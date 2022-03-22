Premier League Odds

Several players continue to feature highly in the Premier League goal scoring charts this term, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and grab the very best Premier League odds and offers.

Who will be Top Scorer in 2021/22?

Update: 22.03.22

Mohamed Salah found the back of the net in the Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion on the south coast earlier this month to take his total number of league goals to 20. Will he finish the season as top scorer in the Premier League? You bet he will!

Mo Salah continues to add to his goal tally although to be fair he has slowed things down slightly in recent months. The Egyptian international scored from the spot at Brighton earlier this month and he has now found the back of the net 20 times whilst in Premier League action, seven times more than closest rival Son Heung-Min.

Liverpool have been red-hot of late and they have hauled themselves to within a single point of league leaders Manchester City at the top of the division. Indeed the title looked pretty much of reach for Jurgen Klopp’s side only a few weeks ago and Salah has played a big part in steering his club closer to their main domestic goal.

In this season’s Champions League, Mo Salah has found the back of the net on eight occasions and there’s little doubt that he will continue on the goal trail on both the domestic and European fronts for the remainder of the season.

The bookies have continued to chip away at the odds on Mohamed Salah finishing the season as top goal scorer in the Premier League with most firms now going just 1/16 that he wins the Golden Boot at the close of the campaign. Indeed this is now very much a one-horse race and with the business end of the campaign fast approaching, it’s unlikely that any other player will catch him.

Nevertheless the likes of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be slowing down any time soon and the bookies go 16/1 and 20/1 respectively on the Spurs and Man United players topping the scoring charts at the end of the season.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

1/16 – Mohamed Salah

16/1 – Harry Kane

20/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

25/1 – Diogo Jota

Update: 11.03.22

Mohamed Salah scored twice from the penalty spot in the 6-0 demolition of Leeds United last month to send himself seven goals clear at the top of the Premier League scoring charts and while he hasn’t found the back of the net for the Reds since then, he remains huge favourite to win this season’s Golden Boot.

Liverpool have been enjoying some hugely convincing wins in recent weeks and Mohamed Salah has been crucial in the Reds’ blistering run, the Egyptian international having now found the back of the net nineteen times this season with ten assists during this time. Jurgen Klopp’s men sit just six points behind table-topping Manchester City and they also enjoy a game-in-hand over the league leaders, while they have scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League thus far.

With nineteen goals to his name, Salah is now only four goals away from equalling the total for last year’s winner of the Premier League Golden Boot, Harry Kane. Indeed the Egyptian is only three goals away from his own season total when he won the award himself for a second time at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

On the back of this excellent goal-scoring form, the leading UK bookies remain optimistic about the chances of Salah finishing the season as top Premier League scorer, most firms now going 1/9 that the Egyptian wins the 2021/22 Golden Boot award.

Elsewhere in the betting market, Salah’s team-mate Diogo Jota comes in next at 16/1, the Portuguese having scored twelve goals in league action this season with just a single assist during this time. Fellow Liverpool star Sadio Mane has also banged in twelve goals in the Premier League this season along with one assist and he is a 33/1 shot to win the award for a second time, while last season’s winner, Harry Kane, is as low as 16/1 with many bookmakers.

Further down the betting, Cristiano Ronaldo is as high as 40/1 with some firms, the Portuguese marksman having scored nine goals for Manchester United in league action and making three assists along the way.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

1/9 – Mohamed Salah

16/1 – Harry Kane

16/1 – Diogo Jota

33/1 – Sadio Mane

40/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

Update: 22.02.22

Mohamed Salah has returned to the Premier League from his AFCON duties and he added to his season goal-tally by finding the back of the net at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah helped his national side to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and he has been banging in plenty of goals in this season’s Champions League, however he has returned back to the Premier League and added to his already-impressive goal-tally for the season when scoring against struggling Norwich City in the 3-1 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah sits firmly at the top of the Premier League scoring charts with seventeen goals scored whilst on league duty and nine assists made during this time. The Egypt international is huge favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot this season with the bookies shortening the odds on him doing so from 1/3 to a general 1/5 on account of his weekend goal against the Canaries.

Elsewhere in the ‘Premier League Top Scorer’ betting, Salah’s team-mate Diogo Jota remains firmly in second position at general odds of 10/1. Jota has banged in twelve goals in the league this season along with a single assist, however he suffered an ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro last week and this will set him back in the battle for the Golden Boot.

Salah and Jota are the only players on single figures in the ‘Top Scorer’ market with Harry Kane currently joint-third in the betting at a general 25/1, despite the fact that the Leicester City star has only found the back of the net seven times whilst on league duty this term. Cristiano Ronaldo is also a 25/1 shot while Raheem Sterling is out at 40/1 alongside Sadio Mane at the same odds.

Further down the betting, Son-Heung Min is a 50/1 shot to finish as top scorer while Romelu Lukaku is now out at 66/1 on account of his disappointing form throughout the season.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

1/5 – Mohamed Salah

10/1 – Diogo Jota

25/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

25/1 – Harry Kane

Update: 17.02.22

Mohamed Salah has been finding the back of the net regularly on Champions League duty for Liverpool and he should have little trouble adding to his premier League tally when the Reds entertain struggling Norwich City at Anfield this weekend.

Mohamed Salah scored in his eighth consecutive Champions League away match when he netted late in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Italian champions Inter Milan last night and while he is still some way behind the record of Cristiano Ronaldo who found the back of the net in twelve successive away games in Europe’s elite club competition, the Egypt international is firm favourite to grab the Golden Boot at the end of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

At the time of writing, Mohamed Salah tops the Premier League scoring charts with sixteen goals to his name, four more than second-placed team-mate Diogo Jota. With Salah having now returned from AFCON duty, he will be aiming to add to his season tally, starting with the visit of Norwich City on Sunday.

While Salah hasn’t found the net in the top-flight for many weeks, the bookies still make him odds-on favourite at a general 1/3 to clinch the Premier League Golden Boot award at the end of the year, while Jota is next in the market at a distant 6/1. Evidence that this season’s Golden Boot is set to be a two-horse race is illustrated by the fact that third-favourite Cristiano Ronaldo is way behind in the betting at 20/1.

The Manchester United star has netted nine goals so far this season whilst on Premier League duty while he has made three assists during this time.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

1/3 – Mohamed Salah

6/1 – Diogo Jota

20/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

33/1 – Harry Kane

Update: 10.02.22

Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool duty tonight after suffering heartache in the Africa Cup of Nations at the weekend.

The winger was in tears as his side lost 4-2 on penalties by Senegal in the final of the competition after a goal-less draw in normal time. Nevertheless he will now be available for tonight’s Premier League clash with Leicester City while team-mate Sadio Mane will be jetting off to celebrate his side’s win in the AFCON, the Senegalese international having been given permission to do so.

Liverpool are very well stocked in the forwards department with Salah joining team-mates Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as well as newly arrived Luis Diaz. Indeed Salah will be eager to get back on the goal-trail this evening having already scored sixteen goals in league action since the start of the campaign.

As things stand, the Egyptian international is well ahead of the rest of the chasing pack in terms of total goals scored in the Premier League. Team-mate Diogo Jota has banged in ten goals along with a single assist while Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min has found the net nine times and made three assists.

In the ‘Premier League Golden Boot’ betting market, Salah remains clear odds-on favourite to finish as top scorer at general odds of just 1/4, leaving him way ahead of perceived closest rival Diogo Jota who is currently priced at 12/1. With eight goals and three assists to his name, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo comes in next in the market at a general 14/1 while Tottenham’s Harry Kane is a 33/1 shot.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

1/4 – Mohamed Salah

12/1 – Diogo Jota

14/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

25/1 – Jamie Vardy

33/1 – Harry Kane

Update: 19.01.22

Mohamed Salah remains way out in front in the Premier League scoring charts as we head deeper into the second half of the season. The Egypt international is enjoying some blistering form for Liverpool this term and the bookies go odds-on that he tops the scoring charts at the close of the campaign.

Liverpool’s Premier League title bid isn’t completely dead in the water but with eleven points separating them from Manchester City as things stand, the likelihood of Jurgen Klopp’s men catching up with the Citizens is looking remote, even if they do enjoy a game-in-hand over the league leaders. Nevertheless one Premier League trophy looks set to come Liverpool’s way this term, namely the Golden Boot award. Mohamed Salah has found the back of the net an impressive sixteen times since the start of the season whilst in Premier League duty for the Reds and along the way he has made nine assists. As such, the Egyptian is six goals ahead of team-mate Diogo Jota who has banged-in ten goals along with a single assist.

The bookies continue to shorten the odds on Salah finishing the season as top Premier League scorer with most firms now going just 2/7 that this proves to be the case. As things stand, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is perceived as Salah’s biggest threat at odds of 9/1 although the Portuguese marksman has thus far scored exactly half of Salah’s number of goals along with just three assists. In the betting, Diogo Jota comes in next at a general 12/1 while Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy are neck-and-neck at 25/1 apiece.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

2/7 – Mohamed Salah

9/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

12/1 – Diogo Jota

25/1 – Jamie Vardy

25/1 – Harry Kane

Update: 04.01.22

Mohamed Salah has been banging in the goals with reckless abandon for Liverpool this season and the Egyptian marksman has had his odds slashed on finishing the season as top Premier League scorer.

Liverpool’s Premier League title bid suffered another setback when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, however Mohamed Salah strengthened his position at the top of the scoring charts by adding to the scoreline in West London. The Egypt international has now found the back of the net no less than 16 times since the start of the campaign, while he has also made 9 assists in his 20 league appearances for the Reds. This leaves him six goals clear at the summit of the scoring charts and it’s hard to see anyone catching him any time soon.

Salah managed to win the Premier League Golden Boot award at the end of 2019/20 with a total of 23 goals and as we head into the second half of the current campaign he is just seven goals shy of this total. The bookmakers continue to shorten the odds on him winning the accolade this term with most firms now going just 1/3 that he finishes as top scorer.

In the betting, Salah’s main rival is Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo at general odds of 6/1. The Portuguese marksman has banged-in eight Premier League goals since returning to Old Trafford earlier this season and he has made three assists during this time. With ten goals and a single assist, Diogo Jota is next in the betting at a general 16/1 while Romelu Lukaku, Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane come in next at 20/1 apiece.

1/3 – Mohamed Salah

6/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

16/1 – Diogo Jota

20/1 – Jamie Vardy

20/1 – Harry Kane

20/1 – Romelu Lukaku

Update: 22.12.21

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is now miles ahead in the Premier League scoring charts with the Egyptian international having found the back of the net fifteen times with nine assists along the way. He didn’t add to his tally in the weekend clash with Tottenham Hotspur but he remains huge favourite to win the Golden Boot this term.

Liverpool lost ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a determined Tottenham Hotspur side last weekend but the Reds are still one of the in-form teams in the top-flight right now and just three points separate them from pep Guardiola’s men. Jurgen Klopp’s side have banged in 50 goals this season – far more than any other Premier League side, including Man City – and Salah has played a massive part in this by scoring fifteen league goals since the start of the campaign and assisting in nine more.

Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of the 2019/20 campaign with 23 goals and as such, he is now just eight goals shy of this total with most of the season left to play. The bookies continue to chip away at the odds on him finishing the season as top-scorer with most firms now going 1/3 that he wins the Golden Boot.

Salah’s closest rival in the betting is Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United hitman a distant 8/1 with most bookies having scored seven goals sine the start of the season with two assists along the way. Dioga Jota and Jamie Vardy come in next at 12/1 apiece while Harry Kane is a 25/1 punt to finish the season as top scorer.

1/3 – Mohamed Salah

8/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

12/1 – Diogo Jota

12/1 – Jamie Vardy

25/1 – Harry Kane

Update: 17.12.21

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continues to top the scoring charts in this season’s Premier League campaign and he remains huge favourite to finish the campaign as top scorer and thus win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Liverpool remain hot on the heels of defending champions Manchester City in the race for the title with just a single point separating the two sides at the top of the table. Liverpool’s success thus far has been largely due to their great strength in depth but one man has played a significant part in steering the Reds to within one point of pole position, namely Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has been in sparkling form this season and he has added to his already-impressive goal-tally in recent days.

Salah scored from the penalty spot to secure all three points for Liverpool when they entertained Aston Villa at Anfield last weekend, thus denying new Villa boss Steven Gerrard a triumphant return to Merseyside. This was followed by another goal in the 3-1 win over Newcastle United earlier this week and the Egyptian’s tally now stands at a thoroughly impressive 15 goals – this made even more remarkable by the fact that we are yet to reach Christmas and already he is just eight goals shy of the 23 which earned him the Golden Boot at the end of 2019/20.

With 15 goals and no less than 9 assists, Salah is miles ahead of his closest rivals in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. Jamie Vardy and Dioga Jota sit level on 9 goals and just a single assist each while Cristiano Ronaldo has banged in eight goals, little more than half the amount Salah has managed, the Portuguese marksman admittedly having played four games less.

In the betting market, Salah is now just 4/11 to finish the season as top Premier League scorer while Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota are next at 8/1 apiece.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

4/11 – Mohamed Salah

8/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

8/1 – Diogo Jota

10/1 – Jamie Vardy

Update: 09.12.21

As we rapidly head towards the mid-way point of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, the battle for the Golden Boot rages on with several names in the frame to finish as top scorer in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool moved up to second position in the Premier League table thanks to their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and while Mohamed Salah didn’t add to his goal-tally on that occasion, he did set up Divock Origi for the only goal of the match in the 4th minute of stoppage time and as a result, increase his assists total to nine.

In the race to be named top Premier League scorer of 2021/22, Salah is way out in front with thirteen goals and nine assists to his name, far more than his main competitors. The bookies continue to chip away at the odds on him winning the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of the campaign with some firms now going just 1/2 that he tops the scoring charts.

Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot award at the end of the 2017/18 campaign and he finished the following season as joint top-scorer alongside team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, all three players scoring 22 goals throughout the campaign.

Jamie Vardy has also been banging-in goals aplenty for Leicester City this season, the 34-year-old having found the back of the net nine times with a single assist in his fifteen league appearances. Vardy is a general 8/1 punt to become top scorer in the Premier League for the second time in three seasons, having won the Golden Boot in 2019/20 with 23 goals in 35 games.

Next in the betting is Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United star having scored six goals this season along with two assists. The Portuguese marksman is a general 10/1 shot to win the Golden Boot award, ahead of Diogo Jota at 12/1.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

1/2 – Mohamed Salah

8/1 – Jamie Vardy

10/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

12/1 – Diogo Jota

20/1 – Son-Heung Min

25/1 – Romelu Lukaku

25/1 – Sadio Mane

25/1 – Harry Kane

Update: 02.12.21

The odds on Mohamed Salah finishing the season as top scorer in the Premier League have shortened even further following his brace in the Merseyside derby against Everton last night.

Liverpool may be third in the Premier League table after thirteen rounds of fixtures but their key marksman Mohamed Salah is way out in front in the scoring charts. The Egyptian has banged in thirteen goals in league action this season, including two scored in the Merseyside derby clash with local rivals Everton last night.

With just fourteen games played, Salah is just nine goals shy of this total and he leads second-placed Jamie Vardy by four goals following his exploits at Goodison Park last night. The bookmakers have all shortened the odds on the Egyptian finishing the campaign as top scorer in the Premier League with some firms now going just 4/7 that he receives the Golden Boot.

Way behind in the betting is Jamie Vardy who has scored nine goals thus far and who is now a general 10/1 shot to win the coveted award. Next is Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku at 12/1 and 14/1 apiece.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

4/7 – Mohamed Salah

10/1 – Jamie Vardy

12/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

14/1 – Romelu Lukaku

Update: 01.12.21

Jamie Vardy was in fine goal-scoring form in Leicester City’s 4-2 win over Watford at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the odds on him winning the 2021/22 Golden Boot award have been slashed on the back of his excellent weekend performance.

Wintry conditions prevailed in the East Midlands on Sunday afternoon as Watford and Leicester City battled-out a six-goal thriller at the King Power Stadium. Jamie Vardy cared little for the weather however as he banged in a brace against the Hornets and lifted himself to within two goals of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the Premier League goal scoring charts.

Vardy scored 23 goals in 35 games to be crowned Golden Boot winner at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and he looks set to give 2017/18 and joint 2018/19 winner Mo Salah a run for his money this term. Nevertheless Vardy’s weekend brace was the first time he has scored since the 4-2 win over Manchester United on 16th October and in order to claim his prize he certainly needs to step things up.

As things stand, Vardy has nine goals to his name and he has made one assist in his thirteen league appearances this season. In contrast, Salah has banged in no less than eleven in his thirteen Premier League games along with eight assists. On the betting market, the Reds star is a general 8/11 to finish the season as top-scorer in the league while the Foxes player has seen his odds slashed from 14/1 to a general 8/1 over the past few days.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo is around 10/1 for the award while Romelu Lukaku isn’t too far behind at general odds of 12/1.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

8/11 – Mohamed Salah

8/1 – Jamie Vardy

10/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

12/1 – Romelu Lukaku

Update: 26.11.21

After twelve rounds of Premier League fixtures, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah remains top scorer in the English top-flight and he is still odds-on to win this season’s Golden Boot.

Liverpool returned to winning ways and got their defence of the 2020/21 Premier League title back on track with a thoroughly one-sided 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield last weekend and they continued their perfect Champions League group campaign when beating FC Porto on Merseyside on Wednesday evening. Mohamed Salah once again proved beyond doubt his true worth by finding the back of the net in each match and he is now way out in front in the race to win the Premier League Golden Boot award for the 2021/22 campaign.

Having made twelve league appearances, the Egypt international has scored eleven goals in Premier League action this season and has made seven assists during this time. This leaves him way ahead of team-mate Sadio Mane who is joint-second in the rankings with seven goals and a single assist, the same as Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.

The odds on Mo Salah finishing the season as top scorer in the Premier League have shortened on account of his latest goal-mouth escapades, the Egyptian now just 4/6 to finish at the top of the scoring charts. While he has only scored four goals thus far with two assists, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is second in the betting market at odds of 8/1. Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku comes in next at 10/1 while Leicester City star Jamie Vardy is a 14/1 shot.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane and Sadio Mane are 20/1 apiece for the award while Son-Heung Min, Diogo Jota and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are 33/1 each.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

4/6 – Mohamed Salah

8/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

10/1 – Romelu Lukaku

14/1 – Jamie Vardy

Update: 11.11.21

Liverpool’s Premier League title ambitions were dealt a setback at the weekend when they lost against in-form West Ham United, however Jurgen Klopp’s men remain the top scoring side in the top-flight with 31 goals to their name and Mohamed Salah is accountable for nearly a third of these. The Egyptian forward has banged in ten goals in league action this season so far and he has made seven assists during this time, leaving him firmly at the summit of the scoring charts.

Indeed Salah has scored three more than closest rival Jamie Vardy and the bookies go a general 5/6 that he finishes the season as top-scorer in the Premier League and wins the Golden Boot for a third time.

Manchester United may be blowing hot and cold this season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men still occupy a top-six spot in the league table with just five points separating them from the top four. No small part of this is due to the scoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo who banged-in winning goals against Villarreal and Atalanta (in the Champions League) and who also scored both goals against the latter in the 2-2 draw last week. The Portuguese hitman is way down the rankings in terms of goal count in the Premier League with four to his name and just a single assist, however the bookies have him chalked-in as 6/1 second favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot award for the first time since 2007/2008 when he banged-in 31 league goals throughout that campaign.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku is 7/1 to receive the accolade while Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy completes the top four in the betting market at odds of 14/1.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

5/6 – Mohamed Salah

6/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

7/1 – Romelu Lukaku

14/1 – Jamie Vardy

Update: 05.11.21

Mohamed Sarah remains in pole position in the Premier League scoring charts and he is still hot favourite to win the Golden Boot at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool remain hot on the heels of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their excellent scoring record, Jurgen Klopp’s men having found the net 29 times this season, more than any other side in the top-flight. Over a third of these goals have been scored by Mohamed Salah and little wonder then that he is firm favourite to finish the season as top scorer in the Premier League. Thus far the Reds marksman has scored ten times in league action this term with six assists during his ten games played and most bookmakers go odds-on at 5/6 that he wins the Golden Boot award for a third time, also having received the accolade in 2017/18 and jointly with team-mate Sadio Mane in 2018/19.

Elsewhere in the market, Romelu Lukaku comes in next at general odds of 7/1, while Leicester City’s Jamie Carry is a general 14/1 shot.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

5/6 – Mohamed Salah

5/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

7/1 – Romelu Lukaku

14/1 – Jamie Vardy

Update: 26.10.21

Mohamed Salah has stormed to the top of the goal scoring charts on account of his hat-trick in the 5-0 demolition of arch-rivals Manchester United at the weekend. This has resulted in the odds on him finishing the season as top Premier League scorer being slashed 5/6 odds-on.

Mo Sarah enjoys a three-goal lead at the top of the Premier League scoring charts after nine rounds of fixtures. The Liverpool star scored a hat-trick in the emphatic weekend win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and the odds on him winning the Premier League Golden Boot have shortened to just 4/5.

With ten goals to his name and five assists, Salah sits well ahead of closest rival Leicester City star Jamie Vardy who has found the back of the net seven times in league action with just a single assist, the latter a 12/1 punt to finish in pole position. Next comes Michail Antonio with six goals and three assists, the West Ham player priced at a healthy 25/1 to top the scoring charts at the end of the campaign.

While Salah sits at the top of the betting, he is followed by Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku at 13/2 and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo at 7/1, the pair thus far failing to climb into the top 25 in the scoring/assist charts.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

4/5 – Mohamed Salah

13/2 – Romelu Lukaku

7/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

12/1 – Jamie Vardy

Update: 20.10.21

Cristiano Ronaldo is dropping down the betting to be the top scorer in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, the Portuguese hitman now a 9/2 shot in the market.

With three league goals to his name and no assists so far, Cristiano Ronaldo has a lot of ground to make up before he can be named as top scorer this season. Thankfully for him he has a great deal of time at his disposal and he certainly has the ability to add to his tally, however as things stand he is four goals behind the likes of Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy.

Salah has banged in no less than seven Premier League goals for the Reds since the start of the season, the same as Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, and he has made four assists against Vardy’s one. The bookies make the Liverpool star 15/8 favourite to finish the season as top scorer while Vardy is now down at 12/1

Romelu Lukaku is also expected to feature highly in the scoring charts this season and the Chelsea star has managed to find the back of the net three times in league action this term with no assists during this time. The bookies nevertheless make Lukaku second favourite in the market to be named as top Premier League scorer of 2021/22 at general odds of 3/1.

Ronaldo comes in next at 9/2 and Vardy follows way down at 12/1, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane who is a 14/1 shot.

Elsewhere, Sadio Mane and Son-Heung Min are 20/1 apiece while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a 25/1 shot at the time of writing.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

15/8 – Mohamed Salah

3/1 – Romelu Lukaku

9/2 – Cristiano Ronaldo

12/1 – Jamie Vardy

14/1 – Harry Kane

20/1 – Sadio Mane

20/1 – Son-Heung Min

25/1 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Update: 01.10.21

With three Premier League goals to his name already, Manchester United’s newly-signed star Cristiano Ronaldo is favourite to win the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot award.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines when he made a return to Manchester United during the summer, a club which he joined as an 18-year-old under Alex Ferguson. The Portuguese hitman has already made clear his intentions by slamming in three league goals for the Red Devils since his return to Old Trafford and the bookmakers have him chalked in as fiord favourite to finish the season as top scorer in the top-flight at general odds of 9/4.

The 36-year-old has already won over a new generation of Manchester United fans and he sits well ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the ‘Top Premier League Scorer’ betting market, the Chelsea marksman having also scored three goals for the Blues and a general 11/4 punt for the award. Next in the market comes Mohamed Salah at 3/1, the Liverpool forward having scored 5 league goals this term while Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is a 16/1 shot for the award. Current leader on the scoring charts is Michael Antonio, the West Ham forward scoring five goals and making three assists in his five league appearances for the Hammers this season and currently a 25/1 shot to finish the campaign as top scorer in the Premier League.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

9/4 – Cristiano Ronaldo

11/4 – Romelu Lukaku

3/1 – Mohamed Salah

16/1 – Harry Kane

20/1 – Jamie Vardy

25/1 – Michael Antonio

Update: 24.09.21

With three league goals to his name since returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo is now firm favourite to finish the season as top scorer in the Premier League.

Undoubtedly one of the big news stories during the summer was the return to Old Trafford of Cristiano Ronaldo and the player has already got himself off the mark with three league goals for the Red Devils. The 36-year-old was an Old Trafford favourite under Alex Ferguson and he has already won the fans over in his second stint at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

As things stand, Ronaldo is a 2/1 shot to score most goals in the Premier League by the time the curtain comes down on the 2021/22 campaign, former favourite Romelu Lukaku’s odds having slipped slightly with some bookmakers. Lukaku is now second favourite to win the ‘2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot’ at general odds of 11/4, while Mohamed Salah comes in next at 4/1 thanks to his goal-tally of four thus far.

Harry Kane remains well down the scoring charts this season but the Tottenham Hotspur hitman is next in the betting at 10/1 to finish the season as top-scorer. Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy is a general 25/1 shot while Dominic Calvert-Lewin completes the top six in the market at 33/1.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

2/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

11/4 – Romelu Lukaku

5/1 – Mohamed Salah

10/1 – Harry Kane

25/1 – Jamie Vardy

33/1 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Update: 01.09.21

Romalu Lukaku remains favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot award at the end of the season but a new name has emerged in the top-three in the market, namely Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of the big transfer stories of the summer involved Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Juventus to Manchester United, the 36-year-old returning to Old Trafford having originally moved there under Alex Ferguson eighteen years ago. The Portuguese marksman has immediately been installed as one of the favourites to finish the season as top goalscorer despite coming into the season three games in.

In the goal-scoring charts, Michail Antonio sits in pole position with four goals and three assists to his name although the West Ham player is way down the market at a general 20/1 to finish the season as top scorer. Romelu Lukaku, with just a single league goal to his name this term so far, leads the market at odds of 11/4 while Mohamed Salah comes in next at a general 9/2. Ronaldo is a 5/1 shot to top the scoring charts in the Premier League this season, ahead of Harry Kane at 6/1 with the England captain yet to find the back of the net in league action this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a general 16/1 shot to finish the campaign as top league scorer having banged in three goals for Everton thus far while Bruno Fernandes has also scored three, the Man United player a 20/1 shot for the award.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

5/2 – Romelu Lukaku

9/2 – Mohamed Salah

5/1 – Cristiano Ronaldo

6/1 – Harry Kane

16/1 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

20/1 – Michail Antonio

20/1 – Son-Heung Min

Update: 25.08.21

After all the drama of the European Championships, the top goalscorers in the Premier League are battling it out for the 2021/22 Golden Boot. Harry Kane is the defending champion, the Tottenham Hotspur hitman successfully fending off a strong and lengthy challenge from Liverpool’s Mo Salah in 2020/21 to finish the season with 23 goals. This was the England skipper’s third success and he now matches the total Golden Boot wins held by Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer.

Kane will be seeking a record-breaking fourth triumph in the award this season but he will be facing some very stiff competition.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to feature heavily in Chelsea’s Premier League title bid this season and the player is firm favourite to finish top of the scoring charts, most firms going 11/4 that he becomes top scorer and wins this season’s Golden Boot. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah also features heavily in the market at general odds of 5/1 while defending champion Harry Kane is slightly behind at 6/1 with most bookmakers.

Nevertheless Manchester United have two of the early leaders in the race for this season’s Golden Boot, Bruno Fernandes having scored three goals thus far this season (a hat-trick against Leeds United in their season opener) and team-mate Mason Greenwood banging in two since the start of the season. The likes of Diogo Jota, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay and Danny Ings have also scored two apiece after two rounds of fixtures.

Premier League Top Scorer 2021/22 Best Odds

11/4 – Romelu Lukaku

5/1 – Mohamed Salah

6/1 – Harry Kane

8/1 – Bruno Fernandes

20/1 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

20/1 – Danny Ings

20/1 – Diogo Jota

19.08.21

The bookmakers have been busy updating the odds on the ‘Premier League Golden Boot’ betting market following the addition of Romelu Lukaku into the Chelsea ranks. The Belgian hasn’t been installed into pole position on the market however, this particular honour being given to Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah who are each as low as 7/2 with some firms.

Much speculation surrounds the future of Harry Kane as he continues to be linked with a move to defending Premier League champions Manchester City and as yet he is still to kick a ball in anger for current employers Tottenham Hotspur. Nevertheless most punters believe that the England skipper will finish the season as top Premier League scorer and as such, they have been backing him in their droves over the past few weeks.

As for Lukaku, he is a general 5/1 punt to finish the season as top scorer in the Premier League while Bruno Fernandes completes the top four at odds of 8/1. Then there is a big jump in the odds with Tottenham’s Son-Heung Min coming in next at around 18/1 while Leicester City hitman Jamie Vardy is a general 20/1 shot with most bookies.

Raheem Sterling is as high as 25/1 to finish the season as top scorer while Diogo Jota and Danny Ings are available at the same odds to win the Golden Boot at the end of the campaign.