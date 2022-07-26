Manchester United Scores & Results

Manchester United finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League at the end of last season and they will be desperate to improve upon this in the new campaign with new manager Erik ten Hag at the wheel, therefore now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out the latest Manchester United scores and results ahead of the fast-approaching 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United Predictions & Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Optimism was high at Old Trafford at the start of the 2021/22 campaign with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo bringing a sense of excitement at the Theatre of Dreams, however the Portuguese marksman’s welcome return was overshadowed by some thoroughly disappointing performances from the Red Devils. United failed to show any consistency throughout the season and this resulted in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in the camp0aign, the Norwegian being relieved of his duties on November 21st.

Michael Carrick was a brief interim manager before the post was filled on a permanent basis by Ralf Rangnick until the end of the campaign. The new boss failed to turn things around and United ended the season with nothing to show in the form of silverware.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

As per usual, there is a sense of optimism at Old Trafford ahead of the new season but on this occasion it might not be misplaced. Erik ten Hag appears to have steadied the ship during his very short time as manager, however it remains to be seen whether his approach bears fruit once they kick a ball in anger. The Red Devils have gone about their summer transfer business quaintly – apart from the hot pursuit of Frenkie de Jong – and while they almost certainly won’t be in a position to challenge for the Premier League title, fans will at least be hoping for a better league finish than last term.

What are the odds on Man United for 2022/23?

The betting markets predict that Manchester United will finish the coming season in fifth position and if this proves to be the case, then they will once again fail to qualify for the Champions League – at least via this particular route. Most firms go 6/4 that they haul themselves into the top four but in all honesty, we expect them to fall just short once again.