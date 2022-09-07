Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool do battle with Napoli in their Champions League opener this evening and as such, why not head along to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Liverpool scores and results ahead of this tricky encounter.

Napoli v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

8:00pm, Wednesday 7th September 2022

Liverpool have conceded in all-but-two of their six Premier League games this season

The Reds have leaked two goals in two of their three away matches this term

Napoli are top scorers in Serie A this season with an average of 5.8 shots on target each game

Liverpool face a tough assignment in their Champions League opener tonight when they lock horns with free-scoring Naples in Italy.

Napoli have been scoring for fun this season and the fact that they are priced as underdogs by the bookmakers is more a reflection of how Liverpool did in this competition last term. Thus far Jurgen Klopp’s men have been failing to impress and this is largely down to an injury list which has impacted on performances. The Reds could only manage a goal-less draw away to arch-rivals Everton in their last outing and they are now set to go head-to-head with a side which have won all-but-one of their last six Champions League meetings against English sides at this venue.

The Reds haven’t been faring too well on their travels this season with a 2-2 draw against Fulham and a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United prior to their trip to Goodison Park. They are missing key players in midfield while the likes of Milner and Fabinho seem to be slowing down somewhat, therefore it’s hard to see them coming home with three points in the bag tonight.

Napoli should have the edge in this one and with the Reds looking somewhat vulnerable this season so far, we believe that the odds on a Napoli win are rather inflated. Jurgen Klopp’s have conceded first in all-but-two of their six matches thus far and it would be no shock were the home side to get off the mark first this evening, therefore we’ll be siding with a Napoli victory in this meeting at best odds of 27/10.

Back Napoli to win at best odds of 27/10