Norwich City Results & Scores

Norwich City have appointed David Wagner as their new manager

Next Norwich City Manager Odds

Update: 09.01.22

As expected, Norwich City have appointed David Wagner as their new manager following the recent departure of Dean Smith.

David Wagner lifted Huddersfield Town up to the Premier League during his time in charge at the West Yorkshire club and he has been appointed as manager of Norwich City following the recent sacking of Dean Smith. The former Terriers boss has penned a 12-month rolling contract with the Canaries and he takes the reins after Smith was dismissed following a poor run during which the side won just three of their last thirteen in the Championship.

His first game in charge ended with a 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Allan Russell had been in charge in a temporary capacity for the past two home matches, the Canaries collecting just a single point during this time with a draw against Reading and defeat to Watford. At the time of writing, Norwich sit in eleventh position in the Championship table and while their promotion bid isn’t entirely dead in the water, they undeniably have a large mountain to climb between now and the end of the campaign.

Wagner will be linking up once again with Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber with whom he last paired up at Huddersfield Town.

Wagner said: “This is a very special and proud moment for me. To be here, back in England, as the head coach of Norwich City is a huge honour.

“I’ve very pleased with what I have seen so far. The facilities at the training centre are top class. We now have to look forward and work extremely hard.

“This is a new challenge for us all. Will it be easy? No. We have to leave what has happened in the past behind. If we want success, we have to be together. Together as a group of players, backroom staff and supporters.”

Update: 03.01.22

Having lost 1-0 at home to Watford yesterday, Norwich City will be desperate to bounce back and get their promotion push back on track. A new manager would certainly help their cause and David Wagner is one of the names being linked to the vacant hot-seat at Carrow Road.

As they ramp up their search for a suitable replacement for recently-departed Dean Smith, Norwich City are reportedly set to interview David Wagner with a view to appointing him as their new manager. The German is on a three-man shortlist for the position and he has a wealth of experience in the Championship after lifting Huddersfield Town into the top-flight six years ago. He has also worked with Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and as such, is familiar with the set-up at Carrow Road.

Wagner’s last appointment was with Swiss top-flight side Young Boys and he has been without a managerial position since leaving there in March last year. The Canaries will hold talks with Wagner this week but they are also expected to speak to two other candidates with further meetings planned for this week.

The appointment process will be headed by Webber and the club will be hoping to have the position filled by Thursday.

Norwich City dropped down to 11th position in the Championship table following a 1-0 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road yesterday. The East Anglians have managed just a single win from their last six league outings and they are priced as high as 6/1 to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Update: 27.12.22

Championship promotion-hopefuls Norwich City have parted company with manager Dean Smith and are now on the hunt for a suitable replacement who can continue their promotion push.

Following the sacking of Dean Smith at Carrow Road, the Canaries are aiming to lure Sean Dyche to East Anglia as they push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Having lost 2-1 to Luton Town, Norwich City have dropped down to fifth position in the Championship table and as they prepare for the visit of Reading in their final outing of 2022, they will be aiming to bring someone in as a suitable replacement for Smith as soon as possible.

Who are favourites for the Norwich City post?

6/4 – Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche is being viewed as the most likely successor to Smith, the former Burnley manager having been out of work since leaving Turf Moor in 2021/22. He has a wealth of experience at this level with two promotions to the Premier League with the Clarets and some bookmakers have him priced as low as 6/4 to take charge at Carrow Road.

3/1 – Scott Parker

Scott Parker is another leading contender for the vacant Carrow Road hot-seat, the 42-year-old possessing experience of lifting clubs from the second tier into the Premier League. He hauled Fulham and AFC Bournemouth into the top flight and will fully understand exactly what is required by the Canaries.

5/1 – Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder parted ways with Middlesbrough less than three months ago but the 55-year-old is being linked with a swift return back into management. Wilder is an old hand at getting clubs promoted into the Premier League and he is being seen as someone who could keep Norwich City’s promotion push on track.

Update: 16.11.21

Norwich City have appointed Daniel Farke’s successor, former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith announced as the new manager at Carrow Road with a contract seeing him through to 2024.

Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has been announced as Daniel Farke’s successor at Carrow Road, the latter having been sacked earlier this month with the Canaries bottom of the Premier League table. Thus far, the East Anglian outfit have amassed a meagre total of five points from their opening eleven league outings and they currently sit five points adrift of safety as we return from the final international break of 2021.

Smith’s initial game in charge of Norwich City will be against Southampton and this will put him into the history books as the first boss to be in charge of successive Premier League games against the same opposition with different sides, the 50-year-old having been sacked by Aston Villa following a defeat to Southampton.

In his three years with Aston Villa, Smith lifted the side up from the Championship and he took them to then final of the League Cup. He will be joined at Carrow Road by Craig Shakespeare who worked alongside him at Villa Park.

Regarding his appointment at Carrow Road, Smith said: “It has been a whirlwind seven days.

“I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League.

“Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over the last four and a half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

“From the age of 16 I’ve been working in football.

“I think in that time I’ve had four months out and didn’t enjoy it. It’s great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.

“I’ve always worked to improve and develop players – with that obviously comes improved performances. I was really impressed with the idea, structure and vision that is already in place at the club.”

Norwich City’s sporting director, Stuart Webber, said: “I have admired his work for some time and he has been a long-term target in the event that we needed to appoint a new head coach.

“Dean has an outstanding track record and as soon as he made it clear that he was ready to go straight back into a managerial role we contacted him immediately.

“He shares the same values and vision as the club, has a proven track record of winning games in the Premier League as well as developing players and building a winning culture and mentality.

“In Craig Shakespeare we have secured an assistant head coach with an outstanding reputation and vast experience within the game.”

Update: 11.11.21

Having sacked Daniel Farke at the weekend, Norwich City are on the hunt for a new manager and it is starting to look as though Frank Lampard will be given the gig.

Norwich City remain firmly at the foot of the Premier League table and the club can ill afford to waste any time in finding a suitable replacement for Daniel Farke whom they sacked at the weekend. The German guided the Canaries to their first win of the season against Brentford on Saturday afternoon but by then the writing was already on the wall and the board had decided to rid themselves of their under-fire manager.

Sporting director Stuart Webber is the man tasked with finding a replacement for Farke and he has held talks with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who has been without a managerial position since leaving Stamford Bridge in January. As such, Norwich wouldn’t need to part with any compensation fee in order to bring him to East Anglia.

The 43-year-old would certainly bring a feel-good factor back to Carrow Road – at least in the shorter-term – however he would face a very tough task in lifting them clear of the relegation zone were he to be appointed.

The bookies feel that he is on the verge of being announced as next Norwich City manager, some firms going 1/2 odds-on that he is the next permanent boss of the Canaries. This leaves him well ahead of closest rival in the betting market, Kjetil Knutsen, who is a general 3/1 shot for the position.

Elsewhere, former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has seen his odds drift from 7/1 to around 8/1 while all other contenders are way down the betting at the time of writing.

Next Norwich City Manager Odds

1/2 – Frank Lampard

3/1 – Kjetil Knutsen

8/1 – Dean Smith

16/1 – Luis Boa Morte

20/1 – Enrico Maaen

25/1 – Russell Martin

25/1 – Roy Hodgson

09.11.21

Following a dreadful start to the season, Norwich City decided enough was enough and sacked Daniel Farke. The big question is, who will replace him in the Carrow Road dugout?

Following the sacking of Daniel Farke at the weekend – ironically after Norwich City’s first league win of the season, the East Anglian club are on the hunt for a suitable replacement and at the time of writing they have a shortlist consisting of three names, namely Frank Lampard, Dean Smith and Ralph Hassenhuttl.

In fairness, Farke’s fate was almost certainly sealed prior to the 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday and the club are set to hold talks with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who has been without a managerial position since leaving Stamford Bridge in January. Also in the frame is Dean Smith who was sacked by Aston Villa on Sunday and who is available for discussions.

Having lifted Aston Villa into the Premier League in 2019 and keeping them up in their first season in the top-flight, Smith is being seen as a key contender with the necessary skills and expertise needed in order to turn things around at Norwich. He was let go by Villa after the side slumped to a fifth straight defeat on Friday evening against Southampton.

Saints boss Ralph Hassenhuttl is something of a long shot for the vacant managerial position at Villa Park but the Norwich hierarchy have big admiration for the job he is doing at Southampton. Nevertheless it remains to be seen whether or not they can tempt him away from St Mary’s.

Next Norwich City Manager Odds

11/8 – Frank Lampard

7/4 – Kjetil Knutsen

7/2 – Dean Smith

20/1 – Enrico Maaen

25/1 – Ralph Hassenhuttl