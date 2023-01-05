FA Cup Scores & Results

Manchester United lock horns with Premier League strugglers Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday evening

Manchester United v Everton Match Preview

The FA Cup third round action gets underway on Friday evening when Premier League rivals Manchester United and Everton do battle at Old Trafford.

It’s an all-Premier League cup clash at Old Trafford on Friday evening when Manchester United and Everton vie for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Toffees are enduring another poor season and having narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship at the end of last season, the indications are that another battle against the drop is coming their way this term.

Frank Lampard’s men have lost all-but-two of their last seven outings with two draws during that time and the Toffees boss is odds-on favourite to be the next managerial casualty in the top-flight.

Given Everton’s poor form throughout the campaign, we envisage this clash going the way of the hosts, however there’s little value on the outright market here. Instead we’ll be siding with over 2.5 goals in this one, a statistic which has clicked in all-but-one of Everton’s last five matches as they struggle to keep opponents at bay.

Lampard’s men have leaked three goals on three occasions while they have conceded four twice, only three clean sheets coming their way across competitions this term.

Manchester United have been enjoying some rampant form of late with at least goals scored in five of their last six outings, therefore we envisage them having little difficulty in finding a way past their opponents’ leaky defence and playing a part in making this a goal-heavy affair.

Back Over 2.5 Goals at best odds of 17/20