Middlesbrough Scores & Results

Middlesbrough came close to achieving a play-off berth towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign and they will be aiming for another promotion push in the new season, therefore now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Middlesbrough scores and results ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Middlesbrough Predictions & Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Middlesbrough’s solid season was completely undone when they shot themselves in the foot in the closing weeks of the campaign. Their final six matches proved to be pivotal in determining where they would be plying their trade next term, Chris Wilder’s men stumbling towards the finish line with just two wins during this time. They also suffered two defeats in their final six, including a dismal 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Preston North End at Deepdale and ultimately they finished the season five points short of the play-off berths.

Star player for 2022/23

Matt Crooks got two accolades for Middlesbrough last season, one being welcome and the other less so. The Englishman finished the season as top-scorer for the club but he also received most yellow cards along the way with 16 in total. He is a hugely physical player of the old school mould and to be fair he can get quite overzealous at times, however at his best he can cause opposing defences no end of problems.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

It’s difficult to say how Boro will fare next term and much will depend on who Wilder will bring to the Riverside Stadium in the next few weeks. The club have lost a handful of players during the summer transfer window and the manager will be desperate for replacements, his most likely avenue being to bolster the squad with loan players. Nevertheless if he manages to sign a couple of defenders and perhaps another winger and forward, then a push for the play-offs won’t be beyond Wilder’s men in 2022/23.

What are the odds on Middlesbrough for 2022/23?

Middlesbrough are one of the favourites to secure a play-off place at the end of next season at general odds of 6/5. Indeed Wilder’s men are ahead of newly-relegated Burnley in this regard and we find this something of a surprise despite the Clarets being set for a transitional season under new boss Vincent Kompany. With regard to the Championship title, Middlesbrough are fourth favourites at a general 11/1 and in our opinion, this would seem about right.