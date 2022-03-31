Manchester United Scores & Results

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening and they will look to hit the ground running with a win over Leicester City, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the latest Manchester United scores and results ahead of their weekend outing.

Manchester United v Leicester City Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 5:30pm, Saturday 2nd April 2022

Leicester City have lost five of their last six on the road in the Premier League

Man United have avoided defeat in all-but-one of their last ten in the league

Both teams have scored in 10 of Leicester City’s last 13 away league games

Leicester City’s recent head-to-head record against Manchester United makes for impressive reading and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will be aiming for a fourth win on the bounce against the Red Devils when the sides meet at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, something that would be a big achievement. Rodgers has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past but his Foxes side have been struggling to find a decent level of consistency and leaking goals has been a major problem for the side.

In fairness, Rodgers has had to cope with a lengthy list of injuries for much of the campaign, especially at the back. Not only that but considering that the Foxes have been involved in European competition on Thursday evenings, they haven’t done quite so badly to maintain a mid-table position.

Following the return of key players, Leicester have enjoyed an upturn in form with wins in three of their last four Premier League sides and a win over a strong Rennes side in the Europa Conference League. Despite still struggling at the back, there are clear signs of a recovery here with three clean sheets in six matches and as such, their odds seem on the generous side against a Man United outfit who continue to be erratic.

On the whole, Ralf Rangnick has done a decent job at Old Trafford but inconsistency will almost certainly cost them a place in the top four at the end of the season. Better teams tend to cause the Red Devils problems and with Leicester continuing to welcome key players back, we’ll be siding with the visitors at the odds available.

Back Leicester City to win at best odds of 11/2