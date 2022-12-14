QPR Scores & Results

Queens Park Rangers have appointed Neil Critchley as manager as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Neil Critchley appointed as QPR manager

Update: 14.12.22

Former Aston Villa and Liverpool assistant Neil Critchley has been appointed as the new manager of Queens Park Rangers with a three-and-a-half year contract. He replaces Michael Beale in the hot-seat at Loftus Road.

Following the departure of Michael Beale to Rangers, Neil Critchley has been high on the list of QPR targets and the former Blackpool man has now penned a three-and-a-half year deal at the West London club. When Beale moved to QPR, Critchley succeeded him as assistant manager at Aston Villa but he became surplus to requirements following the sacking of Steven Gerrard in October.

Before moving to Villa Park, Critchley had enjoyed a successful period at Blackpool where he led the side from League One into the Championship where they finished a fairly respectable 16th in their first season in the second tier.

Critchley told the official QPR website: “I am very excited and can’t wait to get started.

“It is a huge honour for me and I would like to thank the owners, Les Ferdinand and Lee Hoos for entrusting me to lead the club.

“I would also like to thank Paul Hall and his staff for the hard work they have put in during the interim period.

“Now I am looking forward to getting to work with the players and staff. I already know some of the players from working with them previously and I am aware of a number of them, having followed their careers from afar.

“There have been some good foundations laid here and now it is my job to work as hard as I can to build on that.

“We want to move the club forward and ensure we are competing at the top end of the Championship table.”

07.12.22

Michael Beale has upped sticks and moved from West London to Glasgow where he replaces Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers and Neil Critchley is favourite to succeed him at Queens Park Rangers.

Queens Park Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Michael Beale to Rangers and they will be eager to make a quick appointment in order to keep their promotion push firmly on track. The West London outfit sit in sixth position in the Championship table although their bid for promotion suffered a setback prior to the World Cup break with a poor run of form.

Neil Critchley – 2/1

As things stand, Neil Critchley is favourite for the vacant position at general odds of 2/1, the former Blackpool head coach having been out of work since vacating his position as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa. He was in charge of Blackpool for 109 games with a win rate of 41% during this time.

Mark Cifuentes – 4/1

Mark Cifuentes is next in the betting market to be appointed as QPR boss at odds of 4/1, the 40-year-old currently in charge at Hammarby IF. He has impressed during his time in charge of the club with two ‘Manager of the Month’ awards to his name since January 2022 and QPR will be eager to lure him to the Championship.

Chris Wilder – 6/1

Chris Wilder left Middlesbrough a little over two months ago but he is being linked with a return to management, the 55-year-old a general 6/1 to take charge at Loftus Road. Wilder is an old hand at getting sides promoted into the Premier League and QPR will regard him as a suitable contender to keep their promotion push on track.