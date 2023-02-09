Manchester City Odds

Next Manchester City Manager Odds

Update: 09.02.23

Pep Guardiola is one of the favourites in the ‘Next Premier League Manager to Leave’ betting market and while the Catalan-born coach has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2025, there are absolutely no guarantees that he will see this out, especially in light of current events.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have been the dominant force in English football for many seasons but they now find themselves under the spotlight for completely different reasons. Early this week, the Premier League charged the club with over 100 breaches of their financial rules and while City will doubtless challenge these charges, there is a real chance that they will be on the receiving end of some hefty penalties. These could involve fines but potentially more damaging they could involve a large points deduction.

This will almost certainly be a long and drawn-out process but with the charges hanging over the club, the likelihood is that it will have a big impact on how they operate. Will City be in the Champions League next season or will they be sent down to the Championship as a punishment? Top summer target Jude Bellingham will doubtless be taking all of this into consideration when he decides whether to move to the Etihad Stadium or not.

Such a move would also lose appeal should manager Pep Guardiola decide that he doesn’t want to be involved in the sorry state of affairs at the club. He is just 9/2 to be the next managerial departure in the top-flight and having stated that he would quit his position is it was proven that the club had cheated in any way in order to get to where they currently are, it seems that a swift departure may well be on the cards.

Should Guardiola leave the Etihad Stadium, some big names have been linked to the position such as Luis Enrique who has got Spain playing some excellent football right now. He also impressed while at Barcelona and with 62 caps to his name, he knows only too well how to handle the big egos.

Another leading candidate is Mikel Arteta although with Arsenal currently flying high at the summit of the Premier League, it’s unlikely that the would be tempted to make a move at this time. A somewhat wildcard shout is Mauricio Pochettino, the former Spurs boss being out of work since parting ways with PSG. He is tried and tested at a domestic level and while his stock has fallen of late, he has plenty of experience handling big-name players.

28.10.21

With Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly looking for a new role on the International stage when his contract expires at the Etihad Stadium in 2023, who are the favourites to replace him?

Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers favourites for City job

Manchester City supporters were shocked when reports suggested that Pep Guardiola won’t be renewing his contract with the club when it comes to an end in 2023. The Spaniard is apparently considering an international managerial posting as his next challenge and this would leave City looking for a suitable replacement.

This uncertainty has led to numerous names being linked with a move to Manchester City and as things stand the leading contenders according to the bookmakers are Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers at odds of 9/2 apiece. The latter has allegedly distanced himself from the likely soon-to-be-vacant Newcastle United job, however will he give in to the lure of Manchester City should the managerial position become vacant?

Mauricio Pochettino is currently looking to find a way in which to make his side European champions for the first time in their history, however with the Argentinian already having managed two sides in the Premier League, a return to these shores hasn’t been ruled out.

Next in the list of possible successors to Guardiola is current Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo and former Man City youth manager Patrick Vieira at 5/1 apiece. Gian Piero Gasperini comes in next at 15/2 with Julian Nagelsmann and Giovanni van Bronckhorst at 10/1 and 12/1 respectively.

