Newcastle United Scores & Results

Newcastle United enjoyed a strong finish to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and avoided relegation with plenty of room to spare, therefore as we look forward to the new season why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Newcastle United scores and results.

Newcastle United 1/500 to avoid relegation in 2022/23

Having struggled in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Newcastle United turned a corner under Eddie Howe and avoided relegation with plenty of room to spare.

In the early stages of the season, it seemed as though Newcastle United would be battling against relegation towards the end of the campaign. The Magpies were struggling to find their feet under Steve Bruce and the new owners were making no secret of the fact that they were seeking a new manager. A series of disappointing defeats resulted in the sacking of Bruce and the subsequent appointment of former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, whereupon results improved noticeably and the Tyneside outfit slowly moved clear of the drop zone.

In the end, Newcastle United finished just two points outside the top half of the Premier League table with a massive fourteen points separating them from the bottom three and just seven points separating them from a European berth. With the side noticeably improved under Howe and the club owners likely to show a willingness to splash the cash in the summer transfer market, the immediate future looks pretty rosy.

Indeed given that the Magpies finished the season reasonably close to a European berth, it’s not unrealistic to envisage them actually appearing in European competition for the 2023/24 campaign. Howe’s men are as low as 1/500 to avoid relegation next season while they are just 9/4 to finish in the top six in the Premier League at the end of 2022/23.

Either way, the chances of the Magpies being dragged into a relegation battle seem extremely remote and the fans can start believing that a European campaign may coming their way in the not too distant future.

Newcastle United 2022/23 Premier League Odds

1/500 – To Avoid Relegation

9/4 – To Finish in Top Six

1/5 – To Finish in Top Half of Table

8/1 – To Finish in Top Four

80/1 – To Win Premier League Title