Manchester United Scores & Results

Manchester United endured a miserable season in 2021/22 and they will be aiming for higher things next term, therefore why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can keep up-to-date on the very latest Manchester United scores and results.

Manchester United Evens for Top Four Finish in 2022/23

Manchester United never really got going in 2022/23 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replacement boss Ralf Rangnick, however optimism is high ahead of the new season with Erik ten Hag at the wheel.

Wholesale Changes

It’s fair to say that the Red Devils underwhelmed for much of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and in many respects they can consider themselves lucky to have secured for themselves a place in next season’s Europa League campaign. Ralf Rangnick took the reins a few months into the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he failed to turn things around at Old Trafford. Indeed it’s now crystal clear that wholesale changes need to be made at the club and one hopes that Erik ten Hag can play a pivotal role in bringing about these changes.

Change of Approach

New arrivals will be forthcoming in the summer months and a few faces will be disappearing in the opposite direction, most notably Paul Pogba who will be more than happy to move to Juventus after a torrid spell at Old Trafford. A clear out and a fresh start is obviously the way forward and Ten Hag will be tasked with a complete change of approach. It may not bring immediate results but the general feeling is that better times lie ahead.

Betting Odds

As far as the betting markets for next season are concerned, Manchester United are priced at a general Evens to finish 2022/23 in the top four of the Premier League while they are as low as 20/1 for the Premier League title, something which in fairness might be beyond them for a few seasons yet. It’s pretty obvious that United remain well behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, however there’s hope that better things could be just around the corner.