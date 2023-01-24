Nottingham Forest Scores & Results

Nottingham Forest have hauled themselves clear of the relegation zone and they entertain top-four hopefuls Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday evening, therefore now is a great time to pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out all the very latest Nottingham Forest scores and results ahead of this tough assignment.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United Match Preview

8:00pm, Wednesday 25th January 2023. The City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have shown genuine signs of improvement in recent weeks and while they have been steadily hauling themselves up the Premier League table, they can put league matters to one side on Wednesday evening when they entertain Manchester United in the second League Cup semi-final of the week.

Manchester United lost to a late goal against Premier League leaders and title favourites Arsenal last time out and they will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways. Indeed while they came off second best at the Emirates Stadium, the Red Devils have managed to maintain their impressive form in front of goal by finding the back of the net in all-but-one of their eleven away games.

Nevertheless United have managed just three clean sheets away from home in domestic competition this season and they will be up against a Nottingham Forest outfit which have been showing signs of improvement in recent weeks and which have been consistent scorers at the City Ground. The Tricky Trees have hauled themselves up to 13th position in the Premier League table and they have been solid in front of their own fans with home goals scored in all-but-one of their twelve competitive outings at the City Ground.

This should prove to be an evenly-fought affair but the chances are clearly going to be on offer for both Manchester United and Nottingham Forest here, therefore odds of 10/11 for both teams adding to the scoreline holds plenty of appeal.

Back both teams to score at best odds of 10/11