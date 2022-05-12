National League Scores & Results

Stockport County almost at the finish line

Update: 12.05.22

With just one round of fixtures left to play before the regular National League campaign draws to a close, Stockport County remain in the driving seat despite some disappointing recent results.

Triumphant Return

Stockport County dropped out of the Football League eleven years ago but they are now on the verge of making a triumphant return. The Hatters have restored their three point lead at the summit of the National League table thanks to a 1-0 win at home to former Football League side Torquay United last night and anything other than defeat against fellow promotion-hopefuls FC Halifax Town on the final day of the season will be enough to ensure that County make it into League Two without the need to go through the dreaded play-offs.

Recent Stumbles

Stockport have stumbled in recent weeks with four defeats in their six outings prior to last night’s win. They lost 3-0 away to closest rivals Wrexham last weekend and the healthy lead which they enjoyed a few weeks ago has been whittled down to almost nothing. Nevertheless they remain big favourites to make the leap back into the Football League after their lengthy absence, most bookmakers going just 1/20 that this proves to be the case. The only other side still in with a chance of automatic promotion to League Two are Wrexham and they are out at 8/1.

Down to the Wire

This is a race which is going right down to the wire but Stockport County remain very much in the driving seat and a win or a draw against Halifax this weekend will be enough to see them over the finish line.

National League Winner 2021/22 Odds

1/20 – Stockport County

8/1 – Wrexham

04.05.22

The likes of Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United will no doubt be taking note than promotion back from the National League at the first attempt is by no means a certainty, however former Football League club Stockport County are now on the verge of making a comeback after an absence of eleven seasons.

A photograph on the boardroom wall at Edgeley Park depicts Stockport County’s appearance in the semi-final of the League Cup in 1997 when 12,000 fans crammed into this historic stadium to watch their side face Middlesbrough. This image has been helping inspire the team’s bid to make it back into the Football League for the first time since their drop into the non-league wilderness at the end of 2010/11.

Much has happened since the Hatters made it into the last four of the League Cup some 25 years ago, but as things stand the side sit three points clear at the top of the National League table with three matches still to play and crucially a game-in-hand over second-placed Wrexham. Nevertheless while County have been, by and large, the dominant force in the top non-league division throughout the campaign, it certainly hasn’t been plain sailing. Recent weeks have been a struggle with the side failing to emulate the excellent form they enjoyed earlier in the season, the Hatters losing three of their last five league outings.

Former Football League outfits Wrexham and Halifax (the latter reformed since dropping out of the FL) have been chipping away at Stockport’s lead and the Hatters face both of these sides as well as Torquay United in their final three games. The bookmakers go as low as 1/50 on County finishing the season in pole position but this is a race which could go right down to the wire.

