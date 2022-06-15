Manchester United Scores & Results

Odds on Pau Torres moving to Manchester United shortened

After drifting a couple of weeks ago, the odds on Pau Torres making a summer move to Old Trafford have started to shorten once again.

In late May, Manchester United appeared to be the most likely destination for Spain centre-back Pau Torres this summer in the event that he leaves Villarreal with most bookmakers going around 6/4 that he went to Old Trafford and 5/1 that he ended up at White Hart Lane. Nevertheless over the past fortnight the odds on him joining Tottenham Hotspur shortened to as low as Evens while the price on him moving to Manchester United drifted to a general 4/1.

It appears that a move to Man United may still be on the cards however and this has proven to be one of the most popular bets in this particular market. Indeed some bookies now go as low as Evens that the 25-year-old becomes one of the first signings for new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

With 19 caps to his name, the centre back is now 11/8 to move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer and best odds of 17/20 to remain with current employers Villarreal.

The likelihood is that Ten Hag will aim to boost his central defence in view of Harry Maguire’s recent struggles, the probably departure of Eric Bailly and an indifferent 2021/22 campaign for Raphael Varane.

Pau Torres Next Club Odds

17/20 – Villarreal

Evens – Manchester United

11/8 – Tottenham Hotspur

7/1 – Bayern Munich

11/1 – Newcastle United