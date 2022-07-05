Next Everton Manager

Update: 05.07.22

It remains to be seen how patient the Everton hierarchy will be with Frank Lampard this coming season but failure to get things off to a positive start could signal the end for the Toffees boss.

Frank Lampard took charge at Goodison Park in January but just six months on from his appointment, he is being touted as one of the favourites in the ‘Sack Race’ market for 2022/23. The former Chelsea boss failed to turn things around following his appointment and while he managed to steer the Merseyside outfit clear of relegation at the tail-end of last season, he has hardly impressed during his time there.

There can be little doubt that Lampard inherited a tricky situation but since he took the reins, decent results have been very thin on the ground. Indeed, given that doubts currently surround his long-term future on Merseyside, the bookmakers have been busy pricing up potential replacements and Wayne Rooney is being backed as a possible replacement.

Rooney took the reins at then-Championship side Derby County less than twelve months after Frank Lampard left Pride Park to take charge at Chelsea. Nevertheless the 36-year-old has now confirmed that he would leave the Rams after a tough few months both on and off the pitch.

Rooney has been linked with the Goodison Park position in the past, most recently after Rafael Benitez was sacked half-way through the 2021/22 season. While he remained at Derby County until this week, his fondness for the Toffees remains and he would certainly be a popular choice with fans in the event of him replacing Lampard next season.

Rooney came up through the Everton academy and as a boyhood fan, his heart would certainly be in it. Nevertheless, Lampard is still in the hot-seat and should Everton get the new season underway in positive fashion, the Toffees boss will feel the pressure lifted from his shoulders. But for how long?

At the time of writing, most bookmakers go 7/4 that Wayne Rooney’s next club is Everton, while elsewhere in the market Newcastle United are a 13/2 shot and Leicester City are 9/1.

Update: 31.01.22

Following a board meeting held to determine who the next Everton manager would be, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was offered the position on Saturday.

Following the sacking of Rafael Benitez earlier this month, Everton have appointed former Chelsea and Derby County boss Frank Lampard as his replacement at Goodison Park. As the Toffees held a final round of talks with candidates on Friday, Lampard was officially offered the position on Saturday and he will take charge on a two-and-a-half year contract with immediate effect. Former Derby County and Swansea City boss Paul Clement will be his assistant.

Other leading candidates prior to Lampard’s appointment were Vitor Pereira – who admitted last week that he did wish to be considered for the position – and Duncan Ferguson who was in charge of the side in a caretaker capacity following the dismissal of Benitez. Club owner Farhad Moshiri flew into London in order to hold talks with the three remaining candidates.

Frank Lampard has been without a managerial role since being dismissed at Chelsea over twelve months ago, the Stamford Bridge outfit sitting in ninth position in the Premier League table at the time of his departure. He took the Blues to the final of the FA Cup and lifted them to a top-four finish in the Premier League during his time in charge. Prior to his 18-month stint with Chelsea, Lampard spent a season with Championship outfit Derby County who he took to the play-off final, the Rams losing to Aston Villa in that match.

Everton have been on the hunt for a new man to take the reins following the sacking of Rafael Benitez earlier this month. The catalyst for his dismissal was a 2-1 defeat to then-bottom side Norwich City. The Spaniard had been in the hot-seat at Goodison Park for around seven months and he was never a popular figure amongst fans.

Update: 27.01.22

Everton are still searching for a suitable replacement for Rafael Benitez who was sacked earlier this month and at the time of writing, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is favourite to be appointed in the hot-seat.

Frank Lampard has been without a material role since leaving Chelsea last January although he could be in line for a move to Merseyside in the next few days or weeks. The former Blues boss is currently odds-on favourite to be appointed as Rafael Benitez’s successor at Everton with most bookmakers going 1/2 that he joins the Toffees. Former favourite Vitor Pereira has fallen down the betting following fan unrest at his possible appointment although he remains one of the favourites to become next permanent Toffees boss.

Pereira would be a contentious choice as replacement for Benitez, after a somewhat unimpressive managerial career with no real success in recent seasons. He managed to lift FC Porto to league titles in 2012 and 2013 as well as Olympiakos in 2015, however his five-month spell at 1860 Munich ended with the club being relegated into the German third tier in 2017.

As things stand, Everton sit dangerously close to the relegation zone in the Premier League with just four points separating them from 18th-placed Newcastle United and whoever takes the reins will be tasked with turning around their flagging fortunes.

As far as a new appointment is concerned, this looks very much like a two-horse race between Lampard and Pereira. Wayne Rooney is next in the betting market although the former Toffees favourite is way out at 7/1. Other notable contenders at the time of writing include Niko Kovac at 10/1, Duncan Ferguson at 20/1 and Rudi Garcia at 25/1.

Next Everton Manager Odds

1/2 – Frank Lampard

9/4 – Vitor Pereira

7/1 – Wayne Rooney

10/1 – Niko Kovac

20/1 – Duncan Ferguson

25/1 – Rudi Garcia

Update: 26.01.21

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is on the verge of appointing Vitor Pereira as new manager at Goodison Park.

Vitor Pereira has been out of work since he was sacked as manager of Fenerbahce in December 2021, however it is understood that he is on the verge of being appointed as Rafael Benitez’s successor at Everton and the bookies have slashed the odds on him taking the reins. The 53-year-old is the favoured choice of club owner Farhad Moshiri although in the event that he is appointed as Toffees boss, his contract may run only until the end of the current season or might include a break clause.

Roberto Martinez was contacted for the position but the Belgium FA refused to release him, understandable perhaps given that this is a World Cup year.

The Portuguese has no experience in the Premier League and in the event that he is appointed as manager, he will be faced with the tough task of lifting Everton out of a slump which has seen the side collect just six points from a possible 42 and drop into sixteenth position in the league table.

Fans have been vocal in their opposition to Pereira being appointed as manager with graffiti being daubed on the walls of the Goodison Park stands in protest at an anticipated announcement being made.

Next Everton Manager Odds

1/6 – Vitor Pereira

5/1 – Frank Lampard

10/1 – Wayne Rooney

9/1 – Niko Kovac

9/1 – Duncan Ferguson

Update: 25.01.22

Former FC Porto boss Vitor Pereira is set to have further talks with Everton regarding the possibility of him taking the reins at Goodison Park and the bookies have slashed the odds on him succeeding recently-sacked Rafael Benitez.

Manager-less Everton are set to hold talks with Vitor Pereira later this week as they look to fill the void created by the sacking of Rafael Benitez, the 53-year-old now just 5/4 to be appointed in the hot-seat at Goodison Park . A number of candidates are being considered for the vacancy, however as things stand Pereira appears to be the preferred option. The former FC Porto boss had an initial meeting with club owner Farhad Moshiri earlier this week and he will be involved in further discussions in the days ahead.

Similarly, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will also hold talks with the Toffees owner regarding the position and he remains one of the leading contenders to succeed Benitez, most bookies going a general 4/1 that he is announced as next Everton boss.

As yet, no contact has been made with Championship side Derby County regarding the possibility of Wayne Rooney moving to his boyhood club as manager although he too is being pencilled in as one of the leading contenders at general odds of 6/1.

Elsewhere in the betting, Niko Kovac is an 8/1 shot to replace Rafael Benitez at Everton while former favourite Duncan Ferguson is now priced at 10/1. Roberto Martinez is a 14/1 punt to take charge at Goodison Park while Fabio Cannavaro is out at 20/1.

Next Everton Manager Odds

5/4 – Vitor Pereira

4/1 – Frank Lampard

6/1 – Wayne Rooney

8/1 – Niko Kovac

10/1 – Duncan Ferguson

14/1 – Roberto Martinez

20/1 – Fabio Cannavaro

Update: 21.01.22

Duncan Ferguson is in charge of Everton in a caretaker capacity following the sacking of Rafael Benitez at the weekend, however Wayne Rooney has returned to the top of the betting to be named as the Spaniard’s successor.

Wayne Rooney has played down reports linking him with a move from Derby County to Everton, however that hasn’t prevented punters from backing him to be the next Toffees boss in the wake of Rafael Benitez’ sacking. The former Everton striker is currently in the hot-seat at relegation-threatened Championship outfit Derby County and he is just one of several names being linked with the Goodison Park side.

Nevertheless while Rooney fully understands why he its being linked with the vacant position on Merseyside, the 36-year-old remains focused on his current job as he looks to keep the Rams in the Championship despite the club being deducted a massive 21 points earlier in the campaign.

Rooney said: “I’m the same as everyone else, I see the speculation on social media and in the newspapers and, of course, Everton is a club I grew up supporting.

“I’m flattered to get brought up in those conversations, but I know Everton will know that for them to have any communication with me they have to go through the administrators.

“Everyone loves a fairytale, but from my point of view my focus is on the game tomorrow. It’s a massive game, it’s a local derby and I have to make sure I treat it with the utmost respect it deserves, and this club deserves.

“They haven’t come calling to the administrators, so I’m not letting anything distract me from the job I’m doing here. I understand the questions have to be asked, but there has been no communication [from Everton] with the administrators, so I can’t say much more on the matter.”

Next Everton Manager Odds

11/4 – Duncan Ferguson

11/4 – Wayne Rooney

5/1 – Frank Lampard

10/1 – Fabio Cannavaro

10/1 – Roberto Martinez

Update: 19.01.22

With Everton having placed Duncan Ferguson in charge in a caretaker capacity following the sacking of Rafael Benitez at the weekend, the odds on the Scotsman being handed the role on a permanent basis have been shortened.

There’s absolutely no doubt that if Everton’s results improve instantly, the chances of Duncan Ferguson being appointed as a permanent replacement for recently-sacked Rafael Benitez would be boosted considerably. Many Toffees fans are backing the Scotsman to succeed the Spaniard at Goodison Park and he was the fans’ choice when Carlo Ancelotti upped sticks and moved to Real Madrid during the summer.

During his last interim spell in charge of Everton, Ferguson did an excellent job and having worked with many managers as a coach and also having played for the club, he would be a hugely popular appointment as far as Evertonians are concerned.

At the time of writing, ‘Big Dunc’ is favourite to be next in the hot-seat with most bookmakers going 13/8 that he is appointed as a permanent replacement for Benitez. Next in the betting is club legend Wayne Rooney who is priced at a general 5/2 to leave Championship side Derby County and take up residence at his former club.

The odds on Frank Lampard have also been shortened to 4/1, the former Chelsea manager having been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge twelve months ago. Jose Mourinho is a new entry at the top end of the market at 6/1 while former favourite Roberto Martinez has had his odds lengthened to 8/1.

Next Everton Manager Odds

13/8 – Duncan Ferguson

5/2 – Wayne Rooney

4/1 – Frank Lampard

6/1 – Jose Mourinho

8/1 – Roberto Martinez

Update: 18.01.22

There remains much uncertainty as to whom will be taking the reins at Goodison Park following the sacking of Rafael Benitez last weekend, however Roberto Martinez is one of the early frontrunners for the hot-seat.

The likelihood of former Everton boss Roberto Martinez returning to Merseyside is still high but according to the markets he faces stiff opposition in the form of club legends Duncan Ferguson and Wayne Rooney.

Benitez was sacked at the weekend following a dreadful run of form and in fairness the writing was on the wall for the Spaniard some time ago. He left the Toffees in 16th position in the Premier League table and whoever succeeds him has a tough task turning things around as we head deeper into the second half of the campaign.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri apparently prefers Martinez but issues surrounding his release by the Belgian FA could hinder any chances he has of being appointed as Martinez’s successor. Prior to his sacking by Everton in 2016, Martinez enjoyed a win percentage ratio of 42.7% with wins in 61 of his 143 games in charge and he would certainly be a popular appointment amongst the blue half of Merseyside.

As things stand, Martinez remains favourite with some bookies at odds as low as 11/10, however most firms are now favouring Duncan Ferguson at a general 5/2. Wayne Rooney completes the top three in the betting, the Derby County boss a 7/2 shot to be given his first managerial position in the Premier League.

Next Everton Manager Odds

5/2 – Duncan Ferguson

3/1 – Roberto Martinez

3/1 – Wayne Rooney

6/1 – Frank Lampard

6/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

17.01.22

Next Everton Manager Odds: Wayne Rooney one of the early favourites

Rafael Benitez’s dismissal came as no great surprise and the catalyst was undoubtedly the defeat to struggling Norwich City at the weekend, this being the Toffees’ sixth defeat in nine outings.

Benitez was certainly on thin ice with his side struggling with some abysmal form and the defeat to the Canaries at the weekend was the final straw for an Everton board which was growing impatient with the Spaniard. Following his sacking, the search is now on for a suitable replacement at Goodison Park and current favourite to replace the Spaniard is none other than boyhood Evertonian Wayne Rooney.

Rooney is currently struggling to lift Derby County out of the relegation zone following a massive points deduction and he is one of the early favourites to take the reins at Goodison Park in what would certainly be a fairy-tale return to the club. The bookies go a general 3/1 on Rooney taking charge in the coming days or weeks, making him second favourite with some firms behind Roberto Martinez.

There are question marks surrounding Rooney’s experience and the ex Manchester United striker will doubtless be wary in the event that he is contacted by the Toffees, mindful perhaps of Frank Lampard who made the jump to the Premier League too soon and who was sacked by Chelsea just a year-and-a-half in.

Apart from favourite Roberto Martinez and Rooney, other notable contenders for the vacant position include Duncan Ferguson at 7/2, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard at 10/1 apiece and Nuno Espirito Santo at general odds of 14/1.

Next Everton Manager Odds

11/8 – Roberto Martinez

3/1 – Wayne Rooney

7/2 – Duncan Ferguson

10/1 – Graham Potter

10/1 – Frank Lampard