Newcastle United Scores & Results

Newcastle United managed to steer themselves clear of the danger zone thanks to a solid second-half of the season and Eddie Howe will be looking for a possible European berth in the new campaign, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Newcastle United scores and results ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United Predictions & Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Newcastle United’s 2021/22 campaign could be split into three very distinct parts. Firstly there was a hugely disappointing start to the season and an unsurprising and overdue sacking of Steve Bruce. Secondly there was the arrival of Eddie Howe at St James’ Park and an unconvincing start for the former AFC Bournemouth boss which saw him being chalked in as favourite in the ‘Sack Race’ market.

Thirdly, there was a sprint to the finish line for the Magpies with some excellent performances in the latter stages of the campaign, 38 points being collected from their final 19 Premier League outings. Indeed in the second half of the season, only Liverpool and champions Manchester City enjoyed better form than Newcastle and this was enough to send them up to eleventh position at the end of play.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

There’s plenty of reason for optimism ahead of the new campaign although at this stage it’s hard to say how they will fare in the new season. Much depends on the new arrivals at St James’ Park although at the time of writing they are well stocked in defence and strong in goal. In centre midfield they look light on quality and this is an area which Howe will need to focus. The likes of Maxwel Cornet, Timo Werner and Paqueta are still on the radar so it is perhaps too early to be making predictions about Newcastle’s chances of battling for a European berth next term.

What are the odds on Newcastle United for 2022/23?

The betting markets have the Magpies priced as seventh favourites to win the 2022/23 Premier League title at best odds of 189/1 and shortest odds of 66/1. On the other side of the coin, Eddie Howe’s men are biggest odds of 33/1 to be relegated to the Championship.