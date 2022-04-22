Norwich City Scores & Results

Norwich City are in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Newcastle United at Carrow Road and as such, now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Norwich City scores and results ahead of this important clash.

Norwich City v Newcastle United Match Preview

Kick-off: 3:00pm, Saturday 23rd April 2022

Five of Norwich City’s last seven games have seen over 2.5 goals

Norwich City have lost just one of their last three matches

Newcastle United have won each of their last three by single-goal margins

Norwich City will be desperate for a maximum points haul when they lock horns with Newcastle United at Carrow Road this weekend.

It isn’t so long ago that Newcastle United were looking genuine relegation contenders but a few decent results have lifted the Magpies up to the giddy heights of 11th in the Premier League table. Indeed victory over the Canaries on Saturday afternoon would be enough to lift the Tyneside outfit into the top half of the table ahead of Brighton’s meeting with Southampton on Sunday. Either way, the Magpies have been safe from the threat of relegation for some time now and they can sit back and relax between now and the end of the campaign.

Not so Norwich City who are in a desperate situation at the foot of the Premier League table. The Canaries have never really got going this term and it has come as no huge surprise to see them on the verge of dropping straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking, whereupon they will likely be installed as favourites to jump back up again. This has been a woeful campaign for the East Anglians with a mere five wins from their 32 league games, less than any other top-flight side with the exception of fellow strugglers Burnley.

While Newcastle have been grinding out some decent results in recent weeks, they haven’t exactly been blowing away the opposition with their last three victories coming by single-goal margins. Norwich City have been involved in some high scoring games this term but we don’t envisage this being one of them and as such we’ll be siding with the Magpies to once again grind out a win by the narrowest possible margin.

Back Newcastle United to win by a single goal margin at 3/1