Watford Scores & Latest News

Ry Hodgson has announced that he has no future at Vicarage Road

Who will take the reins at Vicarage Road this summer

Update: 05.05.22

Queens Park Rangers assistant boss John Eustace has emerged as big favourite to take charge at Vicarage Road following the news that Roy Hodgson is set to retire at the end of the season.

Eustace made 157 league appearances for Watford from 2008 to 2013 and since joining QPR he has been credited with bringing some much-needed stability to the club. He was briefly caretaker manager at the club in 2019. Best odds of Evens suggest that a return to Vicarage Road could be on the cards this summer, however he is also touted as one of the leading contenders for the QPR position with current incumbent Mark Warburton having vacated the hot-seat.

Elsewhere, several other names are in the frame at low prices and the first of these is Sean Dyche, the former Burnley manager having been sacked from Turf Moor earlier this season with his Clarets side languishing in the relegation zone at that point. Dyche is currently a 6/1 shot for the Watford job, alongside the likes of Diego Martinez and Kieran McKenna at the same odds. McKenna was assistant at Manchester United from 2018 to 2021 and he left Old Trafford to take the reins at Ipswich Town in December.

Fabio Cannavaro is also a contender at 14/1 while Gareth Ainsworth is slightly further down the betting at 16/1, the Wycombe Wanderers boss taking his side into the League One play-offs where they lock horns with MK Dons this evening. The Chairboys clinched a top-six finish to the regular season with a win over Burton Albion in their final match.

Wayne Rooney is another notable contender although he is way down the betting at 25/1, England’s record goalscorer receiving numerous plaudits for Derby County’s gallant bid to retain their Championship status this term, a battle which they ultimately lost.

Next Watford Manager Odds

Evens – John Eustace

6/1 – Sean Dyche

6/1 – Diego Martinez

6/1 – Kieran McKenna

14/1 – Fabio Cannavaro

16/1 – Gareth Ainsworth

Update: 27.01.22

Having left Crystal Palace at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Roy Hodgson is returning to the Premier League with Watford following the recent sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Watford dismissed Claudio Ranieri earlier this week and his replacement will be the 15th change of manager since the club was taken over by the Pozzo family ten years ago. Hodgson’s main remit will be to turn around the fortunes of a side which currently sit in 19th position in the Premier League table, however he will certainly have his work cut-out. As yet, the length of Hodgson’s contract has not been revealed.

Hodgson has a wealth of management experience on his CV and the Hornets will be his 17th appointment as head coach. He has managed in no less than eight different countries and he has taken charge of national sides such as Finland, United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. He guided Fulham to the final of the Europa League in 2010 before being appointed as manager of Liverpool the same summer. Having left Anfield after just six months in charge of the Reds, Hodgson joined West Bromwich Albion and guided the side to two mid-table finishes.

As England manager, he guided the Three Lions to the quarter-finals of the 2012 European Championships but left this position following a hugely disappointing last-sixteen defeat to Iceland four years later in the same competition.

As Crystal Palace manager, Hodgson lost his first three matches in charge of the Eagles but he subsequently guided the side to 11th position at the end of his first season in charge. In the following three campaigns, the South London side finished 12th and 14th on two occasions.

At 74 years of age, Hodgson will be the oldest manager in the Premier League.

25.01.22

Watford are now searching for their third manager of the season following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, however who will take the reins at Vicarage Road?

After just three months in charge of Watford, Claudio Ranieri has been sacked at Vicarage Road by a board which is clearly lacking any degree of patience. The Hornets are languishing close to the foot of the Premier League table and a 3-0 defeat at home to Norwich City was a massive disappointment, however a third new managerial appointment since the end of last season is far from satisfactory for a club teetering on the edge.

As things stand, Fabio Cannavaro is early frontrunner to replace Ranieri in the hot-seat although he has also been linked to the Everton position which was recently vacated by the sacking of Rafael Benitez. Nevertheless the Hornets may steal a march on the Goodison Park outfit given Cannavaro’s Italian links with club owner and managing director Gino Pozzo.

Another leading contender for the Watford position is Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea boss having been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge twelve months ago. In the past year, Lampard has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Norwich City and Crystal Palace, while he is also one of the frontrunners for the Everton position. Indeed the Toffees would almost certainly be his preferred choice, however Watford may appeal given that it is closer to home.

Gino Pozzo will doubtless know Paulo Fonseca from his recent position at AS Roma where he steered the club to the semi-finals of the Europa League last term. Like the other contenders, Fonseca has been linked to the position at Goodison Park although he will certainly be on Pozzo’s radar as the search for a new manager gets underway.