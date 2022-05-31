Nations League Scores & Results

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League is about to get underway and as such, now is an ideal time to check out the very latest UEFA Nations League scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page. Here you can also take advantage of a wide range of bookmaker free bet offers which you can claim by registering with any of our featured betting partners today.

Nations League 2022/23 Odds

The third edition of the UEFA Nations league is about to get underway and we take a glimpse at the tournament favourites as well as some outsiders and potential dark horses.

Current favourites to win the 2022/23 UEFA Nations league are defending champions France who are available at best odds of 7/2. Didier Deschamps’ side look to have a favourable group containing the likes of Austria, Croatia and Denmark and the France coach will be eager to bounce back from the shock defeat to Switzerland which resulted in them being dumped out of the European Championships last year.

Next in the betting are Euro 2020 (2021) semi-finalists Spain who are priced at a general 6/1, Luis Enrique’s men set for a thrilling clash with Portugal in their tournament opener on 2nd June and also up against the Czech Republic and Switzerland in their group. On paper, this could prove to be a tricky group for Spain against Czech Republic and Switzerland sides which will both have been boosted by their excellent showing in Euro 2020, while they will also be up against Cristiano Ronaldo twice.

Gareth Southgate’s England are third favourites to win the competition, the Three Lions a general 6/1 shot but as high as 8/1 with some betting firms. England have been placed in a tough group containing Germany, Hungary and defending Euro 2020 champions Italy, however Southgate has picked a squad with a mix of experience and youth and with the 2022 World Cup only a few months away, he will be hopeful that his youngsters can learn a lot from this campaign.

As far as outsiders are concerned, Portugal and Germany stand out at general odds of 10/1 apiece. Portugal were the 2019 winners of the tournament and they will be eager to repeat this feat three years later. They have been placed in the same group as neighbours Spain against whom they have managed a draw in each of the last three meetings. Germany have been placed in the same group as England and with Hans Flick in the hot-seat they are in the midst of a rebuild, the coach hopeful that they can leave a positive impression in this tricky group.

As far as dark horses are concerned, the Netherlands look worthy of attention here. The Dutchmen will be up against Belgium Poland and Wales in their group and this is a very winnable group for Netherlands given that Belgium are hardly the force they were just a few years ago. Poland will be tough opposition with Lewandowski looking to make an impression, however Wales will have their minds focused on qualification for the World Cup and this will certainly be given higher priority that the UEFA Nations league.