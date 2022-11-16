Newcastle United Scores & Results

Newcastle United enjoyed a strong finish to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and avoided relegation with plenty of room to spare, therefore as we head deeper into the 2022/23 campaign why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Newcastle United scores and results.

Update: 16.11.22

Newcastle United’s fine form continued at the weekend when they edged past Chelsea to the tune of 1-0 at St James’ Park and the bookies have further shortened the odds on the Magpies finishing the season in the top six of the Premier League table.

The Premier League has now entered a pause caused by the autumn World Cup in Qatar and as Newcastle United go into the break they find themselves sitting third in the league table after fifteen rounds of fixtures. The Magpies have played one game more than the two sides above them in the division but theirs is nevertheless an enviable position and confidence will be high in the Magpies’ camp that a European place will be forthcoming this term.

Thus far, Newcastle United have lost just once while in league action although they have been forced to share the spoils in six of their fifteen Premier League games. Nevertheless they sit just two points behind defending champions Manchester City (who have played one game less than Newcastle) and seven behind league leaders Arsenal.

On the back of Newcastle’s solid form, the bookmakers have shortened the odds on them finishing in the top six this term, most firms now going just 1/4 that the Magpies realise this ambition. With regard to a top four finish and a Champions league berth for next season, Newcastle are a little above Evens at a general 11/10 which is less than their top six price was just a couple of months ago. In the Premier League Winner betting market, the Magpies are a general 33/1 behind Arsenal (9/4) and Manchester City (1/3).

Upon the resumption of Premier League action next month, Newcastle are involved in two very winnable league games against Leicester City and Leeds United before coming up against in-form Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United 2022/23 Premier League Odds

1/4 – To Finish in Top Six

11/10 – To Finish in Top Four

33/1 – To Win Premier League Title

Update: 04.11.22

Following an excellent start to the season, Newcastle United are flying high in the Premier League table and the bookies continue to chip away at the odds on them finishing with a European berth at the end of the campaign.

After thirteen rounds of league fixtures, Newcastle United sit in fourth position in the Premier League table and while they have played one game more than the two sides immediately below them in the top-flight, punters are backing them to clinch a European berth at the close of 2022/23. The Magpies have lost just once this season whilst in league action although they have been forced to share the spoils in six of their thirteen league matches. They sit just a single point and one position above Manchester United as we head rapidly towards the World Cup break although the Red Devils do enjoy a game-in-hand over Eddie Howe’s men.

Newcastle were in league action no less than six times throughout October and during that month they managed five wins and just a single draw (0-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford. In that time they scored sixteen goals and conceded just three in an excellent run which included a fine 2-1 win away to fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur and thorough demolitions of Fulham (1-4), Brentford (5-1) and most recently Aston Villa (4-0).

Only a couple of months ago, Newcastle United were a general 2/1 to finish the season in the top six although they are now similar odds to claim a top four berth (5/2 with most bookmakers), while the Tynesiders are just 1/3 to finish the season in the top six. The chances of the Magpies clinching the Premier League title are clearly very slim but at odds as low as 40/1 they are above the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the betting market.

Newcastle United 2022/23 Premier League Odds

1/3 – To Finish in Top Six

5/2 – To Finish in Top Four

40/1 – To Win Premier League Title

Update: 07.09.22

With Eddie Howe at the helm, Newcastle United finished a mere two points short of a top-half finish in last season’s Premier League campaign and the Magpies boss will be aiming for bigger things in the current campaign.

Newcastle United’s early season form in 2021/22 was utterly dreadful and while things improved considerably once Steve Bruce had been replaced by Eddie Howe, the Tynesiders were unable to haul themselves into the top half of the Premier League table at the end of the campaign. With a fresh injection of cash from the new Saudi-backed owners, the Magpies will be aiming for bigger and better things in 2022/23 although thus far they have been disappointing with just a solitary win and four draws from their six league outings.

Currently, Newcastle United sit in eleventh position in the league table – the same position that they finished the 2021/22 campaign in – and a push for a European berth doesn’t look at all likely going on recent showings. Indeed the Magpies’ only league win came against newly promoted Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the new season and subsequent draws with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have done little to set the pulses racing. A 2-1 defeat at Liverpool at the end of August was only to be expected, however this only underlined that Newcastle are still some way from the top table of the English game.

At the time of writing, Newcastle United are a general 2/1 shot to finish in the top six of the Premier League at the end of the season and this should surely be within their means, however on recent form the chances of them breaking into the top four look extremely slim and the bookmakers’ odds in this market clearly reflect this view, most firms going 10/1 that Eddie Howe’s men make it into the Champions league for next season.

Newcastle United 2022/23 Premier League Odds

2/1 – To Finish in Top Six

1/4 – To Finish in Top Half of Table

10/1 – To Finish in Top Four

250/1 – To Win Premier League Title

Update: 07.06.22

Newcastle United finished the season just two points adrift of the top half of the Premier League table and many pundits expect even better things from the Magpies in the 2022/23 campaign.

Newcastle United got things off to a dreadful start last season and it looked as though they were set to be embroiled in a relegation battle towards the end of the campaign, however with Steve Bruce sacked and Eddie Howe at the helm, results noticeably improved and the Magpies finished the season with a flourish with back-to-back wins over Arsenal (2-0) and Burnley (1-2) in their closing two outings.

Eddie Howe is likely to have plenty of cash at his disposal when the summer transfer window springs open and we envisage plenty of new faces arriving at St James’ Park in the coming weeks. Indeed the club’s Saudi-backed owners will be eager to make at least one big-name signing during the summer and the fact is that we will see some wholesale changes on Tyneside before the start of next season.

Eddie Howe certainly isn’t the sort of manager who is keen to get involved with big-name signings just for the sake of it and the board will bear this in mind when considering options. Nevertheless with money on the table, we will see a stronger line-up at St James’ Park next season and the bookies are confident that their final league position will be an improvement on last term.

At the time of writing, Newcastle United are a 5/2 shot to finish the 2022/23 season in the top six of the Premier League and thus secure for themselves a place in the Europa League at the very least, while Howe’s men are a general 8/1 to finish in the top four and claim a Champions League berth for the following season.

Newcastle United 2022/23 Premier League Odds

5/2 – To Finish in Top Six

2/5 – To Finish in Top Half of Table

8/1 – To Finish in Top Four

66/1 – To Win Premier League Title

30.05.22

Having struggled in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Newcastle United turned a corner under Eddie Howe and avoided relegation with plenty of room to spare.

In the early stages of the season, it seemed as though Newcastle United would be battling against relegation towards the end of the campaign. The Magpies were struggling to find their feet under Steve Bruce and the new owners were making no secret of the fact that they were seeking a new manager. A series of disappointing defeats resulted in the sacking of Bruce and the subsequent appointment of former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, whereupon results improved noticeably and the Tyneside outfit slowly moved clear of the drop zone.

In the end, Newcastle United finished just two points outside the top half of the Premier League table with a massive fourteen points separating them from the bottom three and just seven points separating them from a European berth. With the side noticeably improved under Howe and the club owners likely to show a willingness to splash the cash in the summer transfer market, the immediate future looks pretty rosy.

Indeed given that the Magpies finished the season reasonably close to a European berth, it’s not unrealistic to envisage them actually appearing in European competition for the 2023/24 campaign. Howe’s men are as low as 1/500 to avoid relegation next season while they are just 9/4 to finish in the top six in the Premier League at the end of 2022/23.

Either way, the chances of the Magpies being dragged into a relegation battle seem extremely remote and the fans can start believing that a European campaign may coming their way in the not too distant future.

Newcastle United 2022/23 Premier League Odds

1/500 – To Avoid Relegation

9/4 – To Finish in Top Six

1/3 – To Finish in Top Half of Table

8/1 – To Finish in Top Four

80/1 – To Win Premier League Title