England Scores & Results

England were utterly humiliated by Hungary in the UEFA Nations League last night and there are increasing calls for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to be sacked by the FA, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can keep bang up-to-date with the latest England scores, results and news as the side look to bounce back from their biggest defeat in years.

Next England Manager Odds

The odds on Graham Potter taking the reins from Gareth Southgate have shortened to 3/1 following last night’s 4-0 thrashing by Hungary at Molineux.

England have collected a measly two points from their four UEFA Nations League games and while many are of the opinion that this is an unimportant tournament, try saying that to the fans who have forked out handsomely to watch their heroes in action. The boos around Molineux at the final whistle said it all last night and with many feeling disillusioned with the clearly negative approach being adopted by Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate, an increasing number feel it is time for him to go.

Indeed Southgate has been dividing opinion in recent weeks despite leading his side to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the final of the European Championships in 2021, however past glories are of little relevance when current performances are so lacking.

While there is little to suggest that Southgate will be given the heave-ho before the 2022 World Cup, failure to impress on the biggest international stage will surely spell the end as far as his position as England manager is concerned. Favourite to succeed him in the hot-seat is Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter who has seen his odds shortened to just 3/1 to be the next Three Lions head coach.

Eddie Howe, who managed to steer Newcastle United to an amazing turnaround in the latter half of the 2021/22 campaign, can be found at best odds of 6/1 in this market while an unexpected name has emerged in the form of former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germaiun manager Mauricio Pochettino . The Argentinian has had his odds slashed from 66/1 to as short as 8/1 with one leading UK bookmaker, the former PSG boss having been dismissed at the French club after a dismal showing in the 2021/22 Champions League campaign.

Pochettino has been linked with a move to several clubs but could he be the right man for one of the biggest jobs in world football?