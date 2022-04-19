Latest Burnley Scores, Results & News

With the 2021/22 Premier League campaign rapidly approaching a conclusion, Burnley continue their search for a suitable replacement for recently-sacked Sean Dyche and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the latest Burnley scores and results as they continue their search.

Chris Wilder favourite to take the reins at Turf Moor

Chris Wilder has been refusing to rule out the possibility of a move from Middlesbrough to Burnley following the recent sacking of Sean Dyche at Turf Moor and the bookies make the former Sheffield United manager firm favourite to take the reins at the Premier League strugglers.

Wilder witnessed Middlesbrough’s promotion hopes go up in smoke following a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town on Monday and after the match, the Boro boss was asked directly about the reports linking him with the vacant position at Turf Moor. When asked whether he would consider taking up the position were it offered to him, Wilder refused to rule out joining the Clarets.

“Listen, I’m an emotional guy,” he said. “We’ve just got beat from a footballing point of view. I’ve just got beat as manager of Middlesbrough, so I can’t stop any of that stuff (Burnley speculation), but I’m not so sure it’s the right time to ask anything like that after a really disappointing defeat from our point of view.”

Wilder was given a chance to further clarify his position later in the press conference but while he made it clear how much he was enjoying being at the Riverside Stadium, he failed to rule out a move to the Clarets.

“I just don’t think there’s a way out of talking about it,” he said. “I think it’s really unfair on anybody. I’m manager of Middlesbrough – nobody knows what’s around the corner for anything, do they? I don’t know what you want me to say or what you want me to do.

“You’re after me dropping my guard and saying something daft. I’m Middlesbrough manager, I’m enjoying working at Middlesbrough, but we’ve just been defeated. Do you want me to come out with a boring one of ‘I’m flattered by whatever because we’re winning games of football?’ Well, we haven’t won today. So, that’s basically where it’s at.”

At the time of writing, Wilder is favourite to take charge at Turf Moor at general odds of 4/5 while former favourite, Sam Allardyce, is now out at 5/1.

Next Burnley Manager Odds

4/5 – Chris Wilder

5/1 – Sam Allardyce

8/1 – Wayne Rooney

12/1 – Nuno Espirito Santo

14/1 – Michael Duff

16/1 – David Unsworth