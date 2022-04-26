Manchester United Scores & Results

Manchester United are in Premier League action on Thursday evening when they entertain Chelsea at Old Trafford and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the latest Manchester United scores and results.

Manchester United v Chelsea Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Thursday 28th April 2022

Man United’s last three games have each seen over 3.5 goals

Man United have conceded an average of 2.25 goals in their last eight matches

Chelsea’s last seven games have averaged 3.86 goals per match

Manchester United were once again put to the sword at the weekend and the likelihood of them getting something from their midweek clash with Chelsea is pretty slim.

Embarrassing performances

Manchester United have never really been convincing this season but in recent weeks they could be relied upon to boost the coffers of those betting against them. The Red Devils have lost eight of their last eight games across competitions and their hopes of a top-four finish to the season lie in tatters following some thoroughly embarrassing performances. Ralf Rangnick has been scathing about some of his players and Erik ten Hag will need to make some big changes during the summer if he is to turn things around in the new campaign.

Devoid of ideas

As things stand, Man United sit in sixth position in the Premier League table and the reward for finishing the season would be a place in the Europa Conference League. With no disrespect intended, the Red Devils don’t really deserve any reward for their efforts, especially in the latter stages of the campaign where they have either been completely devoid of ideas or at least weren’t willing to implement them.

Top table

In contrast, Chelsea can look forward to a season at the top table of European football once again given that they are set for a top three finish to the campaign. Thomas Tuchel’s men sit five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal and seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game-in-hand over both as things stand, therefore victory over the Red Devils on Thursday evening would almost push them over the line.

Country mile

As far as this match is concerned, we can only see it going one particular way. Man United are hardly worthy of the name right now and wholesale changes must surely come about during the summer, while Chelsea look a country mile ahead of their midweek opponents going on recent form. The Blues were outclassed by Arsenal last week but against United we believe they will be back to their best and odds of 13/10 on the visitors certainly make sense in this one.

