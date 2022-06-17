Nottingham Forest Scores

Nottingham Forest are looking forward to their first Premier League campaign since 1998/99 season and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can keep up to date with the very latest Nottingham Forest scores and results.

Nottingham Forest face tough test on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest face a tricky assignment on match-day one of the new season when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United will be confident of hitting the ground running after being handed a home meeting with Nottingham Forest in their first outing of the 2022/23 campaign. The fixture list for the new season was announced earlier this week and Forest will make the lengthy journey to St James’ Park where they will do battle with a Newcastle United side which will likely have been splashing the cash throughout the summer months. Eddie Howe’s men avoided relegation with ease last term despite struggling in the early stages of the season under then-manager Steve Bruce and having spent around £100 million in the January sales, they will almost certainly be recruiting again in the coming weeks.

This will be a tough assignment for Nottingham Forest but it is also a potential banana skin for the Magpies with many Newcastle fans wary about kicking off the new campaign against a newly-promoted side.

Once Forest get their trip to Tyneside out of the way, they entertain West Ham United at the City Ground a week later before travelling to Goodison Park on match-day three. Then the real tests starts as they entertain top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur on 27th August and travel to defending Premier League champions Manchester City just four days later.

Nottingham Forest Opening Fixtures 2022/23

06.08.22 – Newcastle United (A)

13.08.22 – West Ham United (H)

20.08.22 – Everton (A)

27.08.22 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

31.08.22 – Manchester City (A)

03.09.22 – AFC Bournemouth (H)