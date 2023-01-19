National League Scores & Results

The 2022/23 National League campaign is now past the half-way point and as such, now is an ideal time to check out our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest National league scores, results and best bookmaker betting odds.

Wrexham odds-on for return to Football League

Update: 19.01.23

Wrexham’s giant-killing act in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month was followed by a 2-1 win against Bromley in the National League and the bookmakers have responded by slashing the odds on the Robins hauling themselves into the Football League at the end of the season.

Having dumped Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup earlier this month, Wrexham continued their fine form across all competitions by edging past Bromley in the National League on Tuesday evening. On the same evening, Notts County were held to a 1-1 draw by Boreham Wood and their lead at the summit of the division has been cut to just three points.

Wrexham

4/9 to Win National League

1/6 for Promotion

Wrexham are slowly narrowing the gap between themselves and National League leaders Notts County, the Robins now sitting just three points behind the table-topping Magpies whilst enjoying two games-in-hand. The Welsh side have lost just twice whilst in league action this term and they continued their fine form when beating Bromley on Tuesday evening.

Notts County

13/8 to Win National League

1/2 for promotion

Notts County remain at the summit of the National league table but their lead is now a slender one with Wrexham continuing to breathe down their necks. With the Magpies dropping points in the 1-1 draw against Boreham Wood last Tuesday and Wrexham winning the same night, the gap between the two sides is now down to just three points as we head ever closer to the business end of the campaign.

National League Winner Odds

4/9 – Wrexham

13/8 – Notts County

25/1 – Chesterfield

125/1 – Woking

National League Promotion Odds

1/6 – Wrexham

1/2 – Notts County

5/2 – Chesterfield

5/1 – Woking

14/1 – Southend United

Update: 09.01.23

The FA Cup third round impacted upon the Nations League fixture list at the weekend but this was great news for title-favourites Wrexham who enjoyed a giant-killing win over Championship opposition.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round came when Championship side Coventry City were beaten 4-3 by Nations League title favourites Wrexham at the weekend. This will have boosted confidence no end in the Robins’ camp and they will look to emulate this success when they return to league action.

Wrexham

4/6 to Win National League

1/4 for Promotion

Wrexham’s continued involvement in this season’s FA Cup will foremost on the club’s minds following the historic shock win over Championship side Coventry City at the weekend and while they remain big odds-on favourites to take the Nations League crown, the odds on them doing so have drifted slightly to 4/6. The Robins sit five points adrift of league leaders Notts County but they enjoy two games-in-hand over the Magpies.

Notts County

6/5 to Win National League

4/9 for promotion

With Notts County having no FA Cup involvement at the weekend, their 3-0 win at Aldershot was enough to lift them five points clear at the summit of the Nations League table. Nevertheless Wrexham are hot on their heels with two games-in-hand and the Robins slow no signs of slowing down following their impressive FA Cup exploits. The bookies are very much of the opinion that County will come second in the race for the league title this season and while promotion should be well within their grasp, most firms go 6/5 that they go up as champions.

Update: 03.01.23

We’re now into the second half of the 2022/23 National League campaign and it appears that the battle for automatic promotion into the Football League is going to be a two-horse race between Notts County and Wrexham.

The National League contains many former Football League sides that have found out to their cost that climbing back out of the top-tier of the non-league game is no easy matter. The likes of Barnet, Chesterfield, York City and Southend United have each spent more than a single season in the fifth tier while newly relegated Scunthorpe United look destined for a further relegation following a dreadful first half of the season.

At the top end of the National league table, Wrexham and Notts County are battling it out for domination and this is a title race which could go right down to the wire.

Wrexham

4/7 to Win National League

2/9 for Promotion

Wrexham will be eager to win promotion back to the Football League for the first time since dropping down into the non-league sphere in 2008 and they find themselves in a very strong position in which to achieve this ambition. The Welsh outfit have been enjoying an excellent campaign so far and they started 2023 in solid fashion with a 2-1 win away to Solihull Moors. Wrexham have won 17 of their 24 league games thus far this season and while they sit two points behind leaders Notts County, they do enjoy a game-in-hand over the table-toppers.

Notts County

5/4 to Win National League

4/9 for promotion

Notts County are clinging onto pole position in the National league table but they saw their lead slashed to just two points following a disappointing 2-2 draw with struggling Oldham Athletic at Boundary park on New Year’s Day. County have also played one game more than second-placed Wrexham and they will be feeling the pressure as the Welsh side continue to breathe down their necks. The bookmakers go 4/9 odds-on that County will win promotion back to the Football League this term but the odds on them winning the National league title have drifted to 5/4.

Update: 14.12.22

We’re now at the half-way point of the 2022/23 Nations League campaign and even at this relatively early stage of proceedings it’s starting to become clear who the likely promotion candidates will be.

Many former Football League sides have learnt the hard way that finding a way back out of the non-league game can be a tricky business. Some clubs haul themselves straight back up after just a single season in the National league (formerly Conference) while some find the going tough at this lower level. The likes of Wrexham, York City and Notts County have spent more than a single season in the National League while some have dropped even lower, most notably Stockport County who have only just returned to League Two. The big question is, who will win promotion from the top tier of the non-league game in 2022/23?

Wrexham

4/5 to Win National League

1/3 for Promotion

Wrexham have been out of the Football League since 2008 and while they have managed to finish in a play-off berth five times since then, they have thus far failed to make it back into the fourth tier of the English game. The Welsh side have been enjoying a decent season so far and as things stand they sit second in the National League table with four points separating them from leaders Notts County (who have played one game more than Wrexham) and seven points separating them from third-placed Chesterfield. Wrexham have lost just one of their twenty-two league games thus far and the bookies make them odds-on favourites to win the title at a general 4/5.

Notts County

Evens to Win National League

4/7 for Promotion

In terms of attendances, Notts County must surely rank as one of the biggest sides ever to have dropped into the National league and thus far they are making a solid effort to return to the Football League. The Meadow Lane outfit currently sit in pole position in the league table with just a single defeat from their twenty-two league outings and they boosted their title credentials by beating struggling Gateshead 2-0 last night. The bookies go 1/3 that Notts County win promotion and Evens that they go up as National League champions this season.

01.12.22

We’re fast approaching the mid-way point of the 2022/23 National League season and a couple of former Football League sides are making their presence felt at the top end of the division after twenty rounds of fixtures.

The National League is notoriously difficult to win promotion from, as many former Football League sides have found out to their cost. The top tier of the ‘non-league’ game is littered with famous clubs which have formerly graced higher divisions such as Chesterfield, York City, Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Wrexham and Notts County. The latter two are flying high in the National League as we fast approach the half-way point of the campaign and the bookies have them chalked in at odds-on for promotion.

Wrexham

8/13 to Win National League

1/3 for Promotion

Wrexham dropped out of the Football League in 2008 and despite making it into the National League play-offs on five occasions since then, they have thus far failed to haul themselves back up. The Welsh outfit have been enjoying an excellent season so far and currently sit in pole position after twenty rounds of fixtures, therefore they are favourites to win promotion back to the fourth tier for the first time in 14 years. With just 2 defeats from their opening 20 league outings and 14 wins during this time, a continuation of this form would almost certainly see them back in the Football League.

Notts County

6/5 to Win National League

1/2 for Promotion

Notts County are arguably the biggest club ever to have dropped down to the National League, at least as far as average attendances are concerned. Their last outing at Meadow Lane saw over 16,500 go through the turnstiles – a record for the fifth tier – and the fans were treated to a four-goal thriller which saw the two sides share the spoils. County sit second in the league table with just a single defeat from their opening 20 league matches and the bookies go a general 6/5 that they return to the Football League as champions and 1/2 that they return to League Two for the first time since the end of the 2018/19 campaign.