Newcastle United Scores & Results

Newcastle United are in Premier League action tonight when they entertain Arsenal at St James’ Park in their penultimate outing of the 2021/22 campaign and as such, now is an excellent time to check out our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Newcastle United scores and results ahead of this important match.

Newcastle United v Arsenal Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Monday 16th May 2022

Arsenal have won all-but-two of the last 19 games against Newcastle United

Arsenal’s last five league outings have each seen three goals or more

Arsenal have found the net twice or more in their last three games against Newcastle

The battle for the fourth and final Champions League berth took a twist on Thursday when Arsenal were thumped 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was far from impressed with his side’s performance but he will be confident that his men can overtake Spurs in the final two games of the season, Arsenal enjoying one game-in-hand over their arch-rivals.

The Gunners now head to Tyneside with a handful of key defenders absent, Ben White back on the bench but doubtful due to his questionable fitness, Rob Holding suspended after receiving a red card in the meeting with Tottenham Hotspur and an assessment needed for Gabriel.

The Magpies will be welcoming back Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson for this clash and manager Eddie Howe will certainly be buoyed by the return of these key figures, as will the whole squad.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they really cannot afford any slip-ups here given that Tottenham Hotspur are now two points ahead of them thanks to a 1-0 win over Burnley yesterday. Indeed they will aim to blow the home side away although we envisage the Magpies creating many chances in this one and taking advantage of the visitors’ depleted back line.

Arsenal do need this more but Newcastle have been a different beast under Eddie Howe and with key players making a return, we believe that the three points could be going the way of the home side in this one.

Back Newcastle United to win at 19/5