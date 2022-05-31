Newcastle United Scores & Results

Newcastle United enjoyed a strong finish to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and boss Eddie Howe is confident that his men can build on this in the coming campaign.

Newcastle United 5/2 for top six finish in 2022/23

Following a very slow start to the 2021/22 campaign, Newcastle United turned things around under Eddie Howe and finished the season just two points short of a top-half finish.

Newcastle United struggled in the early stages of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and prior to the sacking of unpopular boss Steve Bruce it seemed as though the Magpies were destined for a relegation battle at the business end of the campaign. Nevertheless with Eddie Howe at the helm, results took a noticeable change for the better and the Tynesiders moved steadily away from the relegation zone and towards the top half of the league table.

United were never really going to challenge for a European berth but they came reasonably close, just seven points ultimately separating them from West Ham who secured for themselves a place in next season’s Europa Conference League. This was a massive turnaround for a Magpies outfit which many believed was destined for the drop earlier in the season and Howe will look to build on this relative success in 2022/23.

Between now and then we have the small matter of a summer transfer window to contend with and the new Saudi-backed owners will be eager to make at least one headline signing amongst the host of new arrivals which are expected to descend upon St James’ Park in the coming weeks. With United hauling themselves to within spitting distance of the European places, it’s not inconceivable that they could be plying their trade in the Europa League in 2023/24 and the bookies go a general 5/2 that Newcastle do indeed clinch a top-six berth at the end of next season.

Indeed Newcastle United are one of the fancied sides for a top-four finish next term at a general price of 8/1, only the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City above them in the market. It may seem fanciful to believe that Newcastle can appear in the Champions League the season after next but only a few months ago, it was also fanciful to believe that they could finish the most recent campaign just two points off a top-half finish.