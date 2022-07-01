Chelsea Odds & Latest News

The 2022/23 Premier League season is fast approaching and Chelsea will be eager to improve upon their third-placed finish at the end of the last campaign, therefore why not register with any of our featured bookmaker partners using the unique links provided and be sure of the very best Chelsea odds and offers ahead of the new season.

Neymar as low as 9/4 for move to Chelsea this summer

The 2022 summer transfer window has already seen a fair amount of business in the Premier League and Chelsea are one of many clubs eager to splash the cash ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

We should witness a few new arrivals at Stamford Bridge over the next few weeks as title-hopefuls Chelsea aim to improve upon their third-placed finish in 2021/22. The Blues have been linked with many players in recent weeks but the most noteworthy at the time of writing is Neymar, a player who has divided opinions for many reasons. There can be no doubt that the Brazilian superstar is one of the world’s most gifted players but given his ego issues and attitude problems, current employers Paris Saint-Germain could be set to let him go.

There are only a handful of European clubs who could afford to sign the player this summer and as such, the list of potential suitors is limited somewhat. Former club Barcelona are a possible destination for the tricky playmaker although the Catalan side are still struggling financially from the Covid-19 restrictions of 2020 and 2021.

As things stand, it appears that Chelsea would be the most likely destination for Neymar in the event that he leaves PSG. The West London club are now in the hands of ambitious new owners and the bookies go as low as 9/4 that the Brazilian finds himself plying his trade at Stamford Bridge in 2022/23.

Neymar Club After Summer Transfer Window Best Odds

3/1 – Chelsea

7/1 – Barcelona

12/1 – Manchester City

18/1 – Juventus

20/1 – Newcastle United