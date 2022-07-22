Nottingham Forest Scores & Results

Nottingham Forest won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs at the end of last season and they will look to keep themselves in the top-flight next term, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Nottingham Forest scores and results ahead of the new campaign.

Nottingham Forest Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Having finished the regular Championship campaign in fourth position, Nottingham Forest overcame Huddersfield Town in the play-off final to claim a place in the Premier League for the first time since the 1998/99 season. The Tricky Trees have grown considerably under Steve Cooper and he will be going all-out to ensure that their stay in the top-flight isn’t as brief as many predict. Some notable activity in the transfer window will give the fans hope that they can cement their place in the Premier League and we envisage them getting things off to a solid start.

Star player for 2022/23

Jesse Lingard was announced as Nottingham Forest’s latest signing earlier this week and the fans will be hoping that he can emulate the form he showed whilst on loan at West Ham back in 2018/19 when he banged in nine goals along with four assists in his sixteen league outings. The prospect of Lingard and Brennan Johnson linking up in attack will certainly provide the supporters with hope that their team can bang in enough goals to keep them in the top-flight at the close of 2022/23.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

With Lingard on the books along with a handful of others with Premier League experience such as Dean Henderson and Neco Williams, there is every reason to believe that Nottingham Forest can continue their excellent end of season form in the Championship into the top-flight next term.

What are the odds on Nottingham Forest for 2022/23?

Nottingham Forest are one of the favourites to be relegated at the end of next season but they will be desperate to prove their many doubters wrong, the bookies going a general 9/1 that they achieve a top-half finish to the campaign.