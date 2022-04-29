Nottingham Forest Scores

Nottingham Forest will look to boost their automatic promotion ambitions when they entertain Swansea City at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find the very latest Nottingham Forest scores and results ahead of this important match.

Nottingham Forest v Swansea City Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 30th April 2022

Forest have won five of their last six games to nil

Only one side has scored in each of Forest’s last six outings

Both teams have scored in each of Swansea City’s last five matches

Nottingham Forest’s blistering recent form has propelled them up the Championship table and they are now just one position and three points shy of the automatic promotion places as we close in on the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest have been one of the in-form teams in the Championship over recent weeks, the Tricky Trees having won five of their last six outings to nil. The East Midland side sit just three points adrift of second-placed AFC Bournemouth in the Championship table and they will look to take advantage of the Cherries’ shaky form to leapfrog them into second place.

Forest got the better of already-promoted Fulham in their last outing on Tuesday evening and their only defeat in fourteen league outings came when they lost by a single goal to fellow promotion-hopefuls Luton Town earlier this month.

Swansea City never really threatened the promotion places this season and they never came close to being embroiled in a relegation battle either, the Swans set for a mid-table finish to the campaign. The South Wales outfit shared the spoils with AFC Bournemouth in a six-goal thriller on Tuesday evening and they have drawn each of their last four ahead of this weekend’s outing.

Nevertheless while Swansea City have been having few problems finding the back of the net, they have been defensively frail and this will present Forest with many scoring opportunities. Indeed the Tricky Trees have been solid at the back in recent weeks and on that basis, we’ll be siding with them to claim the three points here with both teams getting onto the scoresheet.

Back Forest to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/2