National League Scores & Results

The 2022/23 National League campaign is almost at the half-way point

Wrexham odds-on for return to Football League

We’re fast approaching the mid-way point of the 2022/23 National League season and a couple of former Football League sides are making their presence felt at the top end of the division after twenty rounds of fixtures.

The National League is notoriously difficult to win promotion from, as many former Football League sides have found out to their cost. The top tier of the ‘non-league’ game is littered with famous clubs which have formerly graced higher divisions such as Chesterfield, York City, Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Wrexham and Notts County. The latter two are flying high in the National League as we fast approach the half-way point of the campaign and the bookies have them chalked in at odds-on for promotion.

Wrexham

8/13 to Win National League

1/3 for Promotion

Wrexham dropped out of the Football League in 2008 and despite making it into the National League play-offs on five occasions since then, they have thus far failed to haul themselves back up. The Welsh outfit have been enjoying an excellent season so far and currently sit in pole position after twenty rounds of fixtures, therefore they are favourites to win promotion back to the fourth tier for the first time in 14 years. With just 2 defeats from their opening 20 league outings and 14 wins during this time, a continuation of this form would almost certainly see them back in the Football League.

Notts County

6/5 to Win National League

1/2 for Promotion

Notts County are arguably the biggest club ever to have dropped down to the National League, at least as far as average attendances are concerned. Their last outing at Meadow Lane saw over 16,500 go through the turnstiles – a record for the fifth tier – and the fans were treated to a four-goal thriller which saw the two sides share the spoils. County sit second in the league table with just a single defeat from their opening 20 league matches and the bookies go a general 6/5 that they return to the Football League as champions and 1/2 that they return to League Two for the first time since the end of the 2018/19 campaign.