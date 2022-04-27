Manchester United Scores & Results

Paul Pogba Next Club Odds

Update: 27.04.22

The future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford has been very much up in the air since he joined from Serie A side Juventus in August 2016 and the love-hate relationship between the player and fans took another turn when he left the field through injury during the 4-0 mauling by rivals Liverpool earlier this week.

After being substituted during United’s 3-2 victory over struggling Norwich City earlier this month, the midfielder was subjected to rounds of boos from the stands and it has now emerged that the Frenchman will likely leave for pastures new when his contract comes to an end during the summer. Indeed with wholesale changes on the cards following the news that Erik ten Hag will take the reins this summer, Pogba is almost certain to leave Old Trafford when the transfer window is thrown open.

Pogba will be a free agent once his contract comes to an end on June 30th and the midfielder will be very much the centre-piece of one of the summer’s biggest deals. Indeed while Manchester City have reportedly rejected the chance to secure his signature, this lack of interest from Pep Guardiola won’t be detrimental to the player’s future.

Indeed reports suggest that Paris Saint Germain have made an official offer to lure him to the French capital, the Ligue 1 side having made headlines last summer when swiping the likes of Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers in order to boost Pochettino’s squad. Pogba may prove to be the latest on this continual conveyor-belt as the French club seek their first ever Champions League trophy.

As Pogba’s Man United contract expiry date creeps ever closer, PSG are huge odds-on favourites to secure his signature this summer with some bookmakers going as low 1/5 that he ends up in the French capital in time for the 2022/23 campaign.

Paul Pogba Club After Summer Transfer Window

1/5 – Paris Saint-Germain

3/1 – Juventus

4/1 – Manchester City

6/1 – Real Madrid

16/1 – Newcastle United

18/1 – Barcelona

22/1 – Chelsea

21.04.22

PSG – 10/11

As things stand, Paris Saint-Germain are the market leaders in the race to secure the signature of Pogba this summer, such a move seeing the Frenchman link up with national team-mate Kylian Mbappe. The decision of the latter on whether he remains in the French capital may be pivotal in determining whether or not Pogba moves there.

Juventus – 4/1

Since his move from Juventus almost six years ago, there have been constant rumours circulating that the Frenchman will return there. There can be little doubt that Pogba played his best football at the Italian club and he certainly endeared himself to the fans in Turin, therefore it would be no huge surprise to see him make a return.

Real Madrid – 11/2

Pogna didn’t help his relationship with Manchester United fans in 2020 when he stated that his ultimate dream was to play with Real Madrid and it should come as no surprise to learn that the Spanish giants are one of the favourites to secure his signature as they look to return to the top level of the European game once again.

Barcelona – 17/2

During the winter months there were many rumours circulating which suggested that Barcelona were interested in signing Paul Pogba, many stories stating that Xavi would love to bring him to the Nou Camp and others suggesting that he wouldn’t be the right fit for the club. Barca’s monetary worries have been somewhat eased following their financial deal with Spotify and as such, this may be a story worth following.