Leeds United have parted company with Jesse Marsch and the hunt is now on for a suitable replacement who can help turn things around at the West Yorkshire club, therefore why not keep up-to-date on the latest Leeds United results, scores and news by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Next Leeds United Manager Odds: Who will take the reins at Elland Road?

Leeds United are stepping up their search for a suitable replacement for recently-sacked Jesse Marsch and sources have indicated that they have offered the position to their preferred candidate, namely Arne Slot.

Manager-less Leeds United put their woes to once side on Wednesday evening when they travelled to Old Trafford for their midweek clash with arch-rivals Manchester United. The West Yorkshire outfit sent themselves two goals into the lead and while they were ultimately held to a draw thanks to a comeback by the Red Devils, a point taken from the Theatre of Dreams was a decent outcome and one which would have happily been taken prior to kick-off.

With their midweek outing out of the way, thoughts will once again turn to the managerial situation and the club will clearly be aiming to appoint someone as soon as possible. Finding a suitable replacement for Marsch has thus far been somewhat problematic, various contenders such as Carlos Corberan and Andoni Iraola proving hard to get.

Nevertheless, the club may well be close to getting their man. According to some sources, Leeds United have offered the position to Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, the 44-year-old having lifted his current club to the top of the Eredivisie. They are in with a good chance of being crowned champions for the first time in six years but Leeds have apparently made their move.

The big question is, will Slot be happy leaving a potential title parade to take charge of a side which may well be involved in a relegation battle at the end of the season?

Next Leeds United Manager Odds

4/5 – Arne Slot

3/1 – Andoni Iraola

6/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

11/1 – Marcelo Gallardo

20/1 – Ange Postecoglou