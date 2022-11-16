Premier League Results & Scores

We’re now around fifteen games into the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and we anticipate another hugely competitive season in England’s top-flight, therefore now is an ideal time for you to check out all the latest Premier League results and scores which can be found by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

Who will finish in the top six in 2022/23?

Update: 16.11.22

We’re now around fourteen league games into the 2022/23 campaign (with some top-flight sides having played fifteen matches) and the domestic action has now come to a temporary halt for the World Cup in Qatar. Things remain tight at the top end of the Premier League table with numerous sides still in contention for a European berth.

The 2022/23 season is still very much in its infancy and it would be unwise for fans of any club to get too excited about their current league standing. Arsenal supporters will nevertheless be overjoyed at their team’s current run of top form but they are still way behind Manchester City in the betting to be crowned Premier League champions. Newcastle United fans will be dreaming of a place in next season’s Champions league but while their side currently sit in third position, there’s much of the season left to play and much can still happen.

Nevertheless, we’re getting some idea who the top six challengers will be come the end of the campaign and Arsenal are best placed to claim a Champions League berth for 2023/24 at the time of writing. The Gunners are second favourites to win the Premier League at odds of 9/4 (behind favourites Man City at a general 1/3) while the North Londoners are as low as 1/40 for a top four finish and 1/200 to finish in the top six.

Newcastle United have been looking strong this term and while they are a 33/1 for the title, they are odds-on at 1/4 for a top six finish and 11/10 to claim a top four berth. Tottenham Hotspur occupy the final top four position in the Premier League as we head into the World Cup break and the North Londoners are 6/5 to remain in the top four at the end of the season while they are a general 1/5 punt to claim a top six berth. Inconsistent Liverpool come next in both markets at 1/12 for a top four finish and 8/13 for the top six while Manchester United are as low as 1/7 to finish in the top six and 5/4 for the top four, just above Chelsea who are 4/7 and 7/2 respectively in these markets.

Premier League Top Four Finish Odds

1/200 – Manchester City

1/40 – Arsenal

8/13 – Liverpool

11/10 – Newcastle United

6/5 – Tottenham Hotspur

5/4 – Manchester United

7/2 – Chelsea

Premier League Top Six Finish Odds

1/100 – Manchester City

1/100 – Arsenal

1/12 – Liverpool

1/7 – Manchester United

1/4 – Tottenham Hotspur

1/4 – Newcastle United

4/7 – Chelsea

Update: 04.11.22

With twelve rounds of Premier League fixtures having been played (thirteen for some top-flight sides), we’re now fast approaching the break for the 2022 World Cup. Things are fairly tight at the top end of the league table at this relatively early stage of the campaign and several clubs remain in contention for a European berth.

At this early stage of the campaign it’s far too early to start making bold predictions about who will finish in the top six this season, however the betting markets are attracting plenty of attention with punters flocking to back their sides in the race to Europe. With most sides having played twelve games (or thirteen in some cases), it’s starting to become clear who will be fighting for a top six or top four berth at the close of 2022/23 and thus far one of the biggest surprises has been Arsenal who remain firmly at the summit of the Premier League table. The Gunners have won ten of their twelve league outings this term with just a single defeat during this time and while they are second favourites for the league title at a general 6/1 (after defending champions Manchester City at just 1/6), they are just 1/12 to finish in the top four and claim a Champions League berth on account of their final league placing (as opposed to qualifying by winning the Europa League, in which they are current favourites).

Manchester United currently sit in fifth position in the Premier League table and they are third favourites to finish the campaign in the top four at general odds of 5/6. The Red Devils have enjoyed a solid enough campaign but inconsistency has held them back in the early stages of the season, Erik ten Hag’s men having won seven of their twelve league games with three defeats during this time.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises on the domestic front have been Liverpool who have thus far failed to impress in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s men have made it through to the last sixteen of the Champions League after finishing second in their group but they currently sit in 9th position in the Premier League after winning four, drawing four and losing four of their opening twelve league outings. The bookmakers make the Reds Evens for a top four finish to the season while they are 1/6 to haul themselves into the top six.

In the top-four betting market, Tottenham Hotspur are a general 11/10 shot while Chelsea and Newcastle United are the only other sides in single figures at odds of 5/4 and 5/2 respectively. In the top-six market, Newcastle are odds-on at just 1/3 with some bookies while Brighton & Hove Albion are a 4/1 shot, the Seagulls currently occupying eighth position in the Premier League table.

Update: 13.09.22

It seems almost a given that Manchester City will finish in the top four at the end of the current campaign but as things stand it’s hard to envisage who will be joining them at the top table of the European game next term.

After six rounds of league fixtures, Manchester City sit in second position in the Premier League table with one point separating them from league leaders Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s men are unsurprisingly huge favourites to once again lift the league trophy at the close of the campaign at odds of 1/3. Last season, City were pursued all the way by Liverpool who finished just a single point behind them, however Jurgen Klopp’s men have failed to continue their previous good form into the new campaign and it appears that City will have things pretty much to themselves.

That’s not to say that there won’t be other contenders for the Premier League title but current leaders Arsenal aren’t expected to remain too long in their lofty position and similarly, third-placed Tottenham Hotspur will have a battle on their hands hanging onto their third-placed spot.

In fairness we’re just six games into the new campaign and as such, it’s tough making any sort of accurate prediction about who will fill the top six spots come the end off the season. As far as a Champions League berth is concerned, Man City and Liverpool top the market at odds-on despite the latter side’s slow start to the campaign, while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be their main rivals in the battle for a top four finish at 4/9 apiece.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League table at the end of 2021/22 although the Blues are odds-against for a top four finish this season at a general 11/10, slightly ahead of Manchester United at 6/4.

As far as a top six finish is concerned, Newcastle United are a 2/1 punt to break into the Europa League berths despite having won just once of their opening six league games while Brighton & Hove Albion – who currently sit in fourth position – are 12/5 for the same. West Ham United sit third from bottom of the Premier League table at the time of writing but David Moyes’ men are a general 8/1 shot to bounce back and make it into Europe’s second tier competition by way of a top six finish in the Premier League.

Update: 04.08.22

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign gets underway this weekend and we take a look at the sides most likely to claim a European berth at the end of the season.

Once again the big six in the Premier League are firm favourites to reclaim their European berths at the end of 2022/23, Manchester City likely to occupy the top two positions and the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United set to battle it out for the two remaining Champions League berths. Of these sides, Man United and Arsenal are expected to finish outside the top four once again and they are favourites too make it into the Europa League.

Outside the top six, West Ham United – who qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League this season – are as short as 10/1 to break into the top four of the Premier League next term. The East London outfit have managed to keep hold of Declan Rice during the summer sales and they have added reinforcement to their forward line in the form of Gianluca Scammaca in a deal worth around £31 million. The Hammers have added notable quality to the squad during the summer and they are all set to make a push into the Champions League places.

Cash-rich Newcastle United have been investing heavily in their playing staff during the summer with the likes of Matt Target, Nick Pope and Sven Botman having arrived at St James’ Park over the past few weeks. They will be continuing to scour the markets for additional strength into the new campaign and having added greatly to their strength, they are favourites outside the big six to make it into the Premier League top four at the end of 2022/23. With some very rich owners and plenty of attention being aimed in their direction, the Magpies could be in for an interesting campaign.

Update: 06.06.22

West Ham United finished in seventh position at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and they are 10/3 to go one better and achieve a top-six finish at the end of next term.

Having battled hard for a place in the top six of the Premier League, West Ham United ultimately had to settle for seventh position and a place in next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League. Nevertheless this was a decent finish for a side which many believed would finish the campaign in the relative obscurity of mid-table and manager David Moyes will be confident that his side can go on to better things in 2022/23.

At the end of the season, just two points separated the Hammers from sixth-placed Manchester United, a thoroughly disappointing 3-1 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion spoiling the sides top-six ambitions on the final weekend of the campaign. Indeed West Ham had held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw in their previous outing after going into the break with a 2-0 lead over the Premier League leaders and confidence was extremely high ahead of the trip to the south coast.

Moyes will be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and we can expect a host of new arrivals at the London Stadium over the coming weeks. Indeed the Hammers boss will be desperate to build on the relative success of last season and the leading bookmakers go 7/2 that they achieve a top-six finish to the 2022/23 season.

West Ham United Odds 2022/23

7/2 – Top Six Finish

12/1 – Top Four Finish

16/1 – To be relegated

150/1 – To Win Premier League

Update: 09.05.22

As we fast approach the end of the season, West Ham United sit just three points behind Manchester United with a game in hand and a far superior goal difference.

West Ham United smashed relegated Norwich City to the tune of 4-0 yesterday and in the process kept alive their bid to finish the season in the top six of the Premier League table. The Hammers currently sit just one position and three points short of sixth-placed Manchester United, however David Moyes men have a game-in-hand over the Red Devils and just as importantly they have a far superior goal difference compared to Ralf Rangnick’s side.

The only bad news here is that of West Ham’s remaining two games, the first comes against league leaders Manchester City and it’s fair to say that Pep Guardiola’s men will be going all-out to keep ahead of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title. In their closing game of the league campaign, the Hammers will be up against a Brighton & Hove Albion side which demolished Manchester United in their last outing.

As for the Red Devils, they have been utterly abysmal for much of the campaign and it’s not unfair to say that they aren’t really deserving of a top-six position based on recent performances. Nevertheless they have done just enough throughout the whole season to earn their current position but they certainly aren’t at the finish line yet, their closing game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park having all the signs of being a potential upset.

The bookies go a general 3/1 that West Ham overhaul Manchester United and take the final Europa League berth, while the Red Devils are just 1/6 to finish sixth in the table and avoid dropping into the Europa Conference League berth.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

3/1 – To finish in Top Six

Update: 04.09.22

West Ham United’s 2-1 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday effectively ended any hopes they had of finishing the season in the top six of the Premier League.

West Ham can still mathematically achieve a top six finish this season but realistically the chances of them actually managing this are very slim. A 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the London Stadium, coupled with a Manchester United win over Brentford, effectively ended any chances the Hammers had of clinching a Europa League berth and the likelihood is that they will appear in next season’s Europa Conference League, six points currently separating them from sixth-placed Manchester United who have admittedly played one game more.

David Moyes’ men have performed well this season on the whole, however European football certainly isn’t yet in the bag given that 8th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers sit just three points behind the Hammers with a game-in-hand. West Ham’s recent league form doesn’t make for pleasant reading either with just a solitary Premier League win in six outings, while their Europa League ambitions are hanging by a thread following a 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

While Manchester United are a general 1/20 to achieve a top-six finish this term, West Ham United are far behind at 8/1 while Wolves are as high as 200/1 with some firms. In European competition, Moyes’ men are now out at 5/1 to lift the Europa League trophy following their home defeat to Frankfurt although to be fair, a single-goal deficit isn’t hard to make up and it should be remembered that the Hammers lost their last-16 first leg match against Seville to the tune of 1-0 before turning things around with a 2-0 win in the second leg, this admittedly being at home.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

8/1 – To finish in Top Six

5/1 – To win the Europa League

Update: 28.04.22

As we head rally towards the end of the 2021/22 season, the battle for a top-six finish in the Premier League continues with three teams in the hunt.

A cursory glance at the Premier League table would hint that Manchester United have almost got a top-six finish in the bag but while they enjoy a two-point lead over seventh-placed West Ham United, it is far from certain that European football will be coming their way next term. Nevertheless while all three contenders for a top-six finish – Man United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers – all have tricky run-ins to the end of the season, United’s is markedly easier – at least on paper – than that of the other two.

United’s only real test will be against Chelsea tonight and after this they will do battle with Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, all winnable matches. In comparison, West Ham will lock horns with Arsenal, Norwich City, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion between now and the end of the season while Wolves face the trickiest run-in with their weekend clash with Brighton & Hove Albion being followed by meetings with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City and Norwich City at Molineux and Liverpool at Anfield.

While Wolverhampton Wanderers have a game-in-hand over Man United and West Ham, the Hammers are perceived as the Red Devils’ biggest threat in the race to finish in the top six and the bookies go 7/2 that they leapfrog Rangnick’s men between now and the end of the season, Man United themselves a 1/5 shot despite the fact that their recent form has been dreadful. As for Wolves, they are a 25/1 punt to clinch the final European berth and take their place in the Europa Conference League for next season.

Premier League Top Six Odds

1/5 – Manchester United

7/2 – West Ham United

25/1 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Update: 20.04.22

West Ham United sit just two points outside the top six in the Premier League as we fast approach the end of the season and the bookies don’t fancy the chances of them clinching a European berth.

West Ham United have thus far enjoyed a decent season but the likelihood of them breaking into the top six of the Premier League is looking remote given their tricky run-in to the end of the season. Hammers boss David Moyes set his sights very high this season with a top-four finish his main ambition but some disappointing results derailed his plans and even a top six finish is looking unlikely, despite the fact that sixth-placed Manchester City are within spitting distance.

Between now and the end of the season, West Ham lock horns with Arsenal, Chelsea and title favourites Manchester City and it’s hard to envisage them coming away with maximum points in any of these. Manchester United are also up against Arsenal and Chelsea over the next week or so, however after this they are presented with more winnable games against the likes of Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

The Hammers have made it through to the semi-finals of the Europa League courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate win over Lyon and realistically this seems their best chance of securing a European berth for next season, David Moyes’ men currently priced as second favourites to win Europe’s second tier competition behind RB Leipzig. Nevertheless in the Premier League, West Ham have won just one of their last four and the chances of them overtaking Manchester United in the Premier League table are looking slim.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

11/4 – To finish in Top Six

7/4 – To win the Europa League

Update: 18.03.22

West Ham United kept themselves in touch with the top four in the Premier League by collecting all three points on Sunday afternoon but realistically a top-six finish is more likely for the Hammers.

West Ham United have thus far enjoyed an excellent season and manager David Moyes will have set his ambitions high with a top-four finish to the campaign his principal aim. Nevertheless the Hammers are struggling to break back into the top four in the Premier League table having dropped out a few weeks ago and the more realistic prospect is that they will finish in fifth or sixth position.

Even then, competition for a European berth will be increasingly fierce as the business end of the campaign fast approaches and West Ham will be in for some tough competition from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the coming weeks.

Having beaten Aston Villa to the tune of 2-1 in East London at the weekend, the Hammers put to an end a three-game losing run across competitions but they have lost just one of their last six Premier League matches and confidence will be high that they can challenge for a Champions League berth between now and the end of the season.

The bookies don’t share their optimism however with most firms now going 20/1 that West Ham finish the 2021/22 campaign with a top-four berth. Indeed David Moyes’ men are a general 6/4 shot to claim a top six position at the end of the season while winning the Europa League trophy is now out at 16/1 following defeat to Sevilla in their last European outing.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

6/4 – To finish in Top Six

20/1 – To finish in Top Four

16/1 – To win the Europa League

Update: 09.03.22

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the match when Liverpool went head-to-head with West Ham at the weekend and David Moyes’ men are now battling hard for a top-six finish to the campaign.

West Ham boss David Moyesis planning to make a significant overhaul of his squad during the summer months in order to boost their chances of challenging for a top-four berth in the Premier League, however as we fast approach the business end of the current campaign the Hammers sit in sixth position following their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

As things stand, the East Londoners are just three points adrift of the top four although they have played three games more than fourth-placed Arsenal. Not only that but Tottenham Hotspur sit level on points with the Hammers and Antonio Conte’s men have played two games less.

On this basis, the chances of West Ham breaking into the top four between now and the end of the season look slim and the most likely European scenario as far as the bookmakers are concerned sees Moyes’ men finishing in the top six, most firms going 13/8 that this proves to be the case. Nevertheless these odds have drifted somewhat following the defeat to the Reds and with Spurs breathing down their necks, there is a distinct possibility that a top six finish won’t be forthcoming.

As far as a top-four finish to the season is concerned, West Ham will realistically need to wait until next season and hope that Moyes’ planned overhaul bears fruit, the Hammers currently out at 20/1 for a top-four finish at the end of 2021/22.

West Ham are set to return to Europa League duty where they remain one of the tournament favourites at general odds of 12/1, this now their only realistic route into next season’s Champions League.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

13/8 – To finish in Top Six

20/1 – To finish in Top Four

12/1 – To win the Europa League

Update: 02.03.22

West Ham sit in fifth position in the Premier League table and manager David Moyes will still be hopeful that a Champions League berth could come their way at the end of the season, one way or another.

West Ham United have two potential routes into next seasons Champions League. They could qualify either via a top four finish in the Premier League or alternatively they could qualify on account of them winning this season’s Europa League for which they remain one of the favourites. Failing that, the Hammers are looking well placed for a Europa League berth this term and realistically this seems the most likely scenario given that they are struggling to haul themselves back into the top four.

David Moyes’ men have enjoyed a decent season thus far but recent results have been far from encouraging, the East Londoners having managed just two wins from their last six league matches with this less-than-impressive run including two defeats. This is hardly the sort of form which is rewarded with a top-four position and Moyes will need to lift his side ahead of a tough run-in towards the end of the season.

As things stand, fifth-placed West Ham sit level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal (who have three games-in-hand over the Hammers) and both sides currently sit two points outside the top four in the league table. Clearly with much of the season left to play, anything can happen and Moyes is still of the opinion that his side have what it takes to break into the Champions League berths between now and the end of the campaign.

The bookmakers go a little over Evens on the Hammers finishing in the top six of the Premier League (11/10 to be exact), however they are less optimistic about their chances of finishing as one of the top four Premier League sides, most firms going 12/1 that they achieve this aim. These are the same odds as West Ham winning the Europa League trophy this season and as such, either scenario has a similar chance of coming to fruition.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

11/10 – To finish in Top Six

12/1 – To finish in Top Four

12/1 – To win the FA Cup

12/1 – To win the Europa League

Update: 23.02.22

It’s fair to say that West Ham United have come off the boil in recent weeks and the bookmakers have lengthened the odds on them finishing in the top six of the Premier League this season.

West Ham’s 1-0 defeat away to Manchester United last month was the start of a poor run of form which has seen the Hammers win just one of their subsequent three Premier League outings, this solitary victory coming against struggling Watford at the London Stadium. David Moyes’ men have shared the spoils with Leicester City (2-2) and Newcastle United (1-1) in their last two matches and as such, they have dropped four points adrift of the top two in the league table.

In reality, the likelihood of the Hammers clinching a Champions League berth on account of a top-four league finish was always going to be pretty slim given that their highest ever finish in the Premier League was fifth, way back in 1998/99. Nevertheless it is now looking a distinct possibility that West Ham may fail completely in their aim of bringing European football to East London next season, most bookies now going odds-against at 11/8 for a top six finish to the campaign.

This would certainly be a huge disappointment following a solid first half of the season but the fact that in-form Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are hot on the Hammers’ heels with both sides enjoying games-in-hand makes such a scenario a distinct possibility.

As far as a top-four finish is concerned, most bookies go 14/1 on West Ham achieving this ambition, while Moyes’s side are 100/1 to finish the campaign as the highest placed London club, behind Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

West Ham are priced at 10/1 to win this season’s FA Cup while in European competition they are the same odds to win the Europa League trophy.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

11/8 – To finish in Top Six

14/1 – To finish in Top Four

10/1 – To win the FA Cup

10/1 – To win the Europa League

Update: 15.02.22

West Ham United’s highest ever finish in the Premier League was fifth place in the 1998/99 season but they are looking well-placed to equal or even beat this record at the close of the current campaign.

West Ham rescued a point with a stoppage-time equaliser away to Leicester City on Sunday evening and in the process kept themselves very much in the hunt for a top-six finish to this season’s Premier League campaign. Indeed as things stand the Hammers sit in fourth position in the league table although their lead over fifth-placed Manchester United is a slender one, just a single point currently separating the two sides and the Red Devils enjoying a game-in-hand over David Moyes’ men.

On the whole, West Ham have been impressive this season although they have lost more league games (eight) than any other side in the top-six in the Premier League. Their defence has been far from solid with more goals conceded than any other side in the top half of the league table with the exception of tenth-placed Southampton although at the opposite end they have scored more league goals than any other side outside the top three.

Inconsistencies aside, the Hammers look very well placed to clinch a European berth at the end of the season with most leading UK bookies going 5/6 that they end up in the top-six and clinch either a Europa League position or a Europa Conference place. Nevertheless Moyes will be aiming for bigger things and with his side already occupying the final Champions League berth, the Hammers boss will be unwilling to surrender this lofty position in the Premier League table.

West Ham’s highest ever finish in the Premier League was fifth position back in 1998/99 and Moyes will be going all-out and go one better some 23 years later, the bookies going around 7/1 that he succeeds in this aim.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

5/6 – To finish in Top Six

7/1 – To finish in Top Four

14/1 – To win the FA Cup

10/1 – To win the Europa League

Update: 09.02.22

West Ham’s 1-0 win at home to Watford last night was enough to send them back into the top four of the Premier League and David Moyes’ men are now looking well placed for a European berth at the end of the season.

West Ham United bounced back from their two-game losing run in the Premier League with a rather unconvincing 1-0 win at home to struggling Watford last night and with Manchester United only managing a draw at bottom side Burnley last night, the Hammers have overtaken the Red Devils in the Premier League table.

West Ham’s inconsistencies have been holding them back in the second half of the campaign and their top-four ambitions were dealt a blow with back-to-back defeats to Leeds United and Manchester United last month, however they are still fancied to clinch a European place at the close of the campaign with most bookies going Evens that they finish in the top six.

As far as West Ham’s top-four ambitions are concerned, most firms now go 8/1 that a Champions League berth comes their way. The Hammers sit in the top four as things stand but they have played one game more than fifth-placed Man United and at least three games more than city rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur who each sit just four points behind the Hammers as things stand.

Little can take away from the fact that West Ham have enjoyed a solid season thus far and aside from league action they have made it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 win (after extra-time) against non-league side Kidderminster Harriers at the weekend. David Moyes’ men are also one of the favourites to win the Europa League after they made it into the knockout stages of the competition thanks to an excellent group campaign.

Update: 26.01.22

West Ham United lost their grip on their top-four position when they lost 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, Marcus Rashford scoring the only goal for the Red Devils in the third minute of stoppage time.

It was huge disappointment for West Ham at the weekend when they dropped out of the top four in the Premier League table following a 1-0 defeat away to Manchester United. With the game poised at 0-0 heading deeper into stoppage time and the likelihood of the spoils being shared, Marcus Rashford scored the winner in the dying seconds to send his side above the Hammers in the league table.

This was West Ham’s second successive defeat following a 3-2 reversal at home to Leeds United the previous weekend and they now sit a single point outside the top four having played one game more than Ralf Rangnick’s men.

Nothing can take away from the fact that the Hammers have enjoyed an excellent season thus far and they remain very much in the hunt for either a Champions League or Europa League berth at the end of the season. In all honesty the latter is looking far more likely, the leading bookmakers going 6/5 that David Moyes’ men finish in the top six this term. As far as a top-four finish is concerned, the odds on the Hammers achieving this aim has lengthened from 15/2 to 10/1 over the past week while they are now way out at 500/1 for a top-two finish to the campaign.

Elsewhere in domestic competition, West Ham are a 14/1 punt to win this season’s FA Cup while on the European duty they remain one of the favourites to win the Europa League trophy at odds of 12/1.

Update: 19.01.22

West Ham slipped up in their pursuit of a top four finish to the season when they lost 3-2 at home to Leeds United on Sunday, however the Hammers still sit in fourth position as we head closer towards the business end of the campaign.

On the whole, West Ham have been something of a mixed bag for much of the season although they have done enough to lift themselves into the top-four of the Premier League. Fifth-placed Arsenal do enjoy two games-in-hand over the Hammers and sixth-placed Spurs have played four games less, however David Moyes’ men are still looking good for a European berth at the end of the campaign.

The leading UK bookmakers are fairly optimistic that West Ham can finish in the top-four with most firms going around 15/2 that this proves to be the case. Nevertheless in order to achieve this ambition they need to put their inconsistencies behind them and embark upon another winning run between now and the end of the season. Realistically, a Top-Six finish is more achievable for the Hammers and this is priced at a general 8/11 with most firms.

For those of a more optimistic nature, the Hammers can be backed at 250/1 to finish in the top two this season while they are way out at 1000/1 to win a Premier League title which is effectively wrapped up by Manchester City.

On the other side of the coin, West Ham are 1/10 not to finish in the top four this season and Evens not to finish the season in the top six.

With regard to European football, West Ham remain one of the fancied sides in the Europa League despite the addition of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona who dropped down from the Champions League earlier in the campaign. The Hammers made it through to the knockout stages of the competition courtesy of an excellent group campaign and they are as low as 9/1 to go all the way in Europe’s second tier tournament.

04.01.22

West Ham United remain in touch with the top four in the Premier League table thanks to some excellent recent performances and the bookies have one again shortened the odds on them clinching a Champions League berth via a top-four finish.

West Ham’s top four ambitions received a boost when they edged past Crystal Palace to the tune of 3-2 at Selhurst Park on January 1st. The Hammers went three goals ahead in the first half but the Eagles mounted a late comeback with their two goals coming in the 83rd and 90th minutes, West Ham holding firm to claim another three points.

At the time of writing, West Ham sit just a single point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and going on recent form, it would be no huge surprise were they to break into the top four in the coming weeks. The bookies are certainly optimistic as to their chances of finishing the season in the top four, most firms now going just 5/1 that they achieve this aim.

The bookies have also slashed the odds on the Hammers in numerous other markets, most notably the ‘Top Six’ market where David Moyes’ side are now as low as 8/11. Indeed a top-six finish to the season is well within West Ham’s means and should they proceed through the second half of the season in a similar manner to the first half, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the Europa League again or even the Champions League next term.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

8/11 – To finish in Top Six

5/1 – To finish in Top Four

225/1 – To finish in Top Two

1000/1 – To win the Premier League

500/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

1000/1 – To finish bottom of Premier League

9/1 – To win the Europa League

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

Update: 29.12.21

West Ham United have been blowing hot and cold in recent weeks but they remain in the top five of the Premier League table. The big question is, will they stay there until the end of the season?

West Ham ended a disappointing three-game winless run in the Premier League when they thumped Watford to the tune of 4-1 at Vicarage Road last night and David Moyes’ men remain very much in the driving seat for a top-six finish. As things stand the Hammers sit in fifth position in the top-flight after nineteen rounds of fixtures and as such, they are in the driving seat with regard to claiming a Europa League berth via their league placing.

The Hammers have also been flying high in this season’s Europa League and they have successfully negotiated a path into the knockout stages of the competition by finishing top of their group. The Hammers remain one of the favourites to win the competition despite numerous large European sides dropping down from the Champions League, including Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

As far as the Premier League is concerned, West Ham are a 10/11 shot to finish the season in the top-six of the Premier League and they are a general 8/1 to finish the campaign in the top four, one position higher than they currently sit after nineteen games. For those of a more optimistic nature, the Hammers can be backed at odds of 225/1 to finish the season in the top two while they are as high as 1000/1 to win the 2021/22 Premier League title.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

10/11 – To finish in Top Six

8/1 – To finish in Top Four

225/1 – To finish in Top Two

1000/1 – To win the Premier League

500/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

1000/1 – To finish bottom of Premier League

10/1 – To win the Europa League

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

Update: 07.12.21

West Ham United are hanging onto their top-four position in the Premier League table and while the likelihood of them breaking into the top-three remains very slim, a Champions League berth certainly isn’t out of the question.

West Ham United have two possible routes into next season’s Champions League, either they can win the Europa league – for which they remain favourites – or they can finish the season in the top-four of the Premier League, a position they currently hold as we approach the mid-way mark of the campaign. On both fronts, the Hammers look very well placed with some excellent performances in the Europa League group stages and similarly impressive showings in the Premier League.

Having dropped points in three successive Premier League outings, Davie Moyes’ men returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win against high-flying Chelsea at the London Stadium, Arthur Masuaku scoring the winner in the 87th minute in bizarre circumstances.

On the back of this much-needed victory, the bookmakers have shortened the odds on the Hammers finishing the season in the Premier League top-four from 5/1 to as low as 3/1. Similarly they have also seen their odds slashed on achieving a top-six finish to the campaign, most bookies now going 4/7 that they achieve this ambition.

On the other side of the coin, West Ham are as high as 500/1 to be relegated this season and 1000/1 to finish at the foot of the table, while in other competitions they are a general 10/1 to win the Europa League, 6/1 to win the League Cup and 25/1 to win the FA Cup this season.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

4/7 – To finish in Top Six

3/1 – To finish in Top Four

66/1 – To finish in Top Two

150/1 – To win the Premier League

500/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

1000/1 – To finish bottom of Premier League

10/1 – To win the Europa League

6/1 – To win the League Cup

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

Update: 09.11.21

West Ham United are a team on fire right now and for the first time since the start of the season, the bookies go odds-on about them finishing the season in the top-six of the Premier League.

The visit of red-hot Liverpool on Sunday was always going to be a tough assignment for the Hammers although while it certainly wasn’t a walk in the park for the home side, they came out of the encounter with flying colours. A 3-2 win over one of the title favourites has naturally resulted in a big shift in the betting markets and David Moyes’ men now find themselves odds-on to finish in the top-six of the Premier League at the end of the season.

On the back of their four-game winning league run, West Ham sit in third position in the Premier League table after eleven rounds of fixtures, Moyes’ side level on points with defending champions Manchester City and just three behind leaders Chelsea at the time of writing. The Hammers are as low as 4/6 for a top-six finish to the 2021/22 campaign and just 4/1 for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth.

Most of the main bookies go 35/1 that the Hammers finish in the top two this term although some firms go as low as 22/1 on this eventuality. While West Ham are unlikely to win the Premier League title, their odds on doing so have been slashed from a general 100/1 to as low as 40/1, a significant shift in anyone’s book.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

4/6 – To finish in Top Six

4/1 – To finish in Top Four

35/1 – To finish in Top Two

100/1 – To win the Premier League

500/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

1000/1 – To finish bottom of Premier League

10/1 – To win the Europa League

6/1 – To win the League Cup

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

Update: 02.11.21

West Ham’s excellent run continued at the weekend when they thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park and the bookmakers have slashed the odds on the Hammers finishing in the top-six in the Premier League at the end of the season.

West Ham United hauled themselves up to fourth in the Premier League table thanks to a thoroughly impressive 4-1 win away to Aston Villa and many fans are starting to believe that a European berth could be theirs for the asking at the end of the campaign. Indeed while these are clearly early days, West Ham’s performances this season are undeniably impressive and it’s fair to say that they have one of the most balanced squads in the top-flight this term.

Having lost 2-1 at home to Brentford early last month – one of just two defeats across all competitions this term – West Ham have embarked upon a five-game winning run, this including a penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City in the League Cup last week. Nevertheless the manner in which they disposed of Villa in the West Midlands at the weekend made many sit up and take notice, including the bookmakers who have cut the odds on West Ham in many Premier League betting markets.

The Hammers are now just 6/5 to finish the season in the top-six of the Premier League this season, some firms going as low as Evens that David Moyes’ men achieve this aim. The East Londoners are 6/1 to claim a Champions League berth at the end of the campaign via a top-four finish, while they are priced at 45/1 and to finish in the top-two and win the Premier League respectively.

Moyes’ men remain favourites to win this season’s Europa League trophy at general odds of 10/1 and following their win over Manchester City in the League Cup last week, the odds on the Hammers winning that competition have been shortened from 20/1 to just 6/1.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

6/5 – To finish in Top Six

6/1 – To finish in Top Four

45/1 – To finish in Top Two

100/1 – To win the Premier League

150/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

500/1 – To finish bottom of Premier League

10/1 – To win the Europa League

6/1 – To win the League Cup

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

Update: 27.10.21

Having thumped Genk 3-0 in the Europa League last week, West Ham United continued the momentum when they edged past city rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

By their own standards, West Ham United are having an excellent season so far, the Hammers flying high in their Europa League group and currently sitting in fourth position in the Premier League table after nine rounds of fixtures. David Moyes is clearly managing to get the best out of his squad and they are looking well placed for a top-six finish to the season at the very least, even at this early stage of proceedings.

From their nine league outings, the East Londoners have only suffered two defeats along the way, these coming by way of 2-1 scoreline at home to Manchester United and newly-promoted Brentford. They will be in for a tough time in November when they come up against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, however the bookmakers are confident that a top–four berth is well within their means.

At the time of writing, West Ham are just 7/4 to finish the season in the top six of the Premier League, these odds shortening from the 5/2 on offer last week. The Hammers are also down from 10/1 to as low as 6/1 to claim a top four berth at the end of the campaign while a top two finish is priced at a general 75/1. For those Hammers fans of a more optimistic nature, the East Londoners can be backed at a general 200/1 to win the 2021/22 Premier League title.

In other competitions, the Hammers are 10/1 favourites to lift the Europa League trophy this season, while they are 20/1 to win the League Cup (ahead of tonight’s meeting with Manchester City) and a general 25/1 to win the FA Cup.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

7/4 – To finish in Top Six

6/1 – To finish in Top Four

75/1 – To finish in Top Two

200/1 – To win the Premier League

150/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

500/1 – To finish bottom of Premier League

10/1 – To win the Europa League

20/1 – To win the League Cup

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

Update: 21.10.21

Having lost 2-1 at home to Brentford in their final outing before the second international break off the campaign, West Ham United returned to action with an excellent 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

West Ham United have enjoyed a solid start to the season and while they have had a few ups and downs along the way, they currently sit in seventh position in the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester United and just three points below defending champions Manchester City. Having suffered only their second league defeat of the season against Brentford before the international break, they bounced back upon their return by taking a maximum points haul at Goodison Park last time out and as such, they are on the right path for a top six finish.

Clearly there’s a lot of the season left to play before the Hammers can start dreaming of a European berth but the bookies have shortened the odds on them achieving this aim. As things stand, the Hammers are now just 5/2 to finish the season in the top-six of the Premier League while they are as low as 8/1 with some firms to finish in the top four, something which would be a massive achievement.

David Moyes’ men are around 50/1 to finish in the top two while the more optimistic fans can back them at 250/1 to win the Premier League title for the very first time.

Having beaten Rapid Vienna at the end of last month, the East Londoners are firm favourites to win the Europa League at general odds of 10/1 while in domestic competition they are 20/1 to win the League Cup and 25/1 to lift the FA Cup.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

5/2 – To finish in Top Six

10/1 – To finish in Top Four

50/1 – To finish in Top Two

250/1 – To win the Premier League

75/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

200/1 – To finish bottom of Premier League

10/1 – To win the Europa League

20/1 – To win the League Cup

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

Update: 30.09.21

West Ham are still flying high in the top half of the Premier League table and confidence will have been boosted by back-to-back wins away to Manchester United and Leeds United.

Having stormed to the top of the Premier League table in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, it was pretty much inconceivable that West Ham United were going to remain in their lofty position for too long, however as things stand they sit just three points adrift of leaders Liverpool. The Hammers have thus far enjoyed a decent campaign by their own inconsistent standards and having edged past Manchester United (0-1) at Old Trafford in the League Cup and Leeds United (1-2) at Elland Road in the league, things are looking rather good for the West Londoners right now.

The Hammers currently sit in seventh position in the Premier League table with their six outings returning three wins, two draws and just a single defeat. A top-six finish to the season is a distinct possibility should they keep up their solid form throughout the season and the bookies go just 5/2 that David Moyes’ men realise this ambition, while the more optimistic Hammers fans can back their side at 14/1 to finish in the top four.

Having already enjoyed life at the top of the league table, albeit very briefly, West Ham are a 200/1 shot to finish in pole position, while they are 55/1 for a top two finish. Relegation is far from everyone’s minds at the London Stadium right now but the more pessimistic can get 79/1 on the Hammers dropping down to the Championship and 500/1 that they finish the season at the foot of the table.

Update: 23.09.21

West Ham United launched their season in blistering fashion, however they have faltered in recent weeks and have dropped from their lofty position at the top of the Premier League table.

Back-to-back wins over Newcastle United (2-4) and Leicester City (4-1) propelled West Ham to the summit of the Premier League table on account of their excellent goal difference, however they stay at the top was relatively brief and things have slowed down for the Hammers in recent weeks. The midweek 1-0 win at Manchester United in the League Cup was undoubtedly a welcome result but David Moyes’ main objective will be league points and the fact that his men have picked up just two of these in three league games won’t sit too well with the manager.

As things stand, the Hammers sit in eighth position in the Premier League table after five rounds of fixtures and the bookmakers go a general 3/1 that they finish the season in the top-six of the Premier League. The optimistic can back a top-four finish at odds of 14/1 while those whose optimism reaches undreamt of heights can back them to win the Premier League title at odds of 250/1.

Those whose glass is always half empty can back the Hammers to suffer relegation to the Championship at 33/1 while Moyes’ side are a general 150/1 to finish at the bottom of the pile. A top half finish to the season is priced at 1/2 while a bottom half finish is odds-against at 9/4.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

3/1 – To finish in Top Six

14/1 – To finish in Top Four

80/1 – To finish in Top Two

250/1 – To win the Premier League

33/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

150/1 – To finish bottom of Premier League

16/1 – To win the Europa League

25/1 – To win the League Cup

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

Update: 01.09.21

It was disappointment for West Ham United at the weekend when they were forced to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace, however David Moyes’ men still sit at the top end of the Premier League table.

West Ham enjoyed an excellent start to the season with convincing wins over Newcastle United (2-4) and Leicester City (4-1), however while they will have been disappointed by their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, the Hammers are still flying high in the table after three rounds of fixtures.

Moyes’ side clinched themselves a Europa League berth thanks to their top-six finish to the 2020/21 campaign and the Hammers boss will be confident that his side will once again feature at the top end of the table towards the end of the current campaign. They have certainly got things off to a flying start and the two points dropped against the Eagles will be no cause for concern at this early stage of proceedings.

Perhaps the biggest concern for Moyes will be in defence with West Ham conceding more goals (5) than any other side in the top eight of the Premier League, however they have scored more (10) than any other side in the top-flight with the exception of Manchester City. This has certainly made for some thoroughly entertaining games, however the Hammers boss needs to shore things up at the back or this could prove to be their undoing.

As things stand, West Ham are 11/4 to finish in the top-six at the end of the campaign while they are 10/1 to finish in the top four and 40/1 for a top-two finish to the season. The Hammers are a general 150/1 to win the Premier League title and 33/1 to be relegated.

Elsewhere, the Hammers are 25/1 to win the FA Cup, 25/1 to win the League Cup and just 16/1 to win the Europa League this season.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

11/4 – To finish in Top Six

10/1 – To finish in Top Four

40/1 – To finish in Top Two

150/1 – To win the Premier League

33/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

16/1 – To win the Europa League

25/1 – To win the League Cup

25/1 – To win the FA Cup

24.08.21

West Ham United have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign with David Moyes’ men sitting in pole position thanks to back-to-back wins over Newcastle United and Leicester City.

West Ham United finished sixth in the Premier League table at the close of last season with three points and a single position separating them from 2020 Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur who could only manage a seventh-placed finish. The Hammers will be aiming to repeat this feat in the new campaign and thus far they are managing to give an excellent account of themselves.

Having scored no less than eight goals in two games, the Hammers sit at the summit of the Premier League table thanks to emphatic wins over Newcastle United (2-4) and Leicester City (4-1), therefore it should come as no surprise to learn that the bookmakers have slashed the odds on them finishing in the top-six at the end of the current campaign.

As things stand, David Moyes’ men are priced at just 5/2 with BetVictor to achieve a top-six finish this season while the same bookmaker goes 10/1 that they finish in the top four and thus go through to the Champions League for next season.

33/1 says that the Hammers will finish in the top-two while the unlikely scenario of them winning the Premier League title this term is priced at a general 100/1.

Prior to last season, the Hammers have drifted dangerously close to the relegation zone at times, however the bookies certainly don’t feel that this will be the case in 2021/22, most firms going 33/1 that the Hammers find themselves plying their trade in the Championship next term.

West Ham Best Betting Odds 2021/22

5/2 – To finish in Top Six

10/1 – To finish in Top Four

33/1 – To finish in Top Two

100/1 – To win the Premier League

20/1 – To be relegated to the Championship

20/1 – To win the Europa League

20/1 – To win the League Cup

25/1 – To win the FA Cup