Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel and the hunt is now on for a suitable replacement, therefore now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & results page where you will find the latest Chelsea scores, results and up-to-the-minute news.

Next Chelsea Manager Odds

Chelsea sacked manager Thomas Tuchel this morning on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener and the search is now on for a suitable replacement.

Chelsea have been very much a mixed bag this season and with the Blues having won just three of their seven games across competitions, the Blues board decided that a change of manager was the only real way forward. With Thomas Tuchel having been dismissed, the hunt is on for a suitable replacement and the early leaders in the betting market are Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea will make an approach to Brighton & Hove Albion in the hope of luring Potter to Stamford Bridge in the very near future, the Seagulls boss having caught the eye of club owner Todd Boehly due to an impressive three years at the Amex Stadium. Potter’s style of football has won him numerous admirers and he has enjoyed an excellent start to the new campaign with Brighton sitting in fourth position in the Premier League table after six rounds of fixtures.

Potter’s contract with Brighton lasts until 2025 and as such, any deal would almost surely require Chelsea to fork out a substantial sum in compensation to the south-coast club.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title, PSG dismissed Mauricio Pochettino in July and the Argentinian is also one of the frontrunners for the vacant Chelsea hot-seat. The 50-year-old joined the French side just over a year after losing his position at Tottenham Hotspur where he steered the club to a top two finish in the Premier League as well as a Champions League final.

4/5 – Graham Potter

6/4 – Mauricio Pochettino

6/1 – Zinedine Zidane

12/1 – Brendan Rodgers