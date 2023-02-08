Manchester United v Leeds United Match Preview & Best Odds

Manchester United Scores & Results

Manchester United are closing in on the top two in the Premier League table and they will be going all-out for the three points when they do battle with arch-rivals Leeds United tonight, therefore why not keep up-to-date on the latest Manchester United scores and results by visiting our Fixtures & Results page ahead of this eagerly awaited clash.

Manchester United v Leeds United Match Preview

8:00pm, Wednesday 8th February 2023

Manchester United have been quietly going about their business of late and victory over Leeds United tonight would lift them level with Manchester City in the Premier League table. The Red Devils will be in confident mood ahead of this clash and given that the two previous games between these sides produced a total of fourteen goals, we envisage plenty of goal-mouth action this time around.

In the hunt for the title

Manchester United have been slowly creeping up on the top two in the Premier League with the minimum of fuss and with Arsenal and Manchester City both losing at the weekend, Erik ten Hag’s men find themselves very much in the title race. The United boss has rejuvenated his side since taking charge and they are grinding out victories with real character and determination.

Home form

Only Man City and Arsenal have produced at least two goals on home soil more often than the Red Devils this season and the indications are that they will find the going relatively easy against a Leeds side which are struggling right now.

Manager-less

Having sacked Jesse Marsch, the visitors are without a manager and the likelihood is that another away defeat is on the cards at Old Trafford. Leeds have managed just one away win in the league this term – against a Liverpool side which have generally been abysmal – and this means that they have the worst away record in the top-flight after relegation-favourites AFC Bournemouth.

Momentum

Man United may be missing some key personnel for this clash but they have momentum on their side and should have too much firepower for the visitors to deal with. A home win seems a banker here but we’ll be backing them to collect all three points with over 3.5 goals being scored in total.

Back Man United to win and Over 3.5 Goals at best odds of 9/4