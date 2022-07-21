Norwich City Scores & Results

Norwich City have become something of a yo-yo club between the top two divisions and they will doubtless be looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation at the end of last season, therefore why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can find all the very latest Norwich City scores and results ahead of the new season.

Norwich City Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Norwich City endured a thoroughly miserable season in 2021/22 and it came as no huge surprise when they ended up at the foot of the league table and dropped straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking. They are now seen very much as a yo-yo club between the top two divisions and with just a single win from their final sixteen Premier League outings, it was clear that they were preparing for life back in the second tier for a considerable length of time.

Star player for 2022/23

While Norwich finished rock bottom of the Premier League table in 2021/22, they did possess a prolific goalscorer in the form of Teemu Pukki who managed to hit the back of the net 11 times whilst on league duty. The Finn will doubtless prove to be lethal in the Championship next term given that he scored no less than 55 goals in his last two seasons in the second tier.

The Canaries will certainly be disappointed to have dropped out of the Premier League but if Pukki can get himself amongst the goals, then a quick return to the top flight could be on the cards, the Finn a best price of 5/1 to top the scoring charts in the Championship in 2022/23.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Should Norwich add some defensive reinforcements this summer, then they can get themselves into pole position and win automatic promotion to the Premier League with room to spare. They possess one of the strongest spines in the second tier and given that they are likely to dominate most of their league outings, anything other than automatic promotion would be seen as a big disappointment.

What are the odds on Norwich City for 2022/23?

Norwich City are 6/1 favourites to win the Championship title in 2022/23 and at the time of writing, these odds would suggest that they will go up as champions next year.