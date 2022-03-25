Man United Odds

Erik ten Hag is the current favourite amongst the leading bookmakers to be in charge of Manchester United at the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and check out the best Man United odds and offers.

Update: 25.03.22

Manchester United have been holding talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag regarding taking the reins at Old Trafford during the summer. Ralf Rangnick will be steeping down from his managerial position at the end of the season and he is assisting in the search for his replacement.

Manchester United have stepped up their search for a new manager to take charge in time for the start of the 2022/23 campaign and the club bosses have been having talks with Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss is now 1/3 odds-on favourite in the betting market to be next Red Devils manager, however there are still other notable contenders such as Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. Current boss Ralf Rangnick – who will start his consultancy role which will last for two years from the end of the current season – will play a role in finding a suitable replacement alongside club executives John Murtough and Darren Fletcher.

Ten Hag has a contract with Ajax which runs until 2023 although relations between both clubs are strong and Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar – himself a Man United legend – has given his manager permission to speak to the Old Trafford outfit.

United will certainly be keeping an eye on the current turmoil at Chelsea although as things stand Blues boss Thomas Tuchel seems committed to staying at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future. Whoever takes the reins at Manchester United has an unenviable task ahead of them, the current squad clearly lacking balance and composition throughout.

As things stand, Ten Hag is huge odds-on favourite to take charge at Old Trafford at the start of the 2022/23 campaign at 1/3 while the odds on Mauricio Pochettino taking the reins have lengthened from 6/4 to 5/1 over the past couple of weeks.

Man United Manager at start of 2022/23 Season

1/3 – Erik ten Hag

5/1 – Mauricio Pochettino

15/2 – Thomas Tuchel

16/1 – Roberto Mancini

16/1 – Luis Enrique

16/1 – Antonio Conte

Update: 09.03.22

Mauricio Pochettino remains big favourite to be in charge of Manchester United at the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Odds drifted

The odds on Mauricio Pochettino being at the helm at Old Trafford at the start of next season have drifted slightly but the Argentinian remains firm favourite to be the next permanent manager of Manchester United at a general price of 6/4. Indeed reports suggest that Pochettino is the first choice of the United board as he edges closer to his first league title as manager of Paris Saint Germain. His side are currently thirteen points clear at the summit of the French top-flight with just eleven games left to play and his current employers will understandably be reluctant to let him go.

Derby demolition

The chances of current manager Ralf Rangnick being offered the position on a permanent basis have receded significantly following the 4-1 demolition to Manchester City in the weekend derby match. Indeed this disappointing result was a massive blow to United’s top-four ambitions and the odds on Rangnick being in charge at the start of 2022/23 are 6/1.

Other contenders

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is still being viewed as a serious contender for the position, the Dutchman currently a 15/8 punt to be offered the gig. Other notable contenders include Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte at a general 5/1, while long-term Atletico Madrid boss Diego Someone is a 12/1 shot. Carlo Ancelotti is out at 14/1 while Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is 16/1 to swap the King Power Stadium for Old Trafford this summer.

Man United Manager at start of 2022/23 Season

6/4 – Mauricio Pochettino

15/8 – Erik ten Hag

5/1 – Antonio Conte

6/1 – Ralf Rangnick

12/1 – Diego Simeone

14/1 – Carlo Ancelotti

16/1 – Brendan Rodgers

Update: 02.03.22

Ralf Rangnick has effectively been ruled out of the running to be Manchester United manager at the start of the 2022/23 season and the bookies are favouring Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Erik ten Hag to be in the hot-seat this summer.

Manchester United won’t be extending Ralf Rangnick’s contract as manager beyond the current season and that opens the door to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint Germain gaffer Mauricio Pochettino. The Red Devils revealed that they will be stepping up their search for a permanent long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who left Old Trafford with approximately £8 million after being dismissed earlier this season. Rangnick took the reins in an interim capacity until the end of the current campaign but he is now out of the running to be the next permanent boss.

The 63-year-old will remain at Old Trafford in a consultancy role as laid out in his contract but he almost certainly won’t be given the chance to take charge of the team. Man United football director John Murtough said: “We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a permanent manager who will take charge this summer with the objective to get us back to challenging for domestic and European titles.”

As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino is firm favourite to take charge before the start of next season, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager having been targeted following the sacking of Solskjaer in November. Nevertheless Rangnick has been giving a glowing report of Erik ten Hag following g his five successful years in charge of Ajax.

Whoever is given the gig will be under immediate pressure to deliver.

Murtough continued: “We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season.

“I want to reiterate, however, that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United — and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.”

Man United Manager at start of 2022/23 Season

Evens – Mauricio Pochettino

9/4 – Erik ten Hag

5/1 – Antonio Conte

6/1 – Ralf Rangnick

12/1 – Diego Simeone

14/1 – Carlo Ancelotti

16/1 – Brendan Rodgers

Update: 18.02.22

Rumours of discontent are circling at Old Trafford right now and we take a look at who may be next in charge of the Red Devils by the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Off-field power struggles

If the indifferent and sometimes downright disappointing form of Manchester United wasn’t enough of a headache for under-fire interim boss Ralf Rangnick, off-field power struggles now appear to be coming to a head. Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have reportedly been embroiled in something of a power battle over the captains armband, the former apparently feeling undermined by the Red Devils boss who called upon Ronaldo to mentor some of the younger players in the squad. Nevertheless there’s nothing else to suggest that the captaincy will be changing any time soon and would Rangnick or any other managerial contender seriously consider choosing a 37-year-old to captain the side?

Odds lengthening

With regard to the managerial position, Rangnick is a 5/1 shot to be appointed as United boss at the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. As short as 3/1 at the start of the year, defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and an exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough have resulted in his odds lengthening.

Leading contenders

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag remains firm favourite to take the reins at Old Trafford at the start of next season, while Mauricio Pochettino is a 5/2 shot to swap Paris for Manchester during the summer months. Under-fire Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is 13/2 to take charge while long-term Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is 12/1 for the gig.

Man United Manager at start of 2022/23 Season

6/4 – Erik ten Hag

5/2 – Mauricio Pochettino

5/1 – Ralf Rangnick

13/2 – Brendan Rodgers

12/1 – Diego Simeone

14/1 – Didier Deschamps

Update: 08.02.22

Erik ten Hag has overtaken Mauricio Pochettino in the betting to be named as Manchester United manager for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

As things stand, current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is the market favourite to be next manager of Manchester United at general odds of 6/4. Original favourite Mauricio Pochettino has seen his odds drift to around 5/2 from a low of 6/4 just two weeks ago, this despite question marks surrounding his record at Paris Saint Germain. The big-spending side were beaten to the French title by Lille last term and Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time now.

Ten Hag has lifted Ajax to the summit of the Dutch top-flight where they currently enjoy a five-point lead over second-placed PSV. Ajax’s statistics under their manager make for impressive reading with a mammoth 64 goals scored in 21 games and just 5 conceded thus far in league action. They have also impressed in the Champions League with the second-highest goal difference in the current campaign behind Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Ajax boss has also steered his side into the knockout stages of the competition with six wins from six group stage outings and as such, it’s no surprise that he has attracted the attention of Manchester United.

Elsewhere in the market, Ralf Rangnick is a 5/1 shot to continue as manager of United beyond the end of the current campaign, while Brendan Rodgers is 12/1 to take the reins. The current Leicester City manager is under pressure following his side’s exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Nottingham Forest and he is favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight.

27.01.22

Mauricio Pochettino favourite to be in charge of Man United at start of 2022/23

Manchester United are stepping up their search for suitable manager to take them into the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and the four-man shortlist includes Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers.

Man United have drawn up a four-man shortlist as they seek for a new permanent manager. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having been sacked earlier this season, the club appointed Ralf Rangnick to take charge until the end of the current season and the German coach is set to undertake a consultancy role in the subsequent two seasons. As such, United remain on the hunt for a permanent replacement in the Old Trafford dug-out and this process will get underway in the next few weeks.

The Red Devils will be focusing purely on managers with the experience of coaching the biggest teams in European football and Mauricio Pochettino is currently high in their list of potential targets. The Argentinian coach steered Tottenham Hotspur into the final of the 2019 Champions League where they lost to Premier League rivals Liverpool and he would certainly bring with him plenty of top-level experience.

Erik ten Hag is also one of United’s main targets, the Dutchman having won two Eredivisie titles with Ajax and lifting the side into the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2018/19.

Brendan Rodgers is another name on the shortlist and while in the past he has distanced himself from any suggestions that he could be lured from Leicester City, his dressing room bust-ups and some shoddy form in European competition may hint at unrest at the King Power Stadium. Rodgers is one of the better managers in the Premier League and some feel that he would be better suited to life at Old Trafford.

Man United Manager at start of 2022/23 Season

6/4 – Mauricio Pochettino

5/2 – Ralf Rangnick

11/2 – Brendan Rodgers

13/2 – Erik ten Hag