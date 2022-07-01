Chelsea News & Best Odds

Chelsea are looking to bolster their squad as they aim for the Premier League title in 2022/23 and as such, now is the best time to check out the latest Chelsea news and best betting odds by registering with any of our featured bookmaker partners using the exclusive links on this page.

Nathan Aké 4/7 for move to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea will be going all-out to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window and we expect to see a host of new arrivals at Stamford Bridge, Nathan Ake one of the possible new signings.

Left sided centre-back Nathan Ake has had a tough time at Manchester City since moving to the reigning Premier League champions from AFC Bournemouth two years back. The Dutch international has attracted a certain amount of interest from many clubs both in England and further afield, however many are tipping him for a return to former employers Chelsea.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is bidding to bolster his defensive ranks ahead of the new campaign following the departure of Antonio Rudiger to European champions Real Madrid and the pending loss of Andreas Christensen who is set to leave for Barcelona. Tuchel will see Ake as an ideal fit at the left of his back three and the Blues gaffer is believed to be preparing a bid for the player.

A handful of other clubs have been expressing an interest in the Dutchman and these include Newcastle United, the Tyneside outfit currently second in the betting market at a distant 16/1. Tottenham Hotspur come in next at 22/1 while West Ham United and Aston Villa are priced at 25/1 apiece. Everton are 28/1 to lure Ake to Goodison Park while Serie A giants Juventus are 33/1 to add him to their books this summer.

Nathan Aké Club After Summer Transfer Window Best Odds

4/7 – Chelsea

16/1 – Newcastle United

22/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

25/1 – West Ham United

25/1 – Aston Villa

28/1 – Everton

33/1 – Juventus