Blackpool have appointed Mick McCarthy as their new manager following the sacking of Michael Appleton

Mick McCarthy appointed as new Blackpool boss

Championship strugglers Blackpool have appointed Mick McCarthy as their manager following the recent sacking of Michael Appleton. He will remain in charge of the Seasiders until the end of the current season.

Favourites for relegation

Mick McCarthy has made a return to management after taking the reins at Championship side Blackpool. The Seasiders are struggling in the lower echelons of the division having lost 13 of their 27 league outings and they remain one of the favourites for relegation at the end of the campaign. McCarthy’s main remit will be to ensure Blackpool’s survival in the Championship and with just four points separating the side from safety, there’s every chance that he can lift them out of the drop zone.

Terry Connor assistant

The former Republic of Ireland head coach was last in a managerial position in October 2021 when he was dismissed by Cardiff City after being in charge for ten months. He will be joined at Bloomfield Road by assistant Terry Connor and between them they will loom to turn things around at a club which have failed to register a league win since 29th October.

Delighted to be back in the game

Following his appointment, McCarthy said: “I’m delighted to be here, I’m delighted to be back in the game.

“I’m thrilled to be back up at a club where I’ve had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years.”

Blackpool dismissed Michael Appleton earlier this week following the 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road, this result extending the Seasiders’ winless league run to ten games.