newcastle as they stumble about at the foot of the top-flight.

Watford – 10/11

Watford’s 4-1 win over Manchester United at the weekend was the catalyst that prompted the Red Devils to dispense with the services of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This was the first win in three outings for the Hornets and it certainly boosted their chances of survival in the Premier League, however there is still much of the season left to play and the bookies go odds-on at 10/11 that Watford will return straight back to the Championship at the end of the season.

Update: 19.11.21

Norwich City – 1/8

It came as little surprise when Daniel Farke was relieved of his duties last weekend although it was somewhat ironic that his dismissal came on the back of Norwich City’s first league win of the campaign, a 2-1 victory away to Brentford. Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is firm favourite to succeed Farke in the hot-seat and should he take the reins, he will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of a side marooned at the foot of the Premier League and priced at 1/8 for relegation.

Watford – 8/15

Now under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri, Watford continue to drop points left, right and centre with just three collected from their last five league games. The Hornets sit just two points above the bottom three in the league table after eleven rounds of fixtures and the bookies go a general 8/15 odds-on they drop straight back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Newcastle United – 6/5

Newcastle United’s woes continued at the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion. Given the Magpies’ poor performances in recent weeks, a share of the spoils could be seen as a positive result but with bottom side Norwich City winning their weekend outing, the Tyneside outfit are now joint-bottom of the Premier League table with goal difference alone separating them from the Canaries. Eddie Howe has now been appointed manager at St James’ Park and he will look to turn things around, however as things stand it looks as though he’s going to have his work cut-out.

Update: 05.11.21

Norwich City – 1/12 for relegation in 2021/22

Norwich City’s dreadful season continued on Sunday when they lost 1-2 at home to fellow strugglers Leeds United and they now sit eight points adrift of safety at the foot of the division. Daniel Farke’s men look increasingly out of their depth in the Premier League this term and the bookies continue to shorten the odds on them dropping back to the Championship at the first time of asking, most firms now going 1/20 that this proves to be the case.

Watford – 8/13 for relegation in 2021/22

With Claudio Ranieri at the helm, Watford continue to sink down the Premier League table with defeats in three of their last four outings. The exception to this was a shock 5-2 win away to Everton in late October, however it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the Hornets aren’t going to be threatening the top half of the table this season, the bookies going 8/13 that they too make a swift return to the Championship.

Burnley – 6/5 for relegation in 2021/22

Burnley got their first win of the season last weekend when they beat Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor, however they remain in the bottom three of the Premier League table. The Clarets have distanced themselves from the foot of the table and boosted their chances of top-flight survival, however they remain close to the top of the ‘Relegation’ betting market with most firms going 6/5 that they drop into the second tier at the end of the campaign.

Update: 25.10.21

Norwich City – 1/8 for relegation in 2021/22

Bottom Premier League side Norwich City were on the receiving end of a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of league leaders Chelsea at the weekend and Daniel Farke’s men are looking more and more like relegation candidates each week. Thus far the East Anglians have collected just two points from nine league outings and the bookies have further shortened the odds on them dropping back down to the Championship at the first time of asking, most firms now going 1/8 that they find themselves in the second tier in 2022/23.

Burnley – 4/5 for relegation in 2021/22

Burnley are one of just three Premier League sides still in search of a win this season although they did manage a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday afternoon. The Clarets sit third from bottom in the league table after nine games and the bookmakers go a general 4/5 that they find themselves in the Championship next season.

Watford – 4/5 for relegation in 2021/22

Watford enjoyed a stunning 5-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon and eased their relegation worries in the process. This excellent result came on the back of a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool and lifted the Hornets up the league table where they currently sit in 14th position, level on points with Aston Villa. Watford manager Claudio Ranieri will be starting to get his methods across to his new charges, however the Hornets remain odds-on for the drop this season, their relegation odds only lengthening slightly on the back of this win, from 1/2 to a general 4/5.

Update: 21.10.21

Norwich City – 1/6 for relegation in 2021/22

Norwich City managed their second point of the campaign upon their return from the second international break. Daniel Farke’s men held Brighton & Hove Albion to a goal-less draw on Saturday afternoon and doubled their points haul in the process. The Canaries remain at the foot of the league table with just a single point separating them from Newcastle United and the bookmakers go a general 1/6 that they find themselves back in the Championship at the first time of asking.

Watford – 1/2 for relegation in 2021/22

Watford’s 5-0 hammering at home to Liverpool on Saturday extended their winless run to four games across competitions and it seems that having a new manager in place is doing little to improve results. Claudio Ranieri clearly hasn’t had much time to get his ideas across but he needs to do something very soon or else the Hornets are going to find themselves firmly in the relegation zone. The bookies don’t fancy Watford’s chances of avoiding the drop with most firms going odds-on at 1/2 that they drop straight back into the Championship following their promotion to the top-flight at the end of last season.

Burnley – 4/5 for relegation in 2021/22

Burnley now sit just a single point and two positions above bottom side Norwich City after eight rounds of Premier League fixtures, the Clarets having lost 2-0 to defending champions Manchester City in their first outing after the international break. Sean Dyche’s men have picked up just three points in eight league outings and they are still in search of their first league win of the campaign, the bookies going odds-on at 4/5 that they drop down to the second tier at the close of the campaign.

Newcastle United – 2/1 for relegation in 2021/22

Newcastle United remain very much in the danger zone but there has been a huge surge of confidence around St James’ Park following their takeover by a Saudi Arabia consortium. Steve Bruce has now left my mutual consent and many names are in the frame to succeed him, however the fact that there will be a splash of cash in the January sales makes it less likely that the Magpies will remain in the drop zone towards the end of the season. Nothing is certain however and Newcastle remain one of the favourites for the drop at general odds of 2/1.

Update: 06.10.21

Norwich City – 1/3 for relegation in 2021/22

With just a single point collected from their opening seven league outings of the season, Norwich City look destined for an immediate return back to the Championship at the first time of asking and manager Daniel Farke is a man under pressure right now. The Canaries have lost six and drawn just one of their seven league matches and the bookmakers make them firm favourites for the drop at odds of just 1/3.

Watford – 4/5 for relegation in 2021/22

Watford’s defeat to Leeds United culminated in the sacking of manager Xisco Munoz at the weekend and the club wasted no time in appointing Claudio Ranieri as his successor earlier this week. Ranieri has a difficult task on his hands with the Hornets sitting in 15th position in the Premier League table and while they are well clear of the drop zone at this early stage of the campaign, the bookies don’t fancy their chances of remaining in the top-flight at the end of the campaign. Most firms go 4/5 odds-on that Watford find themselves back in the Championship at the first time of asking following their automatic promotion in 2020/21.

Newcastle United – 4/5 for relegation in 2021/22

Newcastle United are still searching for their first league win of the season and Steve Bruce is favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the Premier League at odds of just 3/1. Things aren’t too rosy at St James’ Park right now and having collected just three points from seven games, the prospects for Bruce aren’t looking too clever either. The Magpies have been utterly woeful this season so far and the bookmakers make them joint second-favourites in the ‘Premier League Relegation’ market at general odds of just 4/5.

Update: 30.09.21

Norwich City – 1/3 for relegation in 2021/22

After six rounds of league games, Norwich City sit pointless at the foot of the Premier League table and it is starting to look as though they are set for a relegation struggle. The Canaries have the worst goals-difference in the top-flight by a considerable margin and having dropped down from the Premier League at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, it looks increasingly likely that their most recent foray into the top-flight will be another brief one.

Newcastle United – 5/6 for relegation in 2021/22

Newcastle United are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season and manager Steve Bruce is joint-favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight. As such, things are far from Rosy at St James’ Park right now and it’s hard to see it getting much better in the coming weeks. The Magpies currently sit fourth from bottom in the league table with just three points to their name after six games and the bookies go odds-on that they find themselves in the Championship next season.

Watford – 11/10 for relegation in 2021/22

Watford hauled themselves up from the Championship at the end of last season and as things stand they sit 12th in the top-flight with seven points collected from their opening six league matches. The Hornets don’t look to be a side struggling in the Premier League but punters have nevertheless been backing them in their droves to be relegated at the end of the campaign, the bookies reacting by slashing their odds in this market to a general 11/10.

29.07.21

Norwich City – 10/11 for relegation in 2021/22

Norwich City were dominant in last season’s Championship campaign and it was no surprise when they finished in pole position and earned for themselves a place in the Premier League. The Canaries had been relegated from the top-flight just twelve months earlier and from the outset they had been favourites to limit their stay in the second tier to just a single campaign by winning the Championship title.

Nevertheless the bookmakers make Daniel Farke’s men odds-on favourites to be relegated from the Premier League at the close of 2021/22 with most firms going 10/11 that this proves to be the case.

Watford – Evens for relegation in 2021/22

Watford joined Norwich City in the two automatic promotion places at the end of last season with four points separating them from third-placed Brentford in the league table. The Hornets are also expected to find life tough back in the top-flight and the general consensus is that they will be battling against the drop in the latter stages of the campaign.

With this in mind, it’s no huge surprise to see Watford priced as joint second-favourites to return straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Brentford – Evens for relegation in 2021/22

Brentford won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history courtesy of their Championship play-off final victory over Swansea City and manager Thomas Frank will clearly be aiming to keep them there for more than just a single campaign. The Bees finished third in the final Championship table and given that they finished seven points clear of fourth-placed Swansea City, it was perhaps just deserts that they beat the Swans at Wembley to secure promotion to the top-flight.

Life is certainly going to be tough for the West Londoners next term and while optimism will doubtless be high, the bookmakers feel that their stay in the Premier League will be a brief one with most firms going Evens that they suffer relegation next May.

To Finish Bottom Odds

With the bookies predicting that all three newly-promoted sides will suffer relegation straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking, it should come as no surprise to learn that these three teams are the three favourites to finish the 2021/22 campaign at the foot of the Premier League table. Watford are 7/2 favourites to end the season at the bottom of the top-flight while 2020/21 Championship title winners Norwich City aren’t too far behind at 4/1. Of the three promoted teams, play-off winners Brentford are the side deemed least likely to finish at the foot of the table at odds as high as 5/1. Indeed some pundits believe that the Bees will ‘do a Bournemouth’ and stay in the top-flight for more than a single season. Indeed the Cherries were the last promoted side never to have been in the Premier League before and they stayed there for several seasons.

Of the rest, Crystal Palace are tipped to struggle with most firms going around 6/1 that they finish at the foot of the division. The Eagles are now under the guidance of new manager Patrick Vieira and he is one of the favourites on the ‘Premier League Sack Race’ market. Burnley are the only other side in single figures to finish the season at the foot of the Premier League table, the Clarets an 8/1 shot to finish 20th. Elsewhere, Southampton and Newcastle United can be backed at 12/1 apiece while Brighton & Hove Albion represent excellent value at 20/1 in this market.

To Finish Bottom of Premier League Odds

7/2 – Watford

4/1 – Norwich City

9/2 – Brentford

6/1 – Crystal Palace

8/1 – Burnley

12/1 – Newcastle United

12/1 – Southampton

20/1 – Brighton & Hove Albion