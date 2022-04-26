Middlesbrough Scores

Promotion-chasing are in midweek Championship action when they entertain Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an ideal time to check out the very latest Middlesbrough scores and results which can be found by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Middlesbrough v Cardiff City Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Wednesday 27th April 20

Cardiff City have lost their last three games by a single goal margin

Cardiff have drawn a blank in three of their last five matches

Middlesbrough have picked up just two points from their last five outings

Setbacks

Middlesbrough have seen their promotion hopes suffer a series of setbacks in recent weeks, the Steelmen going into their midweek clash with Cardiff City on the back of a five-game winless run. Manager Chris Wilder has been linked with a move to Burnley following the recent dismissal of Sean Dyche at Turf Moor and should he fail to lift Boro into the top-flight at the end of the current campaign, then there is every chance that he will up sticks and move to the Clarets during the summer.

Lost ground

As things stand, Middlesbrough have lost ground on the top six in the Championship table and a play-off berth is looking pretty unlikely given that five points separate the Steelmen from sixth-placed Sheffield United. Boro do enjoy a game-in-hand over the Blades but going on recent form, this may easily count for very little.

Poor run

Cardiff City’s season is effectively at an end, the Bluebirds resigned to finishing in the bottom half of the Championship table. The South Wales side currently sit in 19th position following what has been a largely disappointing campaign and they head into this midweek clash on the back of a poor run which has seen them win just one of their last five games with four defeats during this time.

Best betting odds

On this basis, it’s hardly surprising to see the home side priced as huge odds-on favourites in this one, however Middlesbrough’s shaky recent form makes it hard to back them with any degree of confidence. Instead we’ll be siding with a lack of goals in this match, Cardiff City drawing a blank in three of their last five and Middlesbrough banging just a solitary goal in four matches.

Back Under 1.5 Goals at best odds of 13/5