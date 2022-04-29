Newcastle United Scores & Results

Newcastle United are in Premier League action this weekend when they entertain Liverpool at St James’ Park and as such, now is an ideal time to check out the latest Newcastle United scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Newcastle United v Liverpool Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 at 12:30pm, Saturday 30th April 2022

Newcastle United have only conceded one goal in their last four outings

The Magpies have won each of their last four matches

Newcastle have lost just three of their last sixteen in the league

Liverpool have lost just twice in the league this season

The Reds have won each of their last three games to nil across competitions

Two in-form sides go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon when Newcastle United entertain Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Only a few months ago, Newcastle United were languishing in the lower echelons of the Premier League and relegation seemed a distinct possibility, however Eddie Howe has managed to turn things around at St James’ Park and as things stand the Tyneside outfit sit in the top half of the division.

Ahead of their weekend meeting with red-hot Liverpool, the Magpies have lost just three of their last sixteen outings in the Premier League and this represents a remarkable turnaround in fortunes. The threat of relegation disappeared some time ago and while there is no realistic chance of them challenging for a European berth, many positives can be taken from their performances in the second half of the campaign.

Eddie Howe’s men have brushed aside the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), Leicester City (2-1), Crystal Palace (1-0) and most recently Norwich City (0-3) in their last four outings, however Liverpool will present the home side with an altogether different proposition on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are involved in a title battle with Manchester City and with just a single point separating the two sides, they will be doing their utmost to avoid making any mistakes between now and the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s side are the complete package right now and having beaten the likes of Manchester United (4-0), Everton (2-0) and Villarreal (2-0) in their last three outings, there’s nothing to suggest they will be slowing things down here.

It’s impossible to go against the Reds right now and we do envisage them getting the better of the Magpies here, however Newcastle have been grinding out some impressive results of late and the home side will be no pushover. With that in mind, we’ll be siding with Liverpool to claim the spoils at St James’ Park and Newcastle to add to the scoreline in what should prove to be a thrilling encounter between these two in-form teams.

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 2/1