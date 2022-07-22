Manchester City Scores & Results

Update: 22.07.22

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are now firm favourites to secure the signature of Pau Torres during the summer transfer window.

Torres has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United this summer, however the Villarreal centre-back could be set for a move to Manchester City in the next few weeks. Torres is able to leave the La Liga outfit for a reported €50 – €60 million and Pep Guardiola is keen to add him to the squad before the start of the new campaign.

According to reports, Manchester City offer Torres the best conditions and they have apparently been in contact with his agent in the past few days. City are very much in pole position to secure Torres’ signature with the bookies going a general 4/1 that he finds himself at the Etihad Stadium after the summer.

When Nathan Aké’s deal with Chelsea was ongoing, Torres was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City but once it fell apart, these links ended.

Torres helped guide Villarreal to a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season but he is more than happy to part ways with the club at which he grew up.

Manchester United were favourites to sign the Spaniard a few weeks ago but the Red Devils are now out at 8/1, the same odds as Barcelona. Tottenham Hotspur are a 10/1 shot to secure his signature while Chelsea and Real Madrid complete the market at odds of 20/1 and 40/1 respectively.

Update: 04.07.22

Manchester United are set to serve-up a swap offer for Villarreal defender Pau Torres as they seek to secure his signature ahead of the 2022/23 Premier league campaign.

Manchester United are eager to bring Pau Torres to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window and in the event that he leaves Villarreal, then Old Trafford appears to be his most likely destination. New United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on the Spaniard despite also being interested in Lisandro Martinez.

There remains a distinct possibility that United could use fringe players Alex Telles and Eric Bailly as part of a swap deal for the centre-half this summer and the bookies go just 6/4 that the Spaniard does indeed end up with the Red Devils ahead of the new campaign. Bailly would be surplus to requirements in the event that a deal was done with Torres, while the future of Telles is unclear given that Tyrell Malacia arrives from Feyenoord as expected.

United have been chasing Torres for a while now and he is currently valued at around £45 million.

At the time of writing, the odds on Manchester United securing the signature of Torres this summer have drifted slightly and he is now a general 6/4 punt to move to Old Trafford in the next few weeks, while Tottenham Hotspur are as low as 2/1 and as high as 11/2 to get their hands on the player. Chelsea are as low as 13/2 and as high as 16/1 to land Torres while Premier League champions Manchester City are a general 9/1 shot to add him to their books.

Pau Torres Club After Summer Transfer Window Odds

1/2 – Villarreal

6/4 – Manchester United

11/2 – Tottenham Hotspur

13/2 – Chelsea

9/1 – Manchester City

Update: 29.06.22

Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be eager to hang onto star defender Pau Torres this summer but a move to either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur is looking a distinct possibility.

It’s clear why Pau Torres has been attracting the attention of several clubs during the summer transfer window, the player having been one of Emery’s most trusted players last term with 47 appearances for Villarreal and six goals scored during this time. Man United are hunting high and low for central defenders ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and while Ajax’s Jurrien Timber is currently their number one target, Torres is high on their shortlist.

As yet it is still unclear as to who – if anyone – will manage to secure his signature in the summer although there is now a serious possibility that he will be playing in the English top-flight at the start of 2022/23. Reports suggest that Manchester United have held talks with representatives of the player and that there is reason to believe that a deal could be struck for less than the £52 million release clause.

Torres’ contract with Villarreal has two years left on it and as such this could be one of the last opportunities for his current employers to get a decent price for the defender.

As things stand, Manchester United are as low as Evens to lure Torres to Old Trafford this summer while Tottenham Hotspur are as low as 13/8 to get their man. Elsewhere in the market, Chelsea are 11/4 with some firms but as high as 14/1 elsewhere while Bayern Munich are a general 7/1.

Pau Torres Next Club Odds

17/20 – Villarreal

Evens – Manchester United

2/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

11/4 – Chelsea

Update: 21.06.22

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United look set to battle it out for the signature of coveted Villarreal centre-half Pau Torres during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish defender finds himself being pursued by a handful of top European clubs and there is every possibility that he could find himself plying his trade in the Premier League in 2022/23. Indeed both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to shore up their defence ahead of the new season and they have earmarked Torres who played a pivotal role in sending the Spanish club through to the semi-finals of the Champions League last year.

As things stand, Villarreal are odds-on at just 17/20 to keep Torres on their books while Manchester United are Evens with some bookmakers but as high as 5/2 elsewhere. Tottenham Hotspur are a general 2/1 shot to get their hands on the 25-year-old before the end of the summer transfer window while Chelsea are as low as 11/4 to secure his signature.

Torres has a mere two years left on his contract with Villarreal and as such, this may be one of the last chances that the club have of securing a substantial fee for the player. Central defence has been a big area of concern for Manchester United, their back line having been under close scrutiny.

Pau Torres Next Club Odds

17/20 – Villarreal

13/8 – Manchester United

2/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

11/4 – Chelsea

7/1 – Bayern Munich

15.06.22

After drifting a couple of weeks ago, the odds on Pau Torres making a summer move to Old Trafford have started to shorten once again.

In late May, Manchester United appeared to be the most likely destination for Spain centre-back Pau Torres this summer in the event that he leaves Villarreal with most bookmakers going around 6/4 that he went to Old Trafford and 5/1 that he ended up at White Hart Lane. Nevertheless over the past fortnight the odds on him joining Tottenham Hotspur shortened to as low as Evens while the price on him moving to Manchester United drifted to a general 4/1.

It appears that a move to Man United may still be on the cards however and this has proven to be one of the most popular bets in this particular market. Indeed some bookies now go as low as Evens that the 25-year-old becomes one of the first signings for new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

With 19 caps to his name, the centre back is now 11/8 to move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer and best odds of 17/20 to remain with current employers Villarreal.

The likelihood is that Ten Hag will aim to boost his central defence in view of Harry Maguire’s recent struggles, the probably departure of Eric Bailly and an indifferent 2021/22 campaign for Raphael Varane.

Pau Torres Next Club Odds

17/20 – Villarreal

Evens – Manchester United

11/8 – Tottenham Hotspur

7/1 – Bayern Munich

11/1 – Newcastle United