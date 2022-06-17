Manchester United Scores & Results

Manchester United underwhelmed in 2021/22 and new boss Erik ten Hag will be hoping that he can steer the side to better things next season, therefore now is an ideal time to check out all the very latest Manchester United scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Manchester United face tricky start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign

Erik Ten Hag opens his chapter at Old Trafford with a meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the new campaign.

The 2022/23 Premier League fixture list has just been released and Manchester United have been handed a few potential banana skins on the opening few weeks of the season. The Red Devils never really got going last term and only just managed to secure for themselves a place in the Europa League for next season but with new manager Erik ten Hag at the helm they will be hoping for better things next term.

The Red Devils’ first outing of the new campaign is a home match with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, 7th August and after they have done battle with Graham Potter’s men they travel to Brentford on match-day two before locking horns with Premier League runners-up and Champions League finalists Liverpool in a blockbuster early-season clash.

United are involved in the first Manchester derby of the season when they make the short trip to the Etihad Stadium on 1st October and this starts a tough month which also includes trips to Everton and Chelsea as well as home games against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

United’s final outing before the World Cup break in November is a home meeting with Fulham on the weekend of 12th/13th November. They return to action on Boxing Day with a meeting with the same opponents at Craven Cottage.

Manchester United Opening Fixtures 2022/23

07.08.22 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H) Live on Sky Sports

13.08.22 – Brentford (A)

20.08.22 – Liverpool (H)

27.08.22 – Southampton (A)

30.08.22 – Leicester City (A)