Wales Scores & Results

Wales travel to Poland for their opening game in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign and with that in mind, why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Wales scores and results ahead of this important match.

Poland v Wales Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage at 5pm, Wednesday 1st June 2022

Wales are unbeaten in their last nine outings

Wales have conceded in each of their last four games

Five of Wales’ last six matches have seen both teams score

Poland have found the net in each of their last fifteen outings

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign kicks off tonight and Poland will be eager to get off to the best possible start when they entertain Wales in their tournament opener. The home side made sure of their participation in the 2022 World Cup in March courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Sweden whereas Wales have yet to qualify and will need to successfully negotiate their play-off final with either Ukraine or Scotland this weekend.