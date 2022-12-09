World Cup Results & Scores

We’re now at the last eight stage of the 2022 World Cup and the quarter-final action continues this evening when the Netherlands lock horns with Argentina, therefore now is a great time to check out our Fixtures & Results page where you will discover the very latest World Cup results and scores as we fast approach the sharp end of the tournament.

Netherlands v Argentina Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7pm, Friday 95h December 2022

The second World Cup quarter-final gets underway tonight when Argentina and the Netherlands lock horns in a match which promises to be a high octane affair.

Argentina were made to work hard by a determined Australia in the last round of the 2022 World Cup, the South Americans only just managing to scrape through on the back of 2-1 victory. They now come up against Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands which have been improving steadily throughout the tournament.

The Argentinians got things off to the worst possible start when they lost to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, however they have since managed to stoke their fire with wins in every subsequent outing. In terms of shots taken per match, they rank fourth and given that we’re far from convinced by the Netherlands backline, we envisage Argentina more than covering a shots line in this one.

The Dutchmen have conceded numerous shooting opportunities since the start of this competition, the only opposition thus far in the tournament against whom they haven’t conceded at least thirteen shots being Qatar. Clearly Argentina have far greater firepower and we wouldn’t be surprised were they to hit fifteen or more.

At 12.5, the line is far too low as far as we’re concerned and as such, we’re more than happy to take best odds of 10/11 on Argentina getting past this tonight.

Our Tip: Over 12.5 Total Shots by Argentina at best odds of 10/11