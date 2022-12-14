National League Scores & Results

We’re now at the half-way point of the 2022/23 National league campaign and things aren’t looking too good for Scunthorpe United who dropped down from League Two at the end of last season, therefore why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest National League scores and results.

Scunthorpe United odds-on for further relegation

Update: 14.12.22

Scunthorpe United sit at the foot of the National League table after 23 rounds of fixtures and a second successive relegation could well be on the cards this term.

Things aren’t going too well for Scunthorpe United in their first season in the National league. The North Lincolnshire outfit have been struggling to find their feet since the start of the season and sit one point adrift at the foot of the division. They have played one game more than fellow strugglers Gateshead and have managed just three wins from their twenty-three league outings, while they have lost thirteen times during this time.

This poor run continued with a goal-less draw away to Yeovil Town at the weekend, a valuable point perhaps but one which didn’t alter their league standing. It’s hard to escape the conclusion that a second successive relegation awaits the Iron at the end of the season and the bookies clearly take the same view with most firms going 1/7 that they finish the season in the bottom four and drop down into the second tier of the National League for the 2023/24 campaign.

Former Football League side Oldham Athletic are also far from safety despite grinding out a 3-2 win at home to Torquay United last time out, the Latics having dropped down from League Two at the end of last season. This narrow victory was enough to haul Oldham up to 21st position in the division but they are still very much in the danger zone, the bookies going 5/4 that they drop down even further this season.

Elsewhere, Gateshead and Torquay United look to be on shaky ground right now and they are priced at 4/9 and 1/2 for the drop while Maidstone United are the only other side at odds-on with the bookmakers going 8/13 on a bottom four finish.

07.12.22

Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United dropped out of the Football League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and the indications are that they will both be involved in another battle against the drop this season.

Oldham Athletic made history at the end of last season by becoming the first ever former Premier League side to drop out of the Football League altogether when they were relegated – along with Scunthorpe United – into the National League. Former Football League clubs have discovered – to their cost – that promotion back up from the National league is notoriously difficult and several relatively big names can be found at this level, such as York City, Chesterfield, Southend United, Wrexham and Notts County, the latter two both in with a chance of returning to League Two at the end of the current campaign.

As for Oldham Athetic and Scunthorpe United, they are both finding life in the National league extremely difficult and as things stand, they occupy the bottom two places in the division, the latter having played more games than the two sides immediately above them in the league table. Of their 20 league games, Oldham have managed just 4 wins along with 5 draws and 11 defeats while Scunthorpe have lost 13 of their 22 league outings with just 3 wins during that time. The bookmakers go just 1/6 that the Iron finish in the bottom two of the National League table and suffer relegation to National League North while the Latics are also odds-on at 4/5 for the same, behind former Football League sides gateshead and Torquay United.

National League Relegation Odds 2022/23

1/6 – Scunthorpe United

8/13 – Gateshead

4/6 – Torquay United

4/5 – Oldham Athletic

10/11 – Maidstone United

11/4 – Dorking

11/4 – Yeovil Town

3/1 – York City